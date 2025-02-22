Case for expanding the role of the private sector

Projections indicate that in the next three decades the country’s demographic will change, requiring more elderly and child care. On average, women in India spend 30% of the day in unpaid care work. This leaves them with little time to dedicate to paid labour. Boosting women’s participation in the workforce is essential for narrowing gender inequalities. This requires efficient and functional care infrastructure. In order to provide care infrastructure to all, it is vital to bring both the private and the public sector together. Having child and elderly care facilities at work relieves dual-income households and encourages female labour force participation. This policy brief provides an overview on gender gaps in unpaid domestic care work, the state of care infrastructure in India and the role of private sector in providing care infrastructure. Keeping the unique position of India, it also suggests the way forward.

