Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Case for expanding the role of the private sector

ByShabana Mitra, Anjhana Ramesh
Feb 22, 2025 03:03 PM IST

This article is authored by Shabana Mitra and Anjhana Ramesh, ICRIER, New Delhi.

Projections indicate that in the next three decades the country’s demographic will change, requiring more elderly and child care. On average, women in India spend 30% of the day in unpaid care work. This leaves them with little time to dedicate to paid labour. Boosting women’s participation in the workforce is essential for narrowing gender inequalities. This requires efficient and functional care infrastructure. In order to provide care infrastructure to all, it is vital to bring both the private and the public sector together. Having child and elderly care facilities at work relieves dual-income households and encourages female labour force participation. This policy brief provides an overview on gender gaps in unpaid domestic care work, the state of care infrastructure in India and the role of private sector in providing care infrastructure. Keeping the unique position of India, it also suggests the way forward.

Baby (Getty Images/Blend Images)
Baby (Getty Images/Blend Images)

This article can be accessed here.

This article is authored by Shabana Mitra and Anjhana Ramesh, ICRIER, New Delhi.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On