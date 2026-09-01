Delhi SIR: How to check your name in draft electoral roll & what to do if it's not on the list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday published the draft electoral roll for Delhi, dropping nearly 4.76 million names and marking the highest deletion rate at this stage, at 32.8%, recorded among any state or Union territory where the exercise has been carried out.

The Election Commission of India has published Delhi's draft electoral rolls. (PTI Photo)

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HT reported that men account for 57.2% of the deletions and women 42.8%, according to ECI data. In the draft roll, the ratio of men to women stands at 51.15% to 48.85%, compared to 53.15% to 46.85% before SIR.

Also Read: Delhi SIR narrows gender gap as voter roll shrinks 32.8%

What to look for

Step 1

Check your name in the draft rolls. For this, visit the Delhi election commission website: https://www.ceodelhi.gov.in/

Option 1: Search the electoral rolls by filling your state, in this case GNCTD of Delhi, along with your existing EPIC number. Another option can be by filling up your name on voter ID besides date of birth, age, gender and assembly constituency. A third method can be by providing details of your registered mobile number.

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{{^usCountry}} This should generate a page with registration ‘details of voter’ in the draft roll with a printable option. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This should generate a page with registration ‘details of voter’ in the draft roll with a printable option. {{/usCountry}}

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Option 2: You can also search the pdf file of published electoral rolls. For this, you must fill in the details of the state, district, assembly constituency and language. Once the PDF file of the voter list of your booth is generated, you can search your name.

Step 2

If your name is on the list, no further steps are required. If not name is not on the draft list:

- Contact your local booth level officer (BLO): Voters whose names are missing can file claims for inclusion between August 31 and September 30, with the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on November 4

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- Submit Form 6: Applicants will have to submit Form 6 for inclusion of the name in the electoral roll, along with the prescribed Declaration form and supporting documents.

- Submit Form 8: Applicants will have to submit Form 8 for shifting of residence within or outside the constituency by existing elector, application for correction in particulars.

The Election Commission will send notices to people with discrepancy in names, particulars and other details.

HT Graphic

Also Read: ‘Since there is no immediate election, voters need not panic’

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EC has stressed that exclusion of names from the draft rolls does not mean a genuine voter has lost the right to be enrolled. Up to the end of this month, voters can also use the process to challenge wrongful inclusions. Form 7 is used to raise objections or seek deletion.The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was conducted through 13,033 BLOs across an equal number of polling stations in Delhi.