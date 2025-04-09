Breathing risks begin before birth in Indian cities

April 7 was World Health Day 2025 which marked the global call to action around the theme Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures. Yet in India’s expanding urban centres, this vision remains out of reach from the very first breath. For many newborns, especially those in cities like Delhi, Varanasi, or Patna, the act of being born is not just a medical event but an environmental risk. Exposure to toxic air begins in utero and intensifies within hours of birth, often in neighbourhoods where particulate levels regularly breach safe limits and public health systems are already overstretched. Climate crisis(Pixabay)

This is not a fringe problem. Scientific studies and health agencies are increasingly linking poor air quality with adverse neonatal outcomes, including preterm birth, low birth weight, and neonatal respiratory distress. In 2019 alone, over 116,000 infants in India died within their first month of life due to complications attributable to air pollution exposure (both outdoor and household). This represents roughly 20% of all neonatal deaths in the country, highlighting the significant burden polluted air places on India’s youngest citizens. The right to clean air is not aspirational. It is foundational, and its absence from urban and maternal health planning can be both a governance failure and a generational setback.

Extensive peer-reviewed research and official reports have solidified the link between air pollution and adverse birth outcomes. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is of particular concern. A comprehensive 2019 global analysis found that about one-fifth of the worldwide neonatal disease burden was attributable to PM2.5 pollution. South Asia, especially India, showed the highest rates of pollution-linked neonatal disorders, primarily through outcomes like preterm births and birth complications. These findings mirror India-specific studies that detail how polluted air impacts pregnancies and newborns: · Preterm birth and low birth weight: A hospital-based study in New Delhi (2021–2022) demonstrated a direct relationship between maternal air pollution exposure and pregnancy outcomes. Mothers exposed to higher PM2.5 levels in the first trimester had significantly greater odds of preterm delivery and of delivering low birth weight (LBW) infants. Exposure to high PM10 and NO₂ was similarly associated with elevated risks of prematurity. These results align with broader findings that pregnant women breathing polluted air are more likely to give birth too early or to underweight babies. Such babies are vulnerable – low birth weight and prematurity are leading risk factors for neonatal mortality.

· Neonatal respiratory distress: Newborns from highly polluted environments face immediate breathing challenges. Physicians in India have observed spikes in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions for respiratory problems during severe pollution episodes. Air pollution exposure in late pregnancy has been linked to a 30–35% increase in NICU admissions in studies outside India, due to issues like breathing difficulty at birth. In India, neonatal respiratory infections (such as pneumonia) are exacerbated by poor air quality. Delhi’s latest vital statistics show that in 2023, 18.5% of all infant deaths in the city were due to pneumonia, a figure experts partially attribute to chronic exposure to foul air.

· Infant mortality: Multiple analyses now link ambient pollution levels with infant survival rates. An epidemiological study using India’s National Family Health Survey data found that districts with annual PM2.5 above 40 µg/m³ (the national standard) had ~1.8 times higher odds of neonatal mortality compared to cleaner districts. Notably, the same study found that infants in households using solid fuels (indicative of indoor smoke) also faced higher death risk. These findings echo earlier reports; for instance, every 10 µg/m³ increase in PM₁₀ pollution in Indian cities has been linked to a 6% rise in neonatal mortality risk. The combined impact of outdoor smog and indoor smoke has thus become a deadly reality for many Indian newborns.

Emerging evidence from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian research bodies (ICMR and IITs) converges on the conclusion that air pollution is harming infants before and after birth. Babies born in polluted environments are more likely to arrive too soon or too small, and to suffer breathing problems that can be fatal.

Facing the dual crisis of toxic air and its impact on children, India has introduced policies and programs to improve air quality and integrate environmental risk management into health care.

National Clean Air Programme (NCAP): The Government of India launched NCAP in 2019 as a nationwide strategy to curb particulate pollution. It initially set a target of 20–30% reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 levels by 2024 (relative to 2017) in over 100 non-attainment cities. In light of limited progress, the program has been extended to 2026 with a more ambitious goal of 40% reduction in particulate levels. NCAP has led to city-specific action plans (e.g. promoting cleaner fuels, expanding monitoring networks) and annual performance reviews. By 2024, about one-third of the 131 targeted cities reported achieving modest pollution reductions of 20% or more. However, many cities are still far from meeting targets, and some even saw pollution increases. Policies under NCAP (such as shifting households to LPG for cooking and controlling industrial emissions) directly address some pollution sources that harm pregnant mothers and infants.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM): In August 2021, India’s parliament approved a new law establishing the CAQM for the National Capital Region and adjoining states. This high-level commission is empowered to coordinate pollution control across Delhi and its neighbouring areas (Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh), aiming for faster, unified action on the capital’s notorious smog. The CAQM has since enacted measures like the ban on coal burning in Delhi-NCR (for industries and hotels). It also oversees the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which triggers stricter emissions controls (e.g. traffic restrictions, construction bans) as pollution reaches severe levels. While primarily an environmental regulatory body, the CAQM explicitly cites health protection as its mandate. Its interventions, if effective, could reduce occurrences of extreme smog that are linked to surges in preterm births and infant respiratory distress in the NCR region.

The ministry of health’s National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) now issues health advisories on air pollution for vulnerable groups. Notably, government advisories identify pregnant women, neonates/infants, and young children as high-risk populations who need protection from polluted air. Public health campaigns around smog season urge precautions for expectant mothers (e.g. avoiding outdoor activity on bad-air days, using N95 masks, and improving indoor ventilation). Some city hospitals and clinics have started counselling pregnant women on air pollution impacts, essentially adding an environmental lens to prenatal care. Additionally, India’s flagship maternal health schemes (like POSHAN Abhiyaan for nutrition and National Health Mission programmes) are slowly incorporating messages about clean cooking fuel use, since reducing household smoke can improve birth outcomes. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided LPG connections to millions of poor women, significantly cutting household air pollution exposure; this is expected to yield health benefits such as fewer low birth weight babies in those communities. While these integrations are in early stages, they mark an important shift: treating clean air as a determinant of maternal-newborn health in policy and practice.

Air pollution impacts are not felt equally across all segments of society. In India, income and housing disparities translate into very different exposure levels, and consequently, different neonatal health outcomes for the urban poor versus more affluent groups.

Lower-income families often live in densely populated, high-traffic neighbourhoods or near industrial areas where outdoor pollution is intense. They are also more likely to use biomass fuels (wood, dung, coal) for cooking and lack clean energy access. As a result, poor households endure a double burden of ambient and household air pollution. The government’s analysis under NPCCHH notes that those living in poor housing with solid-fuel use face markedly higher health risks from pollution. For example, a family cooking with a wood stove in a single-room home inhales smoke levels far above what an affluent household with LPG in a well-ventilated apartment would experience. These exposure gaps start before birth: pregnant women in slums or rural areas using biomass are inhaling pollutants daily, contributing to higher rates of intrauterine growth restriction and preterm labour in these communities.

Statistics bear out the harsher impacts on vulnerable groups. Research indicates that the absence of a separate kitchen and reliance on solid fuels is associated with higher neonatal mortality (about 18% higher odds of newborn death). Many of these conditions correlate with poverty. Moreover, states with widespread poverty and high pollution (e.g. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar) have some of India’s worst neonatal indicators, both states see neonatal mortality rates well above the national average, and a large share of infants born with low birth weight. While multiple factors contribute (including health care access and maternal nutrition), air pollution is a significant aggravating factor in these outcomes. Children born in urban slums are also more prone to pollution-related ailments. UNICEF has observed that kids growing up in India’s urban slums suffer higher rates of chronic respiratory illness and stunting, partly due to continuous exposure to noxious air from nearby traffic and garbage burning. By contrast, wealthier urban residents can afford mitigations, air purifiers, timely medical care, better nutrition, which may shield their newborns to some extent from the pollution-health nexus. This environmental injustice means the burden of neonatal harm falls heaviest on those least equipped to cope.

It’s not just an urban issue, rural poor populations, especially in northern India, also face high pollution from crop burning and indoor smoke. Studies show that household air pollution contributes significantly to neonatal deaths in rural areas (HAP is implicated in ~4% of rural neonatal mortality). Rural women often cook with biomass well into pregnancy, leading to carbon monoxide and particulate inhalation that can stress the foetus. On the other hand, some affluent urban pockets enjoy comparatively cleaner micro-environments (green spaces, less local emission sources) benefiting newborn health. The disparities in exposure, by socioeconomic status and geography, thus reflect in uneven health outcomes.

The latest data and research makes it unequivocally clear that air pollution is undermining neonatal health in India. However, India’s policy response is gathering momentum, programs like NCAP and CAQM are nascent steps toward cleaner air, and the health sector’s growing awareness is a positive sign. Bridging the gap between environmental policy and public health (especially maternal-child health programs) will be crucial going forward. Ultimately, safeguarding India’s newborns will require sustained improvements in air quality so that every baby’s first breath is not a hazard, but the healthy beginning of a hopeful future.

This article is authored by K Madan Gopal, health systems expert and advisor, Public Health Administration Division, National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), MoHFW and KS Uplabdh Gopal, associate fellow, Health Initiative, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.