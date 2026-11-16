India made chips at a Mohali plant in 1980s. A fire destroyed its production lines

More than four decades before India’s first large-scale chip factory is expected to open in 2028, a state-run plant – the Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL) at Mohali in Punjab – was already making chips, until a fire in 1989 destroyed its production lines.

Established in 1976, SCL was a public sector company under the Department of Electronics. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, external affairs minister S Jaishankar recalled India’s early semiconductor manufacturing efforts, saying the country had had semiconductor plants decades ago.

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“Why didn’t we build up a semiconductor industry?” he asked. “Now we have to play catch-up. You can’t play catch-up by following the same track. You have to do a kind of a leapfrogging.”

Besides SCL, there were two other public sector companies in Bengaluru, Bharat Electronics (BEL) and Indian Telephone Industries (ITI), which also had facilities for making chips at the time, though these did not compare with SCL’s lines for production.

SCL Mohali

Established in 1976, SCL was a public sector company under the Department of Electronics, set up to design, develop and manufacture large-scale integration (LSI) and very-large-scale integration (VLSI) chips. These packed thousands, and later hundreds of thousands, of electronic components onto a sliver of silicon.

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{{^usCountry}} The company bought technology from American Microsystems Inc, a US company, and began fabrication in 1983. SCL developed and manufactured integrated circuits, and conducted its own research into the processes for making them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company bought technology from American Microsystems Inc, a US company, and began fabrication in 1983. SCL developed and manufactured integrated circuits, and conducted its own research into the processes for making them. {{/usCountry}}

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“At that time, we were at par with the world,” Manoj Wadhwa, group head of the project planning group at SCL, told HT last year.

An HT article from 1986.

In September 1986, an archival HT report said, SCL had begun exporting chips to West Germany and Hong Kong. These were three-micron chips (lines of their circuits were three microns apart; a micron is a thousandth of a millimetre, and a human hair is about 50 microns wide). The most advanced technology of the time already worked below one micron.

The 1989 fire

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On the night of February 7, 1989, a fire broke out at the SCL complex. In a statement to Parliament on March 1 that year, KR Narayanan, then minister of state for science and technology and for electronics who later became president, said the fire had caused extensive damage to the device manufacturing facility and the research and development area. The buildings housing administrative and corporate staff, as well as the computer-aided design facilities, were unaffected, and there were no casualties, he said.

SCL’s fire-fighting staff and fire tenders from Mohali, Chandigarh, the Punjab State Electricity Board at Ropar and an Air Force Service Station put the fire out on the morning of February 8, Narayanan told Parliament.

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The minister put the preliminary loss at about ₹60 crore. SCL had about 850 employees, and “about 50% were affected by the fire in terms of employment”, he said. The government was taking steps to retain the facility’s trained personnel and continue supplying products and services to its users, he added.

SCL’s chairperson and managing director, Virendra Mohan, resigned about a week after the fire, owning moral responsibility for it, HT reported at the time.

Part of SCL’s work on modules and sub-systems, which build chips into larger electronic units, also survived the fire, the government told the Lok Sabha in 1991. SCL sent engineers to other public sector companies to seek assembly work and to explore using their facilities to make chips, Narayanan said in 1989.

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Also read: PM says India-made chips have started reaching world: Where Semiconductor Mission stands

Cause of the fire

By March 1, 1989, an inquiry committee chaired by Major General SA Mohile (retired), a former director of the defence ministry’s fire research institute, had submitted its report to SCL’s management, Narayanan told Parliament. Further tests on ash samples were pending.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in August 1991, the government said the inquiry committee had found the fire “could be considered as an unfortunate case of accident”, and that it was not possible to assign responsibility to any individual or group.

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Wadhwa told HT in 2025 that the cause remained inconclusive, although he said it was probably a short circuit.

SCL thereon

“The intention is to re-establish the facility at the present site,” Narayanan told Parliament in March 1989, adding that the technology would be upgraded where feasible.

To keep supplies going in the meantime, SCL made modules and sub-systems and packaged imported chips at local assembly units, the government told the Lok Sabha in April 1992. It also sent chip fabrication to a contract chipmaker in Austria, and packaged and tested the chips in India.

In April 1993, four years after the fire, HT reported that SCL was going ahead with a ₹315 crore revival scheme to make chips of 1.5 microns and finer. SCL’s chairman, Col Ramakant, said production would start 15 months after the government released its share of the funds.

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Wadhwa told HT that the new packaging facility was ready by 1991, and wafer fabrication followed in 1995. By then, the world had moved on to more advanced technologies.

SCL upgraded to 180-nanometre technology, or 0.18 microns, in 2011-12. The most advanced chips today use what the industry calls two-nanometre technology, which Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said it began mass-producing in late 2025.

From semiconductor complex to semiconductor lab

SCL was brought under the Department of Space in March 2005 to focus on strategic work, and converted into the Semi-Conductor Laboratory in September 2006. In February 2022, it was transferred to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Today, the laboratory designs, makes, packages and tests chips. Its work includes application-specific integrated circuits (chips built for a single purpose), optical components and micro-electromechanical systems (microscopic mechanical parts, such as sensors, built on silicon). It also serves national strategic needs, according to SCL.

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SCL runs an eight-inch wafer fabrication line (chips are made in batches on thin discs of silicon called wafers) using 180-nanometre CMOS technology, the standard technology for most chips. The government says it is the only facility in India that can handle the complete chip-making process, from design and fabrication to assembly, packaging and testing, HT reported.

In November 2025, the government announced an investment of ₹4,500 crore over three years to modernise and expand SCL, drawn from the budget for the first phase of India’s semiconductor programme, HT reported. During a visit to the facility on November 28 that year, electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said “SCL Mohali will be modernised and it will not be privatised”.

The plan aims to increase wafer production 100 times, and to give SCL the ability to make chips at sizes from 28 to 180 nanometres. SCL is also to become a national tape-out facility, where students, researchers and start-ups can send their finished chip designs to be made.

Also read: Beyond the fabs: What Semicon 2.0 plans for equipment, chip design, research and skills

The industry now

Chips are designed, then made in fabrication plants, or fabs, which etch circuits onto silicon wafers. Other plants then cut the wafers into chips, package them and test them.

India made an attempt at fabs in 2014, when the government cleared two private consortia to build them. One withdrew in 2016, and the government cancelled the other’s approval in 2018 after it failed to submit some documents, according to replies submitted in the Lok Sabha.

The current push began in December 2021, when the Union Cabinet approved the Semicon India Programme. Under it, the government has cleared 12 projects.

Five were in commercial production by October 2026, all of them plants that assemble, test and package chips. US memory chipmaker Micron’s plant at Sanand in Gujarat, for instance, turns wafers made at Micron’s fabs abroad into finished memory chips. The other seven are yet to start commercial production.

India’s first large-scale silicon fab, being built by Tata Electronics at Dholera in Gujarat, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028. Tata Electronics has said the plant will start by making chips at 55 and 90 nanometres before moving to 28, Bloomberg reported.

In July 2026, the Union Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0, the programme’s second phase, which aims to widen the government’s support to chip design, materials, machines and research.