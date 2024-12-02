Our land is speaking, are we listening?

Land is life. From the water we drink and food we eat to the air we breathe. Land also supports forests, rangelands, wetlands, and other terrestrial habitats supporting millions of species; land is at the heart of it all. And yet, we continue to hurt, damage, and ultimately erase its very existence. This is the stark reality of land degradation, a silent crisis threatening the foundation of our planet. Climate crisis (Shutterstock)

Consider that around 40% of land globally is already degraded, which impacts the lives of 3.2 billion people according to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) due to take place in Riyadh in December this year.

This is a global issue, impacting almost every country on the planet. Thirty per cent of India’s total land area is considered degraded, according to the Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas of India. In several states, more than 50% of land is undergoing desertification and degradation. The impact is being felt acutely, with around 600 million citizens also facing high to extreme water stress according to the Niti Aayog.

Although technological advancements have led to increased food production even in the face of land degradation, continuous soil degradation threatens the furture of the world’s food self-sufficiency. It is crucial to note that India is an agricultural economy that has demonstrated extraordinary resilience during global recessionary trends. This resilience underscores the critical role healthy soil plays in the country's economic stability. Further land degradation will erode India's resilience during times of financial insecurity.

In addition to impacting soil and agriculture, land degradation has significant economic implications.

The economic impact is substantial, as degradation adversely affects global and India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The UNCCD estimates that land degradation puts $44 trillion of global GDP at moderate to high risk annually.

The loss of productive land leads to reduced agricultural output, affecting farmers' livelihoods, and increasing poverty. For countries where agriculture is a key pillar of the economy, this can have profound consequences.

While the situation across the world seems dire, there is hope. Global initiatives, including the UNCCD COP16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia present a unique opportunity to deliver lasting impact, not just for land but also for climate and biodiversity.

India is driving a number of leading land restoration projects to address these challenges, including the Green India Mission and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which funds work to reverse land degradation across all states. These initiatives demonstrate how countries can take practical steps to address both the environmental and economic impacts of land degradation. For the world's most populous nation, initiatives that protect and restore agricultural land are not just environmental projects – they are crucial economic investments that protect livelihoods and food security for the long-term.

At COP16 in Riyadh, land restoration can, and should, be prioritised as an urgent funding need within existing multilateral mechanisms, such as those available through development banks. The world must see land restoration as an opportunity. Restoring ecosystems and soil biodiversity is among the most effective weapons against weather extremes and the climate crisis. Restoring land will create employment and drive economic growth. In many senses, land restoration pays for itself.

The private sector too has a critical role to play. For too long land has been a resource to be used and exploited for profit. This equation must be reversed. Land should be protected not just for everyone's wellbeing, but because countless businesses, supply chains and economies are built on its health. Restoring land is the most effective means to safeguard long-term business and economic security.

In short, inaction has a significant cost while restoration is a necessary and long-term investment that will have a positive impact. As the UNCCD COP16 presidency, we are committed to delivering the largest UNCCD COP to date, it is my hope and belief this can help mark the beginning of a global land restoration movement, delivering lasting change.

This article is authored by Osama Faqeeha, deputy minister for environment, ministry of environment, water and agriculture, Saudi Arabia and advisor to the COP16 presidency of the UNCCD.