How India’s e-commerce boom is creating logistics careers

India's e-commerce market will reach a phenomenal scale by 2030, led by contributions from tier II and tier III cities. As per the IBEF report, India’s e-commerce industry, valued at Rs. 10,82,875 crore ($ 125 billion) in 2024, is projected to grow to Rs. 29,88,735 crore ($ 345 billion) by 2030. This growth has spurred significant demand for logistics infrastructure across warehousing, last-mile delivery, inventory management and coordination of the supply chain. The logistics industry is witnessing a fundamental shift due to the volumes of e-commerce demand. E-commerce (Representational Image/Pixabay)

India’s e-commerce market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by deeper digital adoption across the country. What began as a matter of convenience has now evolved into a key driver of economic and employment shifts. As demand scales, logistics is no longer just a support function but is emerging as a significant job creator across the supply chain ecosystem.

The logistics industry in India is transforming its disparate and fragmented delivery model towards a completely integrated supply chain system involving freight, warehousing and last-mile delivery into a unified network.

This process is generating several new jobs at all stages, ranging from:

Coordination of operations and supply chain

Fleet and transport management

Digital tracking and logistics analytics

Warehouse automation and inventory system

Managing cross-border freight and documentation Government programmes like the National Logistics Policy, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, are increasing the velocity of this transformation by linking up the infrastructure and promoting logistics systems' effectiveness. The logistics sector is moving towards a more organised, formalised system with improved career paths and increasing job opportunities for the skilled workforce.

Jassper Logistics Services operates across multiple functions, including freight forwarding, project cargo, ship operations, customs clearance, and multimodal transportation. This structure reflects how logistics work today spans a range of interconnected activities from port operations and freight management to planning, documentation, and supply chain analysis. The expansion of such roles indicates a broader diversification of careers in the logistics industry.

As demand for e-commerce accelerates across the Tier II and Tier III cities, it is paving the way for logistics infrastructure to move beyond larger metros with warehouses, fulfilment centres and regional distribution points developing across these cities. It leads to the rise in jobs in logistics outside the metro cities.

Technology is undoubtedly setting the direction for the evolution of logistics careers in India. In every current operation, the world is witnessing AI-based route planning systems, real-time tracking of consignments, and digital supply chain models. Such a trend is creating demand for a hybrid skill set-an operations background coupled with digital skills such as data analysis, fleet analytics and system management.

Alongside this, the shift towards EV-based logistics is creating new job roles in areas like fleet management, maintenance, routing, and last-mile delivery. As companies adopt electric vehicles to reduce costs and environmental impact, logistics jobs are becoming more technology-driven and aligned with the ongoing energy transition.

The rapid growth of e-commerce in India is driving long-term structural changes in the logistics sector, significantly expanding employment opportunities. What was once a fragmented and manpower-intensive industry is now evolving into a more integrated and technology-driven ecosystem.

With the rise of digital trade, increasing adoption of automation and sustainable practices, and the expansion of e-commerce into Tier II and Tier III cities, logistics is set to generate diverse and future-ready job opportunities across the supply chain.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Pushpank Kaushik, CEO & head of business development (subcontinent, Middle East, and Southeast Asia), Jassper Shipping.