India's financial fitness: Are we saving enough?

India doesn't have a financial awareness problem; it has an execution problem. Most households revisit familiar intentions to save, invest, and plan for their future. The intent shows up every April when the financial year resets and salaried folks promise themselves a little more discipline this time. But somewhere between monthly expenses, decisions one keeps pushing to next week, and the lack of an actual system, those promises lose shape. Economy (Shutterstock)

The cost of that gap isn't abstract anymore. Around 75% of Indians don't have a dedicated emergency fund, which means most people are one bad month away from real trouble. Lose a job suddenly, and it's missed EMIs, late fees, and the kind of stress that compounds fast. This highlights that the real challenge is financial structure.

The last decade pulled millions of Indians into the formal financial system, and digital platforms made it remarkably simple to act. Starting a SIP, getting a loan, opening an account, all of it now takes minutes. But that same ease has made everyday financial decisions harder to navigate. Credit cards, personal loans, and BNPL have stripped away the friction around spending. So, a lot of households now juggle multiple EMIs while still trying to save and plan for their future.

Salaried employment has nudged up, from 22.4% in 2024 to 23.6% in 2025, but a steady pay cheque alone does not make them financially secure. That comes from consistent choices made over the years. There's a deeper issue too. Indians have always been savers, but most of that money sits in real estate and gold. That's exactly what a medical emergency or sudden job loss demands, money you can reach. Hence, the problem isn't how much we save, it's whether those savings show up when life calls for them.

For a lot of households, money only comes up when something forces it to, like filing taxes, buying a house, or a wedding in the family. Once that moment passes, it goes quiet again until the next one. They need regular check-ins, a clear view of what you own, what you owe, and what you've committed to down the line.

The problem is that people treat savings, loans, insurance, and investments as separate boxes and the full picture never really comes together. With FY 2026–27 starting, it's a good moment to stop reacting and start running things with a bit more intent. One way to begin is by doing a financial health check on a suitable money app, built around four basics:

Liquidity (three to six months of expenses saved)

Debt (EMIs within 30–40% of income),

Protection (adequate health and life insurance),

Long-term savings (steady investing toward future goals). From there, the emergency fund becomes the base on which every other financial choice rests on. Keeping debt within limits preserves flexibility. Automating savings builds consistency without leaning on willpower. Finally, reviewing finances every quarter, rather than only when pressure hits, keeps awareness steady through the year.

A new financial year naturally turns attention toward income, increments, bonuses, and tax planning. But financial fitness has less to do with how much comes in and more to do with how well it's organised to hold up when things go wrong. For many Indian households, real resilience is built through decisions made well before they're tested. This means an emergency fund that's in place before the emergency, debt kept within limits before it starts to restrict choices, and savings that run on their own rather than depending on the occasional good month. The advantage today is clarity. Tools exist, but what remains is a shift in priority, from planning around events to building a system that works continuously in the background.​

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kumar Binit, Chief Executive Officer, airpay money.