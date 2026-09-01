Delhi SIR narrows gender gap as voter roll shrinks 32.8%

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi’s electoral rolls has reduced the gender gap among voters even as nearly 4.76 million names were excluded from the draft rolls, with men accounting for 57.2% of the deletions and women 42.8%, according to data released on Monday by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi. Overall, the draft roll contains 9,753,577 electors -- a 32.8% decline from the 14,510,299 names on the rolls as of June 20. (PTI)

Of the 4,756,722 electors not included in the draft roll, 2.72 million were men and 2.03 million were women, a statement by the Delhi CEO said. In effect, the male electorate is now 35% smaller, while the female electorate is down by 29.9% as compared with the rolls used before the SIR.

The exercise has consequently narrowed the gender gap from 912,990 voters to 224,856. The draft roll has 4,988,993 male electors, or 51.2% of the electorate, and 4,764,137 female electors, or 48.8%. There are also 447 third-gender electors.

Before the SIR, Delhi had 7,711,132 male voters, or 53.1% of the electorate, and 6,798,142 female voters, or 46.9%, besides 1,024 third-gender electors.

Also Read | Delhi’s voter count dip steep, but not unusual for big cities

Overall, the draft roll contains 9,753,577 electors -- a 32.8% decline from the 14,510,299 names on the rolls as of June 20.

The CEO’s office said 9.75 million enumeration forms were collected by booth-level officers (BLOs) during the enumeration exercise between June 30 and August 17, covering 67.22% of the electorate. The remaining 4.76 million electors were not included in the draft roll.

Of those excluded, 4.33 million were categorised as permanently shifted, absent or “others”, while 282,412 were identified as deceased and 141,535 as duplicates or voters enrolled at multiple locations.

According to the CEO’s office, the “absent, shifted or others” category includes voters who had enrolled in another state or Union territory, could not be located during field verification, did not submit their enumeration forms by August 17, or were unwilling to register as electors for various reasons.

The exercise resulted in a decline in electoral entries across all 70 Assembly constituencies, with reductions ranging from 16.5% to 47.8%.

Also Read | Delhi draft electoral roll out, around 47.7 lakh names excluded after SIR; final list on November 4