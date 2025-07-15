Skilling is getting more personal for young Indians

A quiet shift is underway across India’s professional landscape, and it’s being led not by policy or corporates, but by the country’s 21 to 30-year-olds. Skilling, in this new-age has become a personal revolution to navigate a world of rapid change, economic volatility, and AI-fuelled disruption. Skills(HT file photo)

Over the past year alone, more than 160,000 working professionals - many of them in their early-and mid-career years (21 to mid-30s) - enrolled in university-backed, job-linked certifications outside of traditional higher education. And more tellingly, nearly two-thirds say they are preparing for jobs that didn’t even exist when they entered college. This is not a generational quirk - it’s a workforce evolution in motion.

As India positions itself as a global AI and digital talent hub, professionals’ upskilling patterns are offering an early glimpse into the future of work. The trends emerging from their learning behaviour suggest a deep shift - from passive learning to career-first skilling, from technical narrowness to cross-functional depth, and from job-seeking to future-building. Just to quote an example, upGrad and Microsoft jointly launched U&AI Certification and just about in two months, we saw about 60,000 individuals signing up for it - what does it say?

As industries brace for the next wave of AI-led disruption, the way we skill, reskill, and upskill must evolve just as rapidly. AI today is raising critical questions about access, equity, and accountability. In this new era, future readiness isn’t about mastering tools - it’s about understanding the systems they shape.

This World Youth Skills Day, here are nine high-velocity skills that India’s youth are betting on in 2025. To ground this trend in real-world behaviour, we mapped these insights against anonymised data from upGrad’s learner ecosystem and talent placement conversations - and the alignment is striking.

Prompt engineering for everyone: No longer just a niche developer skill, prompt engineering is becoming a foundational capability across roles - from designers to product managers. The ability to instruct AI with precision, context, and intent is fast becoming the new digital literacy.GenAi and Agentic AI

Data engineers: Data is only as good as its pipelines. While data science is maturing, data engineering is exploding. Professionals are skilling up in ETL processes, cloud data architecture, and workflow orchestration tools—becoming the hidden backbone of AI delivery.

GenAI & Agentic AI: Professionals are going beyond playing with tools like ChatGPT. They’re building with them—using LangChain, vector databases, and autonomous AI agents. Whether it’s automating customer queries or generating code, this is where GenAI moves from gimmick to game-changer.

Machine Learning (ML) Ops: Models are easy. Scaling them is hard. That’s where ML Ops comes in. From model deployment to performance monitoring, this emerging field is seeing massive learner interest, especially among those with prior DevOps or analytics experience.

AI Auditor: Bias. Deepfakes. Data misuse. India’s young professionals are increasingly asking not just how AI works—but whether it should work that way. Courses combining AI, ethics, and policy are seeing a strong uptick, driven by roles emerging in AI governance and compliance.

Data science & data storytelling: It’s no longer enough to know data - individuals need to make it persuasive. Skills like narrative visualisation, decision mapping, and dashboard design are turning analysts into strategic storytellers.

Digital marketing + AI-enhanced Content Creation: Content creation is being transformed by GenAI. Today’s marketers are learning how to blend creativity with machine-scale productivity, using automation tools to stay ahead of the attention curve.

Martech stack mastery: As the name suggests, quite literally. Performance-driven marketing is going full stack. Youth professionals are upskilling in CRM workflows, attribution tools, automation engines, and how to use AI to unlock conversion metrics.

Vibe code product building: Startup spirit, without the burn rate. Young professionals—even non-tech ones—are building MVPs using no-code tools like Bubble, Glide, or Webflow. These tools are also launching them into product-led growth roles in companies that value lean innovation.

Other issues that can be addressed are:

Rethink JD requirements: Replace rigid degrees with skill-first hiring criteria. Micro-certifications in GenAI, Data, and Martech are real indicators of on-ground capability.

Invest in internal upskilling: Don’t wait for talent to arrive fully formed. Adopt short-term, stackable programmes tailored for emerging roles like ML Ops, AI Governance, or No-Code Product Management.

Create Project-based opportunities: Young professionals thrive when they can apply what they learn. Design cross-functional pilots or sandbox environments for them to test new skills in real settings.

Break the experience bias: Park lateral positions into a shared hiring pool and give managers the flexibility to consider high-potential freshers. Create incentives for teams that take a bet on entry-level hires and develop them into future-ready talent.

Recognise new-age credentials: Certifications from credible skilltech/Edtech-university collaborations (like upGrad’s Microsoft & NSDC U&AI) often outrank generic programmes in relevance. Recognise them during hiring and appraisals.

Build GenZ learning cultures: This generation learns by doing, sharing, and iterating. Embed learning into workflows through hackathons, AI sprints, peer learning clubs, and innovation pods.

This article is authored by Husain Tinwala, president, upGrad Rekrut.