Direct-selling: Opportunities and challenges

In today's constantly evolving global economy, the direct selling industry has experienced notable growth, emerging as a viable employment option for individuals, especially for youth and women. According to a report from the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), India has risen to the 11th position among the top direct seller markets in 2022, recording sales of $3.23 billion. The sector's adaptability, emphasis on entrepreneurial empowerment, and integration of technology, place it as a significant player in the Indian economy. With a commitment to ethical business practices and a focus on customer-centric approaches, direct selling is set to explore new horizons and unlock greater opportunities. Employment (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

This sector has not only thrived in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities but has also helped catalyse substantial employment opportunities and economic potential in these regions. Impressively, despite a global decline of 1.5% in the industry, recent data reveals a 5.4% growth in retail sales within the Indian direct selling sector in 2022. This has contributed to the realisation of the government's vision for a self-reliant India by encouraging financial independence at a grassroots level. While direct selling is gaining popularity as a sustainable industry, it is also facing considerable obstacles. There is significant concern about unethical practices and fraud, which endanger the trust of both customers and potential distributors. One of the most important concerns is the invasion of pyramid scams posing as legitimate direct-selling businesses. Furthermore, it faces the pressing issues of product quality and the necessity for more sophisticated inventory management systems. As competition in this dynamic market heats up, it is critical for distributors and businesses to come up with creative strategies to differentiate themselves, while also avoiding financial harm to those involved. Confronting these problems and rebuilding trust in the sector that can provide significant value and possibilities for all parties involved, is of utmost importance.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Direct selling in India has emerged as a robust and dynamic sector, offering boundless opportunities for entrepreneurs and individuals seeking financial independence. The industry has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a changing entrepreneurial landscape.

A multi-stakeholder approach is being pursued to address numerous problems within the direct selling sector. The Government of India’s inter-ministerial body, comprising important regulatory authorities, ensures regulatory consistency and speedy resolution of issues. The introduction of the Draft Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Rules is also a crucial step toward this ongoing effort. These guidelines have been established to combat the spread of pyramid schemes, with a commitment to continuing modification based on input from industry stakeholders. Such coordination is required to separate legitimate direct marketing from fraudulent scams.

To support the cause, direct selling companies must prioritise ethical conduct and transparency in all their operations. This includes developing rigorous distributor screening techniques, providing extensive training on both products and business models, and specifically prohibiting any type of fraudulent marketing activities. To develop outstanding customer experiences, it is also crucial to respond quickly to customer issues, streamline the return procedure and assure continuous product availability. These actions are important for establishing consumer trust. Using digital platforms for transparent communication and fast feedback collecting is also important for building the link between the company, its distributors, as well as its customers.

Recognition and acclaim play a key role in building a direct-selling company's reputation. For instance, the TRA award for "India's Most Trusted Direct-Selling Brand" serves as a powerful catalyst for the direct-selling organisation. Such rewards not only recognise originality but also serve as a motivator. A company's exceptional reputation in the direct selling sector is built on a consistent commitment to fostering open communication, empowering distributor education, and emphasising customer-centric approaches.

The Indian direct-selling market is poised to grow by $ 78.81 million at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027. By collaboratively addressing these hurdles and propagating a culture of integrity and transparency, the sector can cement its standing as a sustainable and reliable path to success.

This article is authored by Gautam Bali, founder & managing director, Vestige Marketing.