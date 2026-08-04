Dismantling systemic barriers for women in tech and entrepreneurship

The global landscape of innovation, science, and technology is undergoing a rapid and unprecedented transformation, yet a glaring disparity remains at its core. Across the BRICS+ nations, which are home to over two billion of the world's estimated 3.8 billion women, female representation in the pivotal domains of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as well as in high-growth entrepreneurship remains dramatically disproportionate to their demographic weight. This reality formed the crux of the BRICS CCI WE Trailblazers Roundtable 2026, an urgent and collaborative convening operating under the theme of Women in Innovation, Science and Entrepreneurship (WISE). Organised by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Women Empowerment Vertical, this initiative represents a critical pivot from passive dialogue to concrete, cross-border implementation. By gathering a distinguished cohort of global leaders, technologists, legal practitioners, and policy advocates, the roundtable sought to address the systemic barriers stifling female potential and to architect a comprehensive roadmap for the future. Central to this mission is the recognition that the global innovation ecosystem cannot reach its zenith unless women are equitably integrated as creators, funders, and decision-makers.

AI (Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the heart of the discourse is the persistent web of social and cultural biases that continue to dictate the career trajectories of countless women. Participants illuminated the enduring 'dual burden' of professional and domestic responsibilities, which invariably exacts a heavy toll on women's capacity to engage in high-risk, high-reward entrepreneurial ventures. This conditioning often discourages leadership aspirations and fosters a risk-averse mindset, which is further compounded by hiring biases and a lack of visible role models in deep tech and science. Moreover, the economic contribution of women is frequently obscured by the immense volume of unrecognised and unpaid domestic labour they perform. This 'hidden GDP' not only increases the cost of workforce participation for women but also reinforces a structural inequality that limits their ability to scale entrepreneurial ventures. Alongside these cultural hurdles lies a pronounced "missing middle" in the professional pipeline. While policy interventions frequently target grassroots empowerment or executive board representation, mid-career women often face stagnation, hampered by a severe lack of strategic mentorship, visibility, and robust institutional support during their most productive years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Compounding these societal barriers are formidable financial and legal hurdles that disproportionately affect female founders. Access to capital remains one of the most significant constraints within the innovation ecosystem. Women-led ventures historically receive a disproportionately minuscule fraction of venture capital funding, a disparity driven by entrenched investor networks that exclude women and a systemic aversion to funding female-led innovation. Furthermore, women innovators, particularly in emerging markets, face daunting challenges in securing and protecting intellectual property. The acute vulnerability of early-stage female entrepreneurs to idea appropriation, navigating complex and often impenetrable legal frameworks without adequate resources, acts as a severe deterrent. It is within this context that the urgent need for a paradigm shift becomes undeniable. The discourse must evolve beyond superficial metrics of diversity to address the fundamental structural deficits that hinder women from thriving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compounding these societal barriers are formidable financial and legal hurdles that disproportionately affect female founders. Access to capital remains one of the most significant constraints within the innovation ecosystem. Women-led ventures historically receive a disproportionately minuscule fraction of venture capital funding, a disparity driven by entrenched investor networks that exclude women and a systemic aversion to funding female-led innovation. Furthermore, women innovators, particularly in emerging markets, face daunting challenges in securing and protecting intellectual property. The acute vulnerability of early-stage female entrepreneurs to idea appropriation, navigating complex and often impenetrable legal frameworks without adequate resources, acts as a severe deterrent. It is within this context that the urgent need for a paradigm shift becomes undeniable. The discourse must evolve beyond superficial metrics of diversity to address the fundamental structural deficits that hinder women from thriving. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Gender equality in STEM should not be merely a 'rallying cry' confined to a small circle of women. It has become increasingly clear that women need global networks that function as communities and economic ecosystems. Women leaders need to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem enabling more women to take a leadership position in new age technologies. The future of innovation cannot be inclusive unless women are equally represented in shaping it," said Ruby Sinha, president, BRICS CCI WE and programme lead, WISE.

These profound insights underscore the necessity of a targeted, robust policy and legal framework. Anchored in cross-institutional alliances, blended funding pathways, legal harmonisation, and evidence-based advocacy, this approach dictates that policy must transition from protection to true enablement. This requires integrating gender-responsive frameworks directly into the core of national economic and innovation policies. It involves pioneering structural changes such as gender-responsive procurement, targeted tax incentives for investments in women-led enterprises, and the establishment of dedicated financial vehicles such as a proposed BRICS WISE Fund. By combining public and private capital through blended finance models, the ecosystem can begin to dismantle the financial barriers that have historically sidelined female entrepreneurs. Additionally, strengthening maternity and caregiving support frameworks and ensuring robust intellectual property protection mechanisms specifically tailored for women innovators are paramount to sustaining their participation in the long term.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the myriad challenges, the current technological epoch presents unprecedented opportunities to catalyse female equity. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and digital transformation stands as a double-edged sword. While there is a palpable risk of embedding historical gender biases into algorithmic models, AI also offers a unique opportunity to accelerate inclusion through unprecedented access and scale. Ensuring that AI development is inclusive and that women are active participants in its deployment is crucial. Furthermore, the rise of global collaboration platforms, innovation labs, and cross-border accelerators can facilitate vital knowledge exchange and market access. There is a notable and highly promising shift from traditional women's support groups to strategic, deal-making networks that enable critical partnerships, facilitate access to capital, and drive collective economic influence across borders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We need to shift the terminology from gender equality to female equity. When we say equity, from an entrepreneurial, employment, and leadership perspective, it becomes a fundamentally different conversation - one about what women actually need to participate fully, not just formally," said HRH Lebogang Zulu, national chairperson, BRICS Women's Business Alliance South Africa; Global Advisory Board Member, WISE.

Ultimately, translating these discussions into enduring reality requires a sustained, phased approach that moves from experiential data collection and stakeholder reflection to the development of rigorous policy content and its eventual application at the highest levels of global governance, including future BRICS Summits. The narrative must irrevocably shift from a plea for basic empowerment to a clear-eyed recognition of women's indispensable economic and innovative contributions. By addressing the funding gaps, legal vulnerabilities, and cultural biases, whilst simultaneously leveraging the democratising potential of new technologies and global networks, nations possess the collective capacity to redefine the innovation landscape. It is only through such comprehensive, equity-driven strategies that women will cease to be merely participants in the global economy and rightfully take their place as its foremost architects and pioneers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aparajitha Nair, research scholar, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi.