Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Ht Insight / Economy / Understanding the methane economy
economy

Understanding the methane economy

The study has been authored by Chaitanya Giri, Fellow for Space and Ocean Studies, Gateway House
By Gateway House
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Recent scientific advances in chemical and energy engineering technologies are making it possible to crack methane into gaseous hydrogen and solid carbon on a commercial scale. FILE PHOTO(REUTERS)

Green Hydrogen is the centerpiece of India’s recently announced National Hydrogen Mission, but the mission will also focus on Blue and Grey Hydrogen strategies. Synthesis of grey hydrogen by catalytic cracking of methane retrieved from natural gas and coal seams will be essential for India’s climate commitment.

 

Methane cracking will go a long way in meeting the Paris Agreement’s goals. Recent scientific advances in chemical and energy engineering technologies are making it possible to crack methane into gaseous hydrogen and solid carbon on a commercial scale. The costs of sequestering atmospheric anthropogenic greenhouse gases (GHGs), including methane, are also falling steadily. Therefore, it is now possible to overcome the deficit of the in-demand hydrogen gas and solid carbon materials by cracking methane, sequestered from the atmosphere and natural gas.

 

India is the second largest emitter of methane in the world. It is also poised to become the third largest economy of the world by 2047, the 100th year of the nation’s independence. Unlike the approach of other major economies, it aims to grow, complying with the global call for climate change mitigation. India, which presently is on a mega infrastructure drive, has the potential to build a clean and efficient hydrogen-powered transportation sector from methane-cracked hydrogen. Similarly, India’s objective of becoming a high-technology manufacturing powerhouse can be met by a steady supply of methane-derived solid carbon materials — graphene, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, carbides, synthetic diamonds — which are central to futuristic electronics, transportation and the marine, aerospace and space industries.

RELATED STORIES

 

Several Indian ministries and companies are already working on this technology. The Indian ministry of new and renewable energy, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas (Oil Industry Development Board), the department of space and the ministry of science and technology have made incongruous attempts to develop indigenous capacities in carbon capture, hydrogen fuel production and fuel cell technologies. The need, therefore, is to streamline such efforts, draw up India’s climate action goals and realise the economic potential of methane sequestration.

 

The time is right for India Inc and the government must together prepare to shape national and global policies, increase their heft in the world market and strengthen India’s resource and energy security.

Full paper is available here

(The study has been authored by Chaitanya Giri, Fellow for Space and Ocean Studies, Gateway House)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
methane gas indian economy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India’s e-commerce regulatory contradictions: P2B regulatory blindspot

How fair is India’s non-fuel mine auction process?

East Sikkim best performing district: North-Eastern SDG Index by NITI Aayog 

How Covid impacted financial well being after retirement
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP