AI-led technologies are reconfiguring digital advertising

For years, digital advertising followed a straightforward logic: Reach people often enough, and attention would turn into interest, and that interest into action. That formula held when audiences spent most of their time within a handful of predictable digital environments. Today, it no longer does.

Artificial intelligence

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People move between streaming platforms, mobile apps, search engines, and social feeds throughout the day. Campaign reach has grown, but turning that reach into meaningful engagement is far more complex.

The problem is not that attention has disappeared. People still spend hours each day across screens. What has changed is how attention behaves. It is fragmented, shorter in bursts, and highly dependent on context. A moment of curiosity can appear quickly and disappear just as fast. Consumer intent differs by device. People explore on mobile, but complete transactions on desktop. In 2019, desktop conversion rates reached 4.14%, outperforming mobile. This reflects fragmented decision-making.

Advertising systems still treat these signals as separate events. A television exposure, a mobile click, or a website visit are often treated independently, even when they come from the same person. Dashboards show strong reach and frequency, but engagement fades quickly after the first wave of impressions. The signals are there. The connection is not.

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{{^usCountry}} This is exactly where the current advertising infrastructure begins to break down. The industry continues to optimise for visibility, even as consumer behaviour has shifted toward intent and context. This misalignment causes campaigns to underperform. The problem remains when reach is still treated as progress. In reality, it misallocates both budget and attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is exactly where the current advertising infrastructure begins to break down. The industry continues to optimise for visibility, even as consumer behaviour has shifted toward intent and context. This misalignment causes campaigns to underperform. The problem remains when reach is still treated as progress. In reality, it misallocates both budget and attention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Consumers are receiving thousands of marketing messages every day, despite their narrow purchase span. As a result, repetition has become the default. It is easier to increase exposure than to understand interest. Over time, that approach creates noise, not engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consumers are receiving thousands of marketing messages every day, despite their narrow purchase span. As a result, repetition has become the default. It is easier to increase exposure than to understand interest. Over time, that approach creates noise, not engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The shift is now moving from exposure to intent. Systems built around reach and frequency are giving way to those that interpret intent and act on it. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to close this gap by reading signals across devices and contexts as they emerge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift is now moving from exposure to intent. Systems built around reach and frequency are giving way to those that interpret intent and act on it. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to close this gap by reading signals across devices and contexts as they emerge. {{/usCountry}}

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The impact of AI in digital advertising is already measurable. Online campaigns leveraging AI for campaign optimisation are witnessing higher engagement. Brands using AI-driven product recommendations report click-through rates that are 20–40% higher than static ads.

Browsing activity, content consumption, timing, and device switching, when read together, begin to reveal intent as it forms. A person exploring travel videos late at night may behave very differently from someone casually browsing during the morning commute. Context changes meaning. When systems recognise those differences, engagement becomes more precise.

Not just journeys, multi-screen exposure is changing the outcome. Compared to single device campaign exposure, businesses are receiving higher recall rates for multi-screen campaigns. According to a study done by Nielsen Media Labs, consumers exposed to ads across multiple screens achieve a 74% brand recall rate, compared to just 50% with single screen exposure.

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A new class of technology platforms is beginning to address this fragmentation. These systems link signals across connected television, mobile devices, and digital environments so engagement can respond as behaviour shifts. Communication no longer repeats. It adapts.

The shift is no longer emerging. It is already visible in how growth systems are being rebuilt. The next phase of digital growth systems will depend less on how widely messages are distributed and more on how accurately intent can be interpreted. Reach still matters. But reach without context becomes inefficient very quickly.

The attention economy has not disappeared. It has become harder to interpret. Attention still exists across digital environments, but repetition alone no longer captures it. Future growth will not come from reaching more people. It will come from understanding them before they act.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Kunal Kothari, chairman, co-founder & COO, Mobavenue.

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