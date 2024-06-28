Biodiversity-friendly agriculture in India

Resilient and sustainable agriculture relies on thriving, biodiversity-friendly farming. Biodiversity includes all living things on Earth—plants, animals, microorganisms—and the variety of ecosystems they form, such as rainforests and grasslands. It forms the foundation of agriculture through the species and genetic variation of crops and livestock and supports production through essential ecosystem functions and services. Agriculture

To put things in perspective, a handful of healthy soil alone contains billions of microorganisms. This healthy soil, a vital part of our biodiversity, supports the growth of the crops we depend on daily. Biodiversity in agriculture enables crops to resist pests and diseases because different types of plants have different levels of resistance and susceptibility to pests and diseases. Biodiversity through other ecosystem services like nutrient cycling, nutrient sequestration and conversion, soil water retention, pollination by bees and other wildlife supports the agriculture ecosystem for a sustainable food production.

This rich support system is under threat. Biodiversity loss has intensified at an alarming rate, driven by human activities like habitat destruction, the climate crisis, and the overuse of agricultural land and resources. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has highlighted the obvious and significant risks this crisis poses to global food security. After all, biodiversity loss affects everything from soil fertility to pest resistance. It makes our agricultural systems more vulnerable to climate-induced stresses, including extreme weather conditions, erratic rainfall, soil degradation and increased locust and pest invasions. The FAO points out that developing countries are particularly at risk, with data showing potential decreases in agricultural productivity by 20-40% due to the climate crisis. To address this growing challenge, we must prioritise the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in agriculture. This means implementing farming practices that enhance ecosystem functions and resilience without depleting natural resources. How can we achieve this?

The FAO projects that the anticipated effects of escalating land-use change, organism exploitation, and the climate crisis will continue to drive negative trends in nature until 2050 in the absence of strong policy action aimed at producing transformative change. In India, home to 1.4 billion people, the government is acutely aware of the repercussions of biodiversity loss and climate events on food security. It plans to continue incentivising crop diversification, encourage farmers to use high-yield, climate-resilient seeds, and launch a special Bharat Krishi Satellite to support crop and weather forecasting, pesticide application, irrigation, and soil data collection. Further, it has implemented policies to boost the production of oilseeds, millets, and pulses – all ecologically sustainable crops – to maintain India’s Annadatta status. These are promising steps, and the following measures can further strengthen India’s efforts to promote biodiversity.

First, investment in research and innovation to develop biodiversity-friendly agricultural solutions has to double. One example is using a science-based approach to develop lower-profile products that excel in crop protection and crop health while maintaining a healthy relationship with soil organisms. Another is innovating across the seed technology spectrum, encompassing conventional, biotech and new plant breeding techniques, all aimed at increasing yield while reducing the need for clearing more land for agriculture. Solutions such as bio-based pest management products and precision farming technologies are also highly promising. Second, educate farmers by giving them the knowledge and resources they need to implement biodiversity conservation measures. For instance, teaching farmers about crop diversification and sustainable pest management can not only help them reap better harvests and higher profits but also empower them to contribute to the long-term viability of the agriculture sector. Third, promote collaboration between government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector for driving collective action to scale up biodiversity conservation efforts on farmlands. Public-private partnerships with farmers and local communities can further strengthen these efforts.

One of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals aims to “ensure sustainable food production systems and implement resilient agricultural practices that increase productivity and production, help maintain ecosystems, and strengthen capacity for adaptation to climate change”. This naturally includes urgent action to address the risks to food security posed by biodiversity loss – a responsibility that cannot rest solely on governments. Impactful solutions will require a collective effort involving farmers, communities, NGOs, the private sector, and policymakers. By working together, we can protect the great diversity of life that works behind the scenes to put food on our tables and – given the linkages between biodiversity and farm productivity – help achieve India’s vision for Kisan Samman.

This article is authored by Valasubramanian Ramaiah, APAC Genome Editing Policy Leader, Corteva Agriscience.