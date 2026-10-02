Phantom jams, traffic that moves like fluid, forced merges: The physics behind Barapullah Phase-III gridlock

The capital's newest flyover needed two days to jam half of south Delhi.

Traffic jam from Ashram to Lajpat Nagar after Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor opened, in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Barapullah Phase-III, linking Mayur Vihar to the existing elevated corridor, opened to the public on Wednesday. By Thursday evening, HT reported, the 8 km drive from Safdarjung Hospital to Sarai Kale Khan was taking over an hour, with queues across the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, the DND flyway and Bhairon Marg.

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A Delhi Traffic Police drone survey found two faults. At several points, two three-lane roads feed into one three-lane corridor. Where the new spur joins the existing flyover over Sundial Park, a lane ends abruptly. Construction, a college fest and a broken-down bus near Ashram made Thursday worse, but police and engineers pointed to the merges.

Traffic obeys physics that scientists have studied since the 1950s, and design manuals worldwide turn that physics into rules. Barapullah's merges break several of them, and the science shows how predictable this jam was. A Public Works Department (PWD) official told HT the project's planning studies were more than 20 years old.

Delhi’s drivers then make a bad design worse. Lane-cutting and queue-jumping turn every merge into a scrum, and there are no policemen to enforce any discipline.

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Cars flow like a liquid, up to a point

In 1955, British mathematicians James Lighthill and Gerald Whitham proposed treating traffic as a fluid; the American engineer Paul Richards reached a matching model independently a year later.

Their model makes a simple prediction. Add cars to an empty road and the number passing any point each hour rises, but after a critical density, drivers slow down to keep a safe gap, each car then spends longer on every stretch, and the hourly count falls until traffic crawls. Engineers plot this as an inverted U called the fundamental diagram. The top of the U marks a road's capacity, the most cars it can move in an hour. Below that peak, any given flow can come from light traffic moving fast or heavy traffic crawling, and once a road tips past the top, every extra car cuts the number getting through.

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Anyone stuck on a Delhi flyover has watched the next part play out. Cars moving freely reach the back of a queue and brake hard, then the car behind them brakes, then the one behind that. The tail of the queue creeps backwards up the road, car by car, even as the cars at its front inch forward. Physicists call this moving edge a shock wave, borrowing the term for the sharp jump in pressure that races through air from an explosion or a supersonic jet. In traffic the jump is from sparse, fast cars to packed, slow ones, and it travels against the direction of driving. That is how a merge over Sundial Park can stall cars kilometres away at Ashram.

The jam with no cause

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The best demonstration of this physics was in 2008. Japanese physicists put 22 cars on a single-lane circular track 230 metres around and asked drivers to hold 30 km/h with even gaps. There was no junction, closure or breakdown.

Within minutes, small differences in spacing grew until a cluster of cars stopped, and the jam rolled backwards around the ring "like a solitary wave", the team wrote in the New Journal of Physics. "A bottleneck is only a trigger and not the essential origin of a traffic jam," they concluded.

Drivers supply the instability. Each reacts a fraction of a second late and brakes a little harder than the car ahead, so a tap on the brakes at the front of a line becomes a stop twenty cars back. A road near capacity can jam with no trigger at all; give it a bottleneck and a jam is close to certain. A year later, an MIT-led team named these waves "jamitons" and showed their equations match those of detonation waves in explosives.

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Bumper to bumper traffic on Barapullah elevated road in New Delhi.

Three rules the merges break

Lane balance. The American AASHTO Green Book, a design reference used worldwide, says lanes after a merge should be "not less than the sum of all the lanes on the merging roadways less one", and roads should drop "only one lane at a time". Two three-lane roads need five lanes beyond the merge. Barapullah has three.

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"The merger leads to a deadlock where six lanes try to merge into three," Dinesh Kumar Gupta, additional commissioner of police (zone-II traffic), told HT.

Tapers. A lane that ends should narrow over a long stretch so drivers can find gaps at speed. An abrupt end forces everyone in it across within metres. Researchers Jorge Laval and Carlos Daganzo showed in 2006 that "lane-changing vehicles create voids in traffic streams, and that these voids reduce flow." Each forced lane change sets off a fresh backward wave.

"Auxiliary lanes are created here but are poorly designed, which lead to sudden merging of vehicles," said S Velmurugan, former chief scientist and head of traffic engineering and safety at the government's Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

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Capacity drop. Once a queue forms, a bottleneck discharges fewer cars than it did just before, an effect traffic engineers call the capacity drop. A jammed merge feeds its own queue.

Also read: Nine dead in Greater Noida bus fire on Yamuna Expressway: Why sleeper coaches keep going up in flames

India’s traffic whirlpool

Those rules assume lane discipline, which Delhi – and much of India – has barely any of. Add to these the mix of two-wheelers, autorickshaws, cars and buses. A 2011 paper in Transportation Research Part B by Rahul Nair, Hani Mahmassani and Elise Miller-Hooks modelled such traffic indiscipline as fluid seeping through a porous material, like water through sand, where "drivers of smaller vehicles exploit their maneuverability to move ahead through lateral gaps". The pores close fast as density rises.

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Shoulder-cutting makes it worse. A driver who races up the hard shoulder gains a few places, then has to force back in at the head of the queue, which means one more forced merge, one more braking wave and, while the car straddles the edge, one less usable lane. Game theorists call this a prisoner's dilemma: each driver gains by defecting, and everyone loses when all do.

Germany legislated the fix. Section 7(4) of its road traffic regulations requires drivers in an ending lane to use it to the end, then merge alternately, like the teeth of a zip.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Union MoS Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa walk on the newly inaugurated Barapullah elevated road, in New Delhi on September 29.

Why a signal on a flyover is sound physics

Police want a signal where Sundial loop traffic meets cars from Mayur Vihar, which would give Barapullah two signals, rare for an Indian elevated road. Engineers call this ramp metering: release cars at the rate the main road can absorb, and keep density on the good side of the fundamental diagram.

Minneapolis-St Paul tested the alternative. Under a state law, it switched off about 430 ramp lights in 2000. An independent evaluation found peak-period freeway throughput fell 14%, travel times rose 22%, reliability worsened 91% and crashes rose 26%.

Police have also asked the PWD for barricades to force a gentler merge, which Gupta said would reduce the impact without removing the problem. Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of the Raahgiri Foundation, suggested staggering lanes from three to two to one: "This way vehicles do not suddenly see a narrow passage from a wide flyway."

Also read: How rush-hour traffic halves your speed across Indian cities: Delhi crawls at 19 kmph, Mumbai 15, Bengaluru 13

HT Graphic

More road, more traffic

Economists Gilles Duranton and Matthew Turner found in 2011 that driving in US cities rises in proportion to new highway lane-kilometres, and Barapullah has already pulled traffic off NH-24 and the DND. Mathematician Dietrich Braess showed in 1968 that adding a road can slow an entire network; Seoul's traffic improved after it demolished an elevated highway to restore the Cheonggyecheon stream. Navigation apps compound it: with no live data on the new stretch, they keep sending cars in, which is why police have written to Google.

What physics can and cannot fix

Barricades, staggered lanes and a signal are retrofits, and the PWD official said the department was "now discussing what can be done as a retrofitting measure". In a 2018 rerun of the ring experiment, one self-driving car among about 20 human drivers cut braking events by up to 99%, a fix Delhi's roads will not see soon. The experts HT spoke to said lasting relief needs fewer private vehicles and better public transport, and a merge that pours six lanes into three will keep jamming until it is rebuilt.