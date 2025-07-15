Redefine the creation of a future-ready workforce

India is home to the world’s largest youth population - over 600 million people under the age of 25 - representing immense economic potential. Yet, this promise remains largely untapped. Despite rising education levels, only half of Indian graduates are employable. Paradoxically, unemployment increases with educational attainment, and just 8.3% of graduates work in roles that match their qualifications. Flagship initiatives like Skill India and the National Education Policy (NEP) are steps in the right direction. But the reality is this: Our education system remains fundamentally disconnected from the evolving needs of the workforce. To harness the power of our demographic dividend, we must rethink how we equip young Indians - not just with degrees, but with the right skills, mindsets, and opportunities. Skills (Unsplash)

Technology holds the potential to bridge this gap, bringing quality and scale to skill development in ways that traditional classrooms simply cannot. Digital platforms offer advantages like remote accessibility, contextualised content, and innovative pedagogy - all aligned with the realities of a 21st-century workforce. When thoughtfully deployed, edtech can help young Indians not just keep pace with change, but lead it, empowering them to adapt to emerging challenges and continuously reinvent themselves in an evolving world of work.

The post-Covid era has accelerated both internet penetration and digital comfort among youth. This opens up new possibilities to make skilling accessible to students from low-income and marginalized communities, often those most in need of support.

Take the Barabari Collective, for instance. It engages students in government colleges through a platform that helps them build both technical and soft skills while taking on freelance projects. This not only supplements their income but also gives them real-world exposure, bridging the gap between learning and earning. This career-connected model of learning strengthens the link between what students learn in the classroom and what they'll be required to apply in the workplace, giving students both the confidence and the qualifications to pursue high-value jobs.

Digital platforms also typically work best when they offer personalized, contextualised learning - not a one-size-fits-all approach. This makes them scalable and inclusive, especially for India’s diverse learner base. Learntube exemplifies this approach by curating high-quality web content into bite-sized, structured courses aligned to individual learner goals. With embedded assessments, certifications, and placement support, the platform’s outcomes-first approach resonates with learners who are investing in skilling to improve their livelihood prospects.

For skilling to lead to actual employment, programmes must be grounded in real-world industry needs - both in terms of high-demand technical skills and critical cognitive or human skills. Sakshm AI offers a personalised AI tutor called Disha AI that helps college students build both technical competencies and soft skills for specific, high-demand tech roles. By mapping job-specific requirements, Disha defines tailored learning journeys that mirror the expectations of actual employers.

India stands at a crossroads: Our youth can either be the engine that drives us toward global leadership or a missed opportunity that becomes a demographic liability. Government policies have laid the foundation, but edtech is the catalyst that can bring this vision to life by expanding access to underserved communities, customising education to individual needs and delivering relevant skills and mindsets.

As AI reshapes the nature of work, being ‘future-ready’ means more than just subject expertise. It demands agility, empathy, creativity, and a commitment to lifelong learning. When designed inclusively, technology can help scale this mindset, empowering India’s youth not just to participate in the workforce, but to lead it.

This article is authored by Sowjanya Kanuri, director, ACT For Education.