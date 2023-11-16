Lighting the way: How India's LED revolution is brightening rural lives

Picture this - night is falling over rural farmland in the heart of Uttar Pradesh. As the sky darkens and the words of their children’s school books become too difficult to decipher, a mother and father contemplate the impacts of switching on their light. Higher energy bills could mean less funds for other essentials like food or transport. The costs of keeping the light off can be equally as burdensome.

While this may have been a familiar situation in rural communities in the days of inefficient incandescent bulbs, energy efficient light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technology has voided this threat. Instead, LEDs are uplifting the livelihoods and wellbeing of villages across India.

In just eight years, rural Indian communities have made a remarkably fast transition from inefficient incandescent bulbs to highly efficient LED bulbs – offering families a brighter home and future. Without the threat of heightened electricity bills, school children have the opportunity to continue their studies into the evening. Shopkeepers can keep their doors open a little longer, and parents can delay meals knowing that their homes are well-illuminated. Families are no longer under pressure to finish their household tasks before the sun sets, as the glow of LED lights extends their productive hours.

The benefits of India’s LED transition for households and the national energy grid is undeniable: before 2015, lighting consumed a staggering 24% of the electricity in a village, today LEDs use only 5% of household electricity. This accomplishment is a win for both people and the planet.

So how did India catalyse such a rapid, widespread, and successful market transition to LED bulbs – particularly in more rural communities that can be harder to reach?

In 2015, the government jumped at the opportunity for positive impact across the country – launching the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable Light Emitting Diode (UJALA) scheme. This bulk procurement programme provided affordable LEDs to domestic consumers, including those in rural communities, by exchanging power-hungry incandescent bulbs for energy-efficient LED lamps – offering energy bill savings of INR 19,000 crores per year.

But the innovation didn’t end there. To further improve rural access to life-changing LED lamps, India leverage the innate compatibility of LEDs and solar power systems. With the support of Smart Power India, two million solar home systems and more than 14,000 micro and mini-grids have been deployed in India – bolstering rural electrification. When paired with the widespread distribution of LED lighting, these technologies are able to illuminate the lives of millions.

The LED lighting roll-out in India showcases the cumulative benefits of transitioning to more efficient lighting technologies: reducing the electricity load from lighting without compromising light service, while simultaneously reducing energy costs on family budgets. Now that LED lights have become a staple, India's continued growth in new residential and commercial buildings will drive further demand for super-efficient and cost-effective LED lighting systems.

The LED transformation in India is not just a bright idea; it's a beacon of hope, demonstrating how sustainable development and access to affordable energy can be achieved while saving money and preserving our planet. It's time for the world to take notice. As members of the G20 have recently agreed to tackle climate change by tripling their investments in renewable energy by 2030, India's LED success story should serve as a shining example for others to follow. It's a testament to the power of innovation and government initiatives, all working together to brighten the future for rural India and, indeed, the world.

This article is authored by Satish Sinha, associate director, Toxics Link and PK Mukherjee, senior advisor, CLASP.

