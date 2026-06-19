Health care is part of economic infrastructure

When policymakers discuss infrastructure, the conversation gravitates toward highways, ports, power grids, and digital networks. These are the systems that move goods, energise industries, and keep an economy running. But there is a category of infrastructure that rarely enters this conversation, despite its foundational role: health.

Healthcare(HT file photo)

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Every economic system runs on human capital. Roads, factories, and technology platforms only generate value when the people operating them are healthy enough to show up, sustain output, and stay in the workforce. That is why healthcare cannot be treated solely as a social sector allocation. It is, in structural terms, economic infrastructure.

For India, this carries particular urgency. The country is sustaining high-trajectory economic growth while managing a population exceeding 1.4 billion. In that context, workforce health is not a peripheral concern. It is as critical to long-term growth as the physical and digital systems that support it.

When illness spreads at scale, the effects do not stay within the health care system. Productivity drops, labour supply becomes unreliable, and household financial pressure rises. The disruption moves through industries, supply chains, and communities in ways that are difficult to reverse quickly.

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{{^usCountry}} India's public health expenditure currently stands at approximately 1.9% of GDP, well below the 2.5% target set by the National Health Policy 2017, and a fraction of the 5 to 10% that high-income economies typically allocate. Countries that successfully transitioned to high-income status invested heavily in public health systems along the way. The economic value of these investments only becomes visible when they are absent. That absence is most acutely felt in the case of infectious diseases, where the consequences for workforce stability are direct and measurable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's public health expenditure currently stands at approximately 1.9% of GDP, well below the 2.5% target set by the National Health Policy 2017, and a fraction of the 5 to 10% that high-income economies typically allocate. Countries that successfully transitioned to high-income status invested heavily in public health systems along the way. The economic value of these investments only becomes visible when they are absent. That absence is most acutely felt in the case of infectious diseases, where the consequences for workforce stability are direct and measurable. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Infectious diseases in emerging economies tend to concentrate in the most economically active age cohorts, directly weakening the labour base over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Infectious diseases in emerging economies tend to concentrate in the most economically active age cohorts, directly weakening the labour base over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the WHO's Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, India accounted for approximately 25% of global TB cases in 2024, the largest share worldwide. The disease predominantly affects working-age adults. Treatment typically spans six months or longer, during which many patients are unable to work at full capacity or must stop altogether. A 2024 modelling study published in PLOS Medicine estimated that India's TB burden will result in a cumulative GDP loss of $ 146.4 billion between 2021 and 2040. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the WHO's Global Tuberculosis Report 2025, India accounted for approximately 25% of global TB cases in 2024, the largest share worldwide. The disease predominantly affects working-age adults. Treatment typically spans six months or longer, during which many patients are unable to work at full capacity or must stop altogether. A 2024 modelling study published in PLOS Medicine estimated that India's TB burden will result in a cumulative GDP loss of $ 146.4 billion between 2021 and 2040. {{/usCountry}}

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The downstream effects extend well beyond individual patients. Lost workdays reduce household income. Productivity gaps affect business output. Drug-resistant TB compounds the problem further, requiring longer treatment regimens with higher costs and lower certainty of recovery. Seen in aggregate, TB is not only a public health challenge. It is a structural drag on labour force participation and long-run economic output.

If TB alone can account for projected GDP losses of $ 146 billion over two decades, the investment logic becomes straightforward. The same modelling study found that achieving 90% TB case detection could reduce that macroeconomic burden by $ 120.2 billion. Even scaling up existing treatment protocols could generate approximately $ 28 billion in GDP gains. Any infrastructure investment with those returns would attract capital immediately.

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Health infrastructure extends well beyond hospital capacity. It includes diagnostic networks, pathology laboratories, community health outreach, and surveillance systems that allow diseases to be detected early and treated before they become economically disabling. Increasingly, this infrastructure is being redefined by technology. AI-led diagnostic platforms, remote screening tools, and predictive analytics are enabling earlier detection at scale—often in low-resource settings where traditional infrastructure would take years to build. This is particularly relevant in the context of emerging markets, which account for nearly 85% of the global population and over 70% of disease burden, yet less than 30% of global healthcare spending. Bridging this gap using conventional, asset-heavy infrastructure models would require hundreds of billions of dollars and decades of investment—an approach that is neither capital-efficient nor time-aligned with current economic needs. As a result, the next phase of healthcare infrastructure build-out is likely to be driven by technology-enabled, asset-light models that are enabling early detection at scale—reducing delays, improving accuracy, and lowering cost per diagnosis. That is the return profile that justifies infrastructure-level capital.

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India's demographic dividend is one of the country's most significant structural advantages. With over 65% of its population in the working-age group and a median age of approximately 28 years, India has a demographic profile that no other large economy can currently match. The United Nations Population Fund estimates this window will remain open until the mid-2050s, longer than any other major economy.

But demographic advantage does not automatically translate into economic output. A large working-age population contributes to growth only when it can participate fully. Diseases such as TB directly constrain that participation, interrupting employment and imposing financial shocks on households that take years to recover from. The connection between disease control and demographic potential is mechanistic, not aspirational. In this context, early detection becomes not just a clinical priority but an economic lever. Technologies that can identify disease earlier before it progresses to severe or disabling stages have a disproportionate impact on preserving workforce participation and reducing long-term system costs. India's demographic window peaks around 2041. The investments made in health infrastructure over the next decade will determine whether this dividend is fully realised or only partially captured.

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India's growth story is narrated through visible infrastructure: Roads, power capacity, data networks, ports. But all of these systems depend on something more fundamental: the health and productive capacity of the people who operate them.

At the same time, global health care innovation is reshaping where and how this infrastructure is built. Rising R&D costs, patent cliffs in biologics, and increasing complexity in next-generation therapies are pushing global pharma and health care systems to look toward emerging markets for cost-efficient innovation and execution. India, with 30–35% manufacturing cost advantages and up to 80% lower R&D costs, is increasingly positioned as a hub for this shift.

Strong health systems do not merely treat illness. They protect labour participation, reduce productivity losses, and lower the long-run cost burden on public finances. For India, sustaining its growth trajectory will require investing with the same deliberateness in the health of the population that powers it.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ajay Mahipal, co-founder and general partner, HealthKois.

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