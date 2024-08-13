Agriculture and biodiversity: Collaborating for conservation

The role of agriculture in feeding billions and supporting livelihoods is crucial. However, current production systems pose a threat to biodiversity. Practices like tillage, drainage, and pesticide use impact wild flora and fauna, contributing to biodiversity loss. Intensification and habitat destruction further exacerbate this issue, while pollution and soil depletion challenge ecosystems. Agriculture

Mitigating biodiversity risks in agriculture involves diversifying production systems by incorporating a variety of crops and foods like nuts and vegetables. This shift can help alleviate land, energy, and water pressures, preserve natural habitats, and enhance food system resilience against droughts and pests.

Encouraging sustainable farming practices is crucial for our future. By dedicating land to nature, we can revive ecosystems on unused farmland and integrate natural habitats into agricultural areas. This supports a global strategy for sustainability in agriculture and emphasises the importance of biodiversity protection. The Global Biodiversity Outlook-5 highlights essential transitions to protect biodiversity. Recognising the significance of pollinators, pest control organisms, and biodiversity in resilient agriculture can guide us in fostering sustainable practices that enhance productivity while safeguarding soil and genetic diversity. On the demand side, promoting a sustainable food system transition involves reducing global demand-driven pressures and ensuring food security through diverse, nutrient-rich food systems. Initiatives like the international effort for the conservation and sustainable use of pollinators and the framework for action in soil biodiversity conservation play a vital role in advocating for these transitions and need to be expanded.

For food and nature to thrive, it is essential to support an agricultural system that identifies opportunities to create resilient systems that protect biodiversity. This requires going beyond how to produce more food to understand what can be impacted in the food production process, how to reduce this negative impact and restore what has been lost, and innovate by taking into consideration the total picture. The international initiative in biodiversity for food and nutrition, which focuses on diversity in food to promote human health highlights how an integrated approach can be developed that takes into consideration multiple factors.

Agriculture faces unique challenges with limited resources such as water and land, relying on productivity and innovation to meet rising consumer demands by 2050. Public research and development, extension systems, and regulatory support are crucial for agri-food innovation. Producers can leverage technology for market information and weather monitoring, enhancing competitiveness. Science-based technologies empower producers for sustainable risk management and resilience, while public policies supporting technology development are vital for sustainable food systems. Efficient irrigation, cultivation, and storage technologies improve productivity and reduce waste, contributing to market sustainability. These advancements require significant investment, which can be accelerated through public-private partnerships.

The private sector's role in fostering technology and resource development for sustainable agriculture is key to increasing productivity and income growth, ultimately combating poverty and hunger. Manufacturers, marketers, and farmers all play a crucial part in this mission.

An encouraging trend is the rise in businesses integrating biodiversity into their supply chains, promoting transparent operations that build consumer trust and drive demand for sustainable food. Initiatives like the Good Growth Partnership focus on reducing deforestation and enabling sustainable development in global commodity supply chains.

Responsible agriculture supply chains prioritise ethical, environmental, and socially responsible practices, ensuring fair treatment of workers and promoting transparency. Organisations like the Union for Ethical Bio-trade advocate for sustainable sourcing, emphasising biodiversity conservation and fair benefit sharing in supply chains. Business initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture, linked to biodiversity protection, thrive on innovation, collaboration, and partnerships. These efforts are essential for ecosystem health, natural resource conservation, and community well-being. Join us in driving sustainable practices for a better future.

Sustainable agriculture is crucial for preventing environmental degradation, greenhouse gas emissions, and biodiversity loss while promoting social fairness. Efficiencies alone cannot ensure the sustainable use of natural assets; it requires addressing consumption, resource management, and waste. Collaboration among stakeholders is key to finding innovative solutions through knowledge sharing. By uniting farmers, businesses, and policymakers, we can establish a robust framework that benefits both people and the planet. Partnerships for sustainable agriculture practices are essential for safeguarding biodiversity, ecosystem services, and achieving the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

This article is authored by Prarthana Borah, vice president, Sustainability, Momentum India.