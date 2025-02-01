Why climate action plans fall short

The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat; it’s an urgent reality. Yet, despite global efforts to address the crisis, climate action plans often fall short of expectations. From policy gaps to insufficient community involvement, systemic challenges hinder the progress. To effectively counteract climate change, we must critically assess these shortcomings and explore solutions. Climate crisis(Pixabay)

Climate projections are limited by assumptions and uncertainties, making long-term scenarios for 2050, 2080, and 2100 challenging to predict. In 2024, India faced 255 days of extreme weather, causing 3,238 deaths, 235,000 homes destroyed, and 3.2 million hectares of crops lost. The rising frequency of such events demands more precise climate models and adaptive strategies to address these uncertainties.

While carbon trading, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and adaptation funds offer support, funding remains insufficient. In 2022, climate-related disasters in India caused $4.2 billion in economic losses. Additionally, integrating sectoral and disaster risk reduction (DRR) funds into climate actions remains unclear. Without innovative financial strategies, transitioning and least-developed countries face significant funding gaps.

India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCC) offer foundational frameworks, but state-level adaptation plans are underdeveloped. Climate concerns are mostly addressed through early warning systems and structural mitigation, overlooking other disaster management stages. At local levels, mechanisms for implementing climate action plans are nearly non-existent. For instance, Maharashtra’s directive for 43 cities to create Climate Action Plans lacks legal binding and integration with local budgets, limiting their effectiveness.

Localised models integrating climate change adaptation (CCA) and DRR planning are lacking. Developing region-specific models tailored to climate zones and hazards is vital. In 2024, India faced 255 days of extreme weather, causing over 3,200 deaths and damaging 3.2 million hectares of crops. These figures highlight the need for strategies addressing vulnerabilities in hilly, coastal, and plain areas, at the city, village, and district levels.

While regulatory frameworks for environmental safeguards and disaster management exist, there is no dedicated legal framework for climate actions. This gap complicates accountability and clear implementation guidelines. Additionally, attributing losses or damages directly to climate change is challenging due to the influence of non-climate factors in disaster events.

Effective climate action demands an institutional mechanism that integrates climate planning with DRR and sustainability under direct government oversight. This institution would streamline policy development, coordinate resources, and foster a cohesive approach to climate resilience. Currently, fragmented efforts across agencies dilute impact. An institution balancing academic and strategic mandates, while networking with key ministries, expert institutions, and state agencies, is urgently needed.

Climate action plans often overlook the potential of diverse societal groups, such as youth, women, and marginalised communities. Women can lead community-driven adaptation strategies, while youth can drive awareness and technological innovations. Recognising these unique roles and assigning specific responsibilities can strengthen collective action and foster a sense of ownership.

India has set a goal to reach 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030. The Ministry of Power reports that transmission schemes for integrating 66.5 GW of renewable energy are underway in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, 181.5 GW of renewable energy zones have been identified across eight states, with storage solutions supporting these efforts. These initiatives highlight the potential of strategic investments and planning in driving sustainable energy transitions.

Launched in 2023, the MISHTI scheme aims to restore mangroves across 540 sq km in nine states and three Union Territories. Mangroves protect coastal communities from flooding, support marine life, reduce erosion, and boost eco-tourism. A study in eastern India revealed that villages with mangroves suffered less cyclone damage than those relying on artificial embankments. The success of such efforts hinges on planting suitable species and community involvement. While India focuses on wetland conservation, integrating wetland nature-based solutions (NBS) for DRR remains limited.

Localised action is essential for building resilience. While cities are adopting climate action plans, local bodies must build internal capacity to translate these plans into tangible actions. The majority of people living near mangrove forests, for example, recognise their protective benefits, with 93% supporting integrated conservation programmes. Engaging communities in restoration efforts and addressing their concerns—such as restricted access to resources—can foster trust and cooperation.

Investing in integrated studies on climate action, DRR, and sustainability is vital for informed policy, vulnerability identification, and resource allocation. IIT Gandhinagar’s projections highlight a rise in extreme weather, stressing the need for data-driven preparedness. IIT Roorkee’s collaboration with the Government of India focuses on adaptation and DRR research, but effective integration with national and state plans is key for maximising impact.

Bridging the gap between policy and practise on climate challenges requires a practical approach. Key steps include enforceable legal frameworks, a unified strategy for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation, diversified funding through public-private partnerships, and accountability systems to track progress and ensure transparency. These actions can turn policies into tangible outcomes.

This article is authored by Eilia Jafar, humanitarian and development professional and Anil Kumar Gupta, professor & CEO (ICARS), IIT Roorkee Gr. Noida campus.