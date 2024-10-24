Can new technologies solve the climate crisis?

The climate crisis remains one of the most urgent challenges facing the world today. While technological advancements offer a glimmer of hope, the need for an integrated approach that combines innovation, behavioral changes, and systemic shifts is essential for meaningful progress. Nations across the globe are harnessing new technologies, enacting forward-thinking policies, and engaging in collaborative efforts to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis. These initiatives present valuable examples of how the world can navigate toward a sustainable future. Technology (Pic for representation)

In the realm of renewable energy, China has emerged as a global leader, particularly in solar power generation. By 2024, China is expected to surpass coal as the dominant energy source, showcasing its commitment to clean energy. In 2023, China's installed solar capacity exceeded 609 gigawatts, with solar power generation reaching nearly 584 terawatt hours. This impressive growth is bolstered by the fact that China produces 77.8% of the world’s solar panels, and in 2023 alone, it built more panels than the rest of the world did in the previous year. China's focus on distributed solar energy and policies promoting local electricity usage highlights the efficiency of its renewable energy strategy. In June 2024, China activated the world's largest solar power facility, a 3.5-gigawatt installation in Xinjiang, solidifying its position as a renewable energy superpower.

Similarly, Vietnam has made notable strides in renewable energy. In Binh Thuan Province, the country’s renewable energy plants produced over 2,732 million kilowatt hours of electricity in 2022, primarily from solar and wind power sources. This success underscores the economic and environmental benefits of transitioning to renewables, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and promoting sustainable growth. Countries like China and Vietnam serve as compelling examples of how large-scale investments in solar and wind energy can drive progress toward decarbonisation.

In the agriculture sector, sustainable technologies are proving pivotal in reducing the environmental impact of farming. Precision agriculture, which uses digital tools like drones and satellite data, is revolutionising farming by optimising resource usage and minimising waste. Israel, a global leader in precision agriculture, exemplifies how technological innovation can conserve water, reduce chemical usage, and enhance soil health. Technologies like hydroponics, which emphasise water conservation, and biochar, which improves soil quality, are also gaining traction worldwide. These smart farming techniques are helping to address food security challenges while promoting environmentally friendly agricultural practices.

In addition to precision farming, drones are becoming essential tools for aerial monitoring and the delivery of supplements, reducing environmental impact. Renewable energy is increasingly being integrated into farming operations, further reducing carbon footprints. These technological advances ensure that agriculture, a significant contributor to global emissions, can become more sustainable and resilient in the face of the climate crisis.

Transportation is another sector undergoing rapid transformation, particularly in the shift toward electric vehicles (EVs). Norway has become the world leader in EV adoption, with more electric cars on its roads than gasoline-powered vehicles as of September 2024. Norway's success is due to government incentives, including tax breaks and free parking, as well as the country’s extensive charging infrastructure. The government aims to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2025, contributing to Norway’s ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030. Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vans, buses, and trucks demonstrates that Norway’s commitment to electrification is expanding beyond passenger cars.

Germany, meanwhile, is pioneering efforts to integrate hydrogen into its energy mix. The country is developing a 9,700-kilometer hydrogen pipeline network, set to be operational by 2032, which will connect ports, power plants, and industries. This network will help decarbonize sectors like steel and chemicals, which are difficult to electrify, and make hydrogen a key player in Germany’s energy transition. By leveraging hydrogen technology to complement renewable energy, Germany is positioning itself as a leader in the race toward climate neutrality by 2045.

While technology plays a vital role, policy-driven initiatives are equally important in addressing the climate crisis. Sweden, for example, implemented one of the world’s highest carbon taxes, currently set at over $127 per metric tonne. Since its introduction in 1991, the carbon tax has contributed to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in heating sectors. Sweden's carbon tax model serves as a powerful example of how economic incentives can drive reductions in fossil fuel use and encourage the adoption of cleaner alternatives.

Global efforts to curb methane emissions are also gaining momentum. The Global Methane Pledge, launched at COP26 in 2021, aims to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030. As methane is responsible for 30% of current global warming, cutting its emissions is crucial for achieving broader climate goals. The pledge has garnered support from 155 countries, including major players like the United States and the European Union, which account for 45% of global methane emissions. Reducing methane not only helps combat the climate crisis but also improves food security and public health, offering a comprehensive solution to several interconnected challenges.

While technological advancements and national policies are essential, the fight against the climate crisis also requires significant behavioral changes and international cooperation. Initiatives like the Paris Agreement emphasise the need for collective action, as climate change is a global issue that transcends national borders. Countries like Costa Rica, which now operates almost entirely on renewable energy, and Sweden, with its aggressive carbon taxation policies, provide valuable models for other nations to follow. Their success demonstrates that with the right combination of policy, innovation, and collaboration, it is possible to make significant strides toward a more sustainable future.

In conclusion, addressing the climate crisis requires an integrated approach that leverages technological innovation, policy reform, and behavioral changes. Success stories from countries like Norway, and Sweden show that progress is possible when governments, industries, and individuals work together. By combining these efforts, the world can move closer to mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for all.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.