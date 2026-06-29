Why reforestation must drive climate action

India is increasingly experiencing the effects of the climate crisis in ways that are impossible to ignore. Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, rainfall patterns more erratic, and water stress is affecting both cities and rural communities. Nearly 57% of India's districts, home to around 76% of the country's population, are now considered at high to very high risk from extreme heat. Recent surveys also show that 71% of Indians have personally experienced severe heatwaves and over half have experienced droughts and water shortages in the past year. Extreme weather events have become so frequent that India witnessed such events almost every day during much of 2025, highlighting the scale of disruption that climate risks now pose. These environmental pressures are not merely ecological concerns; they are also economic and social challenges that directly affect livelihoods, supply chains, and community resilience.

Climate Crisis(Pixabay)

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Amid these realities, reforestation deserves to be viewed through a much broader lens than carbon removal alone. Carbon removal refers to the process of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in natural systems such as forests, soils, and oceans. Through photosynthesis, trees absorb and store carbon over their lifetime, helping reduce the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.While forests play a critical role in absorbing carbon dioxide, their contribution extends far beyond climate mitigation. Healthy forests improve water retention, prevent soil degradation, support pollinators essential to agriculture, and provide habitats for countless species. In fact, forests support more than 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity, making them among the most valuable ecosystems on the planet.

For India, ecological restoration is deeply linked to both livelihoods and environmental resilience. Reforestation creates opportunities that extend well beyond planting saplings, requiring activities such as seed collection, nursery management, site preparation, monitoring, and long-term maintenance. Across rural India, local communities, farmer collectives, and self-help groups often become custodians of these landscapes, generating supplementary income while strengthening stewardship of natural resources. At the same time, reforestation helps restore degraded landscapes, improve water security, enhance biodiversity, and make ecosystems more resilient to climate extremes. It is not merely an environmental intervention but an investment in long-term ecological and economic resilience.

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{{^usCountry}} Climate action cannot succeed if it remains detached from the needs and aspirations of communities. The most enduring environmental initiatives are those that simultaneously restore ecosystems and improve socio-economic outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Climate action cannot succeed if it remains detached from the needs and aspirations of communities. The most enduring environmental initiatives are those that simultaneously restore ecosystems and improve socio-economic outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The scale of restoration required today demands participation beyond governments and businesses alone. Individuals also influence a significant portion of environmental outcomes through their everyday decisions--how they travel, what they consume, and where they spend. The challenge is not a lack of intent. According to PwC's 2024 Voice of the Consumer Survey, nearly 80% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainably produced or sourced goods. However, many people still lack accessible and transparent ways to turn that intent into meaningful climate action in their everyday lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scale of restoration required today demands participation beyond governments and businesses alone. Individuals also influence a significant portion of environmental outcomes through their everyday decisions--how they travel, what they consume, and where they spend. The challenge is not a lack of intent. According to PwC's 2024 Voice of the Consumer Survey, nearly 80% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainably produced or sourced goods. However, many people still lack accessible and transparent ways to turn that intent into meaningful climate action in their everyday lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is where technology can play a transformative role. The real promise of technology lies not in replacing climate action but in democratising it. Digital platforms can integrate sustainability into everyday experiences and enable people to contribute through simple, familiar actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where technology can play a transformative role. The real promise of technology lies not in replacing climate action but in democratising it. Digital platforms can integrate sustainability into everyday experiences and enable people to contribute through simple, familiar actions. {{/usCountry}}

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Imagine a customer in Mumbai making an online purchase and, through a small contribution embedded within that transaction, becoming part of a restoration effort that supports a nursery worker in Rajasthan, helps restore degraded land, and contributes to biodiversity conservation. Technology now makes such connections possible. Small contributions that may appear insignificant individually can collectively mobilise substantial resources for environmental restoration.

At The NetZero Labs, this belief has shaped our approach to building climate solutions. Through CarbonCart, our checkout integration for e-commerce platforms, businesses can enable consumers to make verified environmental contributions, such as supporting tree plantation projects, as part of their purchase journey. We seek to make sustainability practical, transparent, and measurable by embedding climate action into everyday consumer experiences. The objective is not merely to facilitate offsets but to make climate action visible and participatory so that sustainability becomes part of everyday life rather than an occasional initiative.

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Participation at scale, however, depends on trust. As scrutiny around greenwashing and carbon offsets grows, transparency and accountability become increasingly important. Technology can help address this challenge through impact tracking, third-party verification, and clear reporting that allows both businesses and consumers to understand how environmental contributions are translated into measurable outcomes.

The future of climate action will depend on collaboration. Businesses can provide platforms and resources, consumers can make conscious choices, and communities can implement and sustain restoration efforts on the ground. Technology serves as the bridge that connects these stakeholders and makes participation both accessible and measurable.

Reforestation should, therefore, not be seen merely as a mechanism for carbon removal. It is an opportunity to restore biodiversity, strengthen ecosystem resilience, create rural livelihoods, and build a more participatory model of sustainability. The environmental challenges of our time are too large for any one institution to solve alone. Lasting progress will depend on our ability to make restoring nature a shared responsibility, one where governments, businesses, communities, and individuals all become active participants in rebuilding the ecosystems on which our collective future depends.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Harsh Singhal, founder & CEO, The NetZero Labs.

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