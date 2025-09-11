Enhancing fintech with AI: Crucial role of data management

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the fintech landscape. From boosting developer productivity to enabling intelligent fraud detection and personalised customer experiences, technologies like Generative AI and Agentic AI are unlocking new efficiencies and capabilities. However, as AI becomes deeply embedded in core financial systems, the spotlight shifts to a foundational yet often overlooked factor - data management. High-quality data, governed responsibly and used ethically, is the cornerstone of trustworthy and effective AI systems in financial services. AI (iStock)

The effectiveness of AI depends significantly on the quality, accuracy, and compliance of the data it uses. In fintech, where precision and trust are non-negotiable, poor data can lead to flawed predictions, regulatory breaches, and diminished customer confidence. Robust data governance frameworks ensure consistency, traceability, and control. This enables organisations to confidently scale AI applications while meeting regulatory and ethical obligations.

Strong data management practises include enforcing data quality standards, securing data access, tracking lineage, and enabling ongoing validation. These steps help organisations avoid the downstream impact of inaccurate models and foster reliable AI outcomes that can drive operational and customer-facing innovation.

Explainable AI plays a vital role in enhancing transparency, accountability, and trust. It allows users, regulators, and developers to understand how AI models arrive at specific decisions. This is especially critical in regulated domains like finance, where opaque decision-making can have serious implications.

There are two key dimensions of explainability:

Global explainability provides insights into how the AI model generally works. It highlights the most important features driving predictions and clarifies the model’s overall logic. This is useful for compliance reviews and model validation.

Local explainability focuses on individual outcomes. It explains why a model made a specific decision for a particular input. This is essential in scenarios like loan approvals or fraud detection, where users and auditors need clarity on case-specific reasoning.

Together, these explainability approaches improve confidence in AI systems and support more responsible deployment across financial services.

AI is not just a consumer of data, it is also an enabler of better data management. AI tools create a positive feedback loop that improves data quality and readiness for future applications.

Key areas where AI supports data management include:

Data classification and lneage: AI algorithms can efficiently categorise data and map its lifecycle across systems. This helps track data origin, transformations, and usage, supporting regulatory reporting and improving data trustworthiness.

Anomaly detection and resolution: Machine learning models can identify irregularities, conflicts, or outliers in datasets. Detecting and resolving these anomalies ensures that only consistent, validated data feeds into AI systems.

Automated data cleansing and compliance: AI tools streamline data cleansing by identifying errors, duplicates, or missing values. In parallel, AI can assist compliance teams in ensuring alignment with evolving data regulations through real-time monitoring and alerts.

By automating these traditionally manual and resource-intensive processes, AI enables data teams to focus on strategic governance, rather than firefighting issues.

As financial services firms accelerate AI adoption across products and operations, the emphasis on data management will only intensify. Data is no longer a passive asset. It is a critical enabler of innovation, trust, and competitive advantage. Organisations that prioritise data quality, governance, and explainability are better positioned to realise the full promise of AI.

In the AI-driven future of fintech, responsible data stewardship is not just good practise, but is essential to building reliable, scalable, and customer-centric solutions.

This article is authored by Subramaniam Selvami, principal application architect, Global Services, Fiserv.