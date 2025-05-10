The gig economy boom: What it means for India’s future workforce

The modern workforce is no longer limited to a cubicle or defined by a 9-to-5 schedule. In today’s India, work is being unbundled, redefined, and democratised. Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” India is reimagining the future of work. Today, one of the most defining shifts underway is the quiet but compelling rise of the gig economy. What was once seen as a side hustle or stopgap has now emerged as a legitimate, even aspirational, form of employment. Gig economy. (Representative file photo)

As of FY25, India is home to over 12 million gig workers, accounting for more than 2% of the total workforce. This number is expected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029–30, constituting 4.1% of the total workforce. It reflects not only scale but permanence. Much like how the smartphone redefined communication, the gig economy is quietly redrawing the contours of employment. It is not a passing trend but a signal of how India’s workforce is being restructured at its core.

To understand the appeal of gig work, one must first understand how the meaning of work itself is evolving. For generations, stability was the gold standard. A job meant predictability, a steady salary, and a familiar routine. However, for a growing segment of the population, especially among younger professionals, the idea of success has taken a new shape. Flexibility and work-life balance are major drivers, with professionals, especially Gen Z and millennials, preferring gig jobs over traditional employment.

This shift is not limited to urban, white-collar work. In towns like Bhopal, Patna, or Coimbatore, delivery executives, warehouse assistants, and logistics associates, many of whom are formerly unemployed, are finding consistent income through platform-based gig roles. The pandemic may have accelerated this adoption, but the changing aspirations of workers and the evolving needs of employers are now sustaining it.

From a business standpoint, the rise in gig employment is both a response to and a result of market dynamics. For instance, companies in e-commerce and quick commerce sectors must respond to consumer expectations of instant delivery and seamless service. As these sectors continue to expand, gig workers are increasingly playing a crucial role in last-mile delivery, warehousing, logistics, and customer service, helping businesses keep pace with evolving consumer demands. While Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven forecasting optimises logistics, gig workers are crucial in scaling operations. Their contribution reduces reliance on full-time staff while enhancing speed, accessibility, and customer satisfaction—even in remote areas.

Imagine a large online grocery company preparing for the festive rush in northern India. Instead of expanding its permanent headcount, it engages thousands of gig workers for warehousing and last-mile delivery. Supported by predictive algorithms, these workers become the execution arm of the company, ensuring that supply chains do not buckle under pressure. While often invisible, their work becomes central to the brand’s performance and reputation.

This interplay of human effort and digital infrastructure is creating a hybrid employment model. While technology sets the pace, the adaptability of gig workers keeps the engine running.

Every new model brings with it a set of questions. Gig work promises flexibility, but what does it offer in return during illness, pregnancy or economic slowdown? The absence of social safety nets continues to be a major concern. Unlike traditional employment, gig workers often lack access to benefits such as a provident fund, health insurance, or paid leave.

This lack of social protection creates a precarious environment, particularly for those who rely on gig work as their primary income.

Take the example of Suresh, a 32-year-old delivery executive in Delhi. During a late-night delivery run, Suresh met with a road accident that left him unable to work for several weeks. With no health coverage or paid time off, his family had no steady income during that time. The cost of treatment added to the pressure, and they struggled to manage basic expenses. For workers like Suresh, choosing when and how to work brings freedom but also risk. If something goes wrong, there is little support to fall back on. This is one of the biggest concerns in today’s gig economy.

This is where the policy lens becomes crucial. The Code on Social Security, 2020, represents an important step toward formalising the gig economy. More recently, Union Budget FY26 allocated ₹32,646 crore to the ministry of labour & employment, an 80% increase year-on-year, to focus on labour welfare and employment generation. The Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) saw its funding doubled to ₹20,000 crore, reinforcing the government’s commitment to job creation. Additionally, gig workers will now receive healthcare coverage under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, offering ₹5 lakh per family annually for hospitalisation across public and private hospitals. These initiatives aim to integrate gig workers into the formal economy while ensuring financial and social security.

Union Budget FY26 has convened to provide gig workers with unique identity cards and streamline their registration process on the e-Shram portal. These are not just welfare gestures. They are foundational steps towards building a future where flexibility does not have to mean fragility.

What makes the gig economy truly powerful is its ability to democratise access. Unlike traditional jobs requiring formal degrees, city-based networks or long-term experience, gig work allows people to participate in the workforce with just a smartphone and basic digital literacy. This has far-reaching implications for women, semi-skilled youth, retirees and even individuals with disabilities.

The potential here is immense. If guided by the proper safeguards, the gig economy can become a force multiplier. This can be done by absorbing seasonal labour, expanding income opportunities in smaller towns, and creating a parallel employment channel that complements the formal sector. But this will require more than policy. It demands a mindset shift among employers, a more empathetic approach to gig workers, and investment in tools that allow for the portability of benefits, digital upskilling and long-term career pathways.

As India aspires to become a multi-trillion-dollar economy, the gig workforce will form a vital bridge between formal employment and entrepreneurial aspiration. However, to realise its full potential, the gig economy must evolve from a patchwork solution to a structured and supported framework. It allows workers across geographies, genders, and skill levels to participate meaningfully in the economy. Women seeking remote or part-time work, semi-skilled youth in tier-2 cities, and older professionals seeking flexibility—all find a viable path through gig roles. Most importantly, the gig economy is not the future of work but the present, unfolding in real time across India’s cities, towns, and digital corridors.

