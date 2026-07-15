AI in Indian research: High aspirations, growing responsibilities

India today stands at a defining moment in its research journey. Across laboratories, universities and innovation ecosystems, artificial intelligence is reshaping how knowledge is discovered, communicated and applied. From accelerating literature discovery and streamlining manuscript submission workflows to enabling deeper cross-disciplinary collaboration, AI is unlocking possibilities that were difficult to imagine even a decade ago.

AI (AFP)

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What is particularly striking is the confidence Indian researchers place in this transformation. According to the Elsevier Researcher of the Future study, 75% of Indian researchers believe AI will play a significant role in generating new knowledge — well above the global average of 61%. This is not a trend. It is a signal: India’s academic community is ready to embrace AI not merely as a tool, but as a driver of research excellence.

Having spent over four decades in academia, engineering education and research leadership, I find this optimism both energising and instructive. Indian researchers are not waiting on the sidelines. They are actively exploring how AI can improve research quality, reduce administrative burdens and accelerate discovery. That spirit of engagement is a genuine strength.

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{{^usCountry}} The same study reveals a striking gap. While Indian researchers rank among the most optimistic globally about AI’s potential, their expectations around governance and safeguards are considerably lower. Only 31–39% of Indian researchers currently expect safeguards such as transparency of AI outputs, secure data handling, independent validation, or clear accountability frameworks — well below global benchmarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same study reveals a striking gap. While Indian researchers rank among the most optimistic globally about AI’s potential, their expectations around governance and safeguards are considerably lower. Only 31–39% of Indian researchers currently expect safeguards such as transparency of AI outputs, secure data handling, independent validation, or clear accountability frameworks — well below global benchmarks. {{/usCountry}}

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This gap does not reflect a lack of integrity. It reflects the stage of institutional evolution many Indian universities are currently navigating. Many are still building foundational digital infrastructure. Others are experimenting with AI tools before formal governance models have fully matured. In many cases, researchers are discovering AI’s capabilities faster than their institutions can build policies around them.

That is understandable. But it also presents a clear opportunity — and a clear responsibility.

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The question is no longer whether AI will become embedded in research. That transition is already underway. The real question is: How do we ensure AI strengthens trust in research rather than complicating it?

Research has always been built on confidence — in data, in methods, in peer review and in institutional integrity. AI has the potential to deepen all of these. It can reveal patterns invisible to the human eye, improve literature discovery, reduce repetitive tasks and democratise access to global knowledge.

But deployed without care, it introduces new risks: unattributed content, inaccurate citations, biased training data and overdependence on systems that researchers themselves may not fully understand. The technology is powerful. The governance must match it.

Many leading research ecosystems are already addressing this. Institutions across Europe, North America and East Asia are developing clearer protocols around AI disclosure, ethical review, data provenance and validation mechanisms. India now has an opportunity to shape its own model—one grounded not in compliance alone, but in genuine confidence.

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Three priorities deserve immediate attention.

First, India needs national guidelines for AI use in research. These need not be restrictive. They should provide clarity on disclosure of AI-generated content, acceptable use cases, data protection and researcher accountability—giving institutions a shared foundation from which to build.

Second, universities and research institutions must establish AI ethics and governance committees—not as bureaucratic layers, but as enabling mechanisms. These are bodies that can support faculty, guide students and help navigate the rapidly evolving questions around integrity and responsible adoption.

Third, investment in capacity building is essential. Technology alone does not create transformation—people do. Researchers, faculty members, librarians, administrators and reviewers all need structured training to understand both the opportunities and the limitations of AI tools.

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India’s research ecosystem is already growing in scale and global influence. Publication output continues to rise. Researchers are ambitious, adaptive and increasingly collaborative. AI can become a powerful accelerator of that momentum.

True leadership in research will not come from adopting the latest technology. It will come from building systems where innovation is matched by transparency, where speed is balanced by rigour and where technological progress strengthens, not weakens, public trust in science.

Indian researchers have already shown they are ready for AI. Now, our institutions and policy frameworks must rise to meet that same ambition.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sandeep Sancheti, VP, academic relations, Global Strategic Networks, Elsevier.