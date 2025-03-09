Digital technology: Bridging gender gaps in access to labour markets

The gendered nature of digital access posits significant barriers to the utilisation of digital technology for increasing female labour force participation. This paper uses data from a nationally representative survey conducted by the NSSO in 2020-21 to investigate the gendered nature of access to digital technology, and more specifically, access to mobile phones and internet and the effect on female labour force participation rate (FLPR). On the extensive margin (via increased coverage), overall access to mobile phones increases FLPR in rural India, while on the intensive margin (exclusive mobile access) FLPR improves only in urban India. Furthermore, the availability of internet at home increases the effect of mobile phone use on women’s labour market participation in urban India. Lastly, digital literacy enhances the impact of mobile phone use on FLPR, but only in urban India. Based on these results, the authors propose actionable steps that governments, private sector and NGOs can collaboratively implement to enhance women’s digital access and provide opportunities that can improve their labour market participation.

Digital era (shutterstock)