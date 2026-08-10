Bass & bother: Why traffic hums in your 12th floor highrise flat but kanwar truck boomboxes rattle windows

Each Kanwar yatra season, a wave arrives before the truck does. On the eleventh floor of a Noida or Gurugram high-rise, it slips through the double glazing that stops everything else. The window frame starts to rattle. The chest shifts before the ears catch up. In a Delhi colony two streets back from an arterial road, it arrives all the same — the setback that muffles traffic noise does nothing for the bass. Doors flex on their hinges.

A kanwar convoy in Delhi-NCR during their annual yatra. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo/Edited on Canva)

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Put a sound meter next to you and it will likely read within legal limits. That is because the trucks are loud in a way that the meters miss.

Bass — the low-frequency energy a subwoofer wall throws out — carries further than higher-frequency sound. It gets through more obstacles. It shakes things instead of just rustling them. And it does more to the body than any meter records. Meanwhile, India’s noise rules treat all noise the same.

Why the windows rattle

Every sound is a pressure wave, and every wave has a length. The length depends on frequency: the lower the pitch, the longer the wave. Bass is low frequency. At 50 hertz, where a large subwoofer does most of its work, one wave stretches about seven metres. At 5,000 hertz, in the upper range of human speech, it is about seven centimetres.

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{{^usCountry}} Long waves do not bounce off obstacles the way short ones do. They bend around them, and they pass through materials that would stop a shorter wave cold. Treble hits a wall thicker than its wavelength and reflects. Bass hits a wall thinner than its wavelength and moves it — the wall itself becomes part of what carries the sound onward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long waves do not bounce off obstacles the way short ones do. They bend around them, and they pass through materials that would stop a shorter wave cold. Treble hits a wall thicker than its wavelength and reflects. Bass hits a wall thinner than its wavelength and moves it — the wall itself becomes part of what carries the sound onward. {{/usCountry}}

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Sound-absorbing insulation works on the same idea. It turns the sound wave’s energy into heat, which needs the insulation to vibrate along with the sound. But most home insulation is much thinner than a bass wavelength. It cannot vibrate at those frequencies, and so it lets the waves through.

Then there is resonance. Every physical object has a natural frequency at which it prefers to vibrate when nudged — a window pane in its frame, a wall panel between its studs, a floor slab between its supports. For most parts of a house, those frequencies fall between 5 and 50 hertz. That is exactly the range in which a truck-mounted subwoofer works. When the wave arrives at a frequency the window pane already wants to move at, the pane moves with it. That is the rattle.

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Distance works the same way. Higher-frequency sound weakens quickly as it travels, absorbed by air, by foliage, by every surface in its path.

Bass weakens slowly. That is why a nightclub is silent from across the road away except for the pulse. Similarly, the colony set back from the arterial road hears the passing traffic as background hum because the mid- and high-frequency sounds fade in the spaces between. But the bass — often the rumble of heavy vehicles — arrives at close to full strength.

Also read: Bamboo poles and boomboxes: The Kanwar Yatra's ancient roots, faith and modern-day frictions

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Kanwariyas, on the move from Haridwar, in Ghaziabad.

What it does to you

Below about 100 hertz, sound begins to interact with the hollow spaces inside the human body. The chest cavity resonates most strongly between 60 and 80 hertz. That is why standing near a large speaker at a concert produces the familiar thump behind the sternum. The thump is a real mechanical event — the sound wave physically pressing against the chest wall. At the sound levels a passing subwoofer truck produces, the same thump reaches people who may not be nearby.

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It is one thing to seek that out at a nightclub or a concert. It is quite another to be pummelled by it in the dead of night, unsolicited.

The more serious effects work through the body’s hormone system.

Kerstin Persson-Waye, a researcher at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, ran an experiment in 2002 in which she exposed people to low-frequency office noise at a low volume of just 40 decibels — a level any rulebook would call barely audible. Among those most sensitive to noise, cortisol – the body's main stress hormone – did not decline through the day the way it normally does.

Earlier occupational studies had found that continuous low-frequency industrial noise at 90 decibels kept cortisol elevated for a full 24 hours after the noise stopped, well after workers had returned to quiet.

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The pathway runs from the ear through the amygdala to the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis — the stress-hormone system that connects the brain to the adrenal glands — and it stays active even during sleep. Cortisol released overnight does not clear on time the next morning.

Noise pollution — of all kinds, not just bass — has been studied deeply for its harm.

The cardiovascular findings are set out in the World Health Organization's 2018 systematic review, which drew on 61 long-term studies and rated the evidence for road traffic noise raising the risk of ischemic heart disease.

The risk goes up by 8% for every additional 10 decibels of exposure, and starts rising continuously from about 50 decibels — well below the noise limits most homes are supposed to be protected by.

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More recent work from the European Environment Agency found heart-health effects starting at around 45 decibels of night-time exposure. WHO now ranks environmental noise as the second-largest environmental cause of ill health in Europe, after air pollution — ahead of second-hand smoke and lead.

Most of these health effects work through disturbed sleep. And here bass hits harder: WHO's own guidance notes that low-frequency noise disturbs sleep at lower measured decibel levels than higher-frequency noise.

Also read: As loud as chainsaw at close range? Kanwar Yatra boomboxes deafen Delhi above permitted limits, law on mute

Why the meter understates

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Every rule in India's noise framework — the Central Pollution Control Board's ambient standards, the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000, the Motor Vehicles Act's vehicle-sound limits — measures noise in dB(A). The letter A matters. It stands for A-weighting, a filter that adjusts the raw sound pressure reading to match what the human ear finds loudest.

A-weighting was drawn up in the 1930s, based on how the ear responds to soft sounds in the middle of its frequency range. It has an important side-effect. The human ear is not very sensitive to low frequencies, and A-weighting mirrors that insensitivity, cutting energy out of the reading at those frequencies. That worked fine for a regulatory regime built around workplace speech noise and city ambient hum. But half a century later, many of the loudest new sound sources are bass-heavy — and bass is what A-weighting throws away.

The cuts are large. At 1,000 hertz — the middle of the range in which human speech sits — A-weighting leaves the reading almost untouched. At 100 hertz, it cuts about 19 decibels. At 50 hertz, about 30. At 20 hertz, at the very bottom of what the human ear can hear, more than 50.

At 50 hertz, that means the meter is showing about a thousandth of the sound's actual physical energy. At 20 hertz, less than a hundred-thousandth.

A bass-heavy source as loud as a chainsaw at close range would show up on an Indian sound meter as heavy traffic passing a block away.

A subwoofer on a boombox truck puts out most of its energy below 100 hertz. Which means a sound meter measuring that truck in dB(A) is throwing away a large chunk of the acoustic energy the truck is actually producing.

The 109-decibel peak recorded by HT at the Kanwar camps was a dB(A) reading. The same sound measured in dB(C) — a flatter scale that captures low-frequency energy more fully — would probably run 10 to 15 decibels higher.

The physical sound pressure hitting the wall is greater than the number the meter reports. And the meter's reading is what the law uses.

Also read: ‘Windows vibrate all night’: Delhi bears brunt of Kanwar Yatra boombox chaos, residents say traffic worsens issue

Kanwariyas near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.

What other countries do differently

Several countries have addressed this mismatch.

Germany's DIN 45680 standard was drawn up specifically for low-frequency noise complaints, and uses a hearing curve calibrated to low frequencies instead of general A-weighting. It also builds in a check: when the C-weighted reading of a source is more than 20 decibels higher than the A-weighted reading, the source is presumed to be dominated by bass, and stricter rules apply. That difference — dB(C) minus dB(A) — is the numerical fingerprint of a bass-heavy source. Boombox trucks would set it off immediately.

The Netherlands has its own low-frequency noise assessment framework, the NSG-Richtlijn. Denmark and Sweden have their own hearing-threshold curves. Sweden's Public Health Agency sets specific indoor guidance values for one-third-octave low-frequency bands under FoHMFS 2014:13. The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs publishes guidance for environmental health officers investigating low-frequency noise complaints. The international standard ISO 1996-2:2017 includes explicit adjustments for tonal and low-frequency components in outdoor sound measurements. All these frameworks supplement dB(A), because dB(A) on its own is known to miss the source.

India has none of these. CPCB rules say nothing about low-frequency noise. No trigger in Indian law says: when a source produces disproportionate low-frequency energy, apply a different measurement.

The gap is inherited. India adopted the international dB(A) convention when it built its noise framework, at a time when vehicle-mounted subwoofer arrays were not a fixture of Indian public space.

WHO flagged the limits of A-weighting as far back as 1999. Sound sources have moved on since. Devices that pump out most of their energy below 100 hertz are now common — mounted on trucks, driven through residential neighbourhoods, and played for hours on end.

To be sure, this is not simply a problem of outdated regulation. Even the rules that already exist — like the post-10pm ban on loudspeakers — would ease some of the misery if enforced. The real problem starts with the lack of enforcement.