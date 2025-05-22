How AI gets its power: Engineering the systems behind every breakthrough

We often talk about how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the world, from smart assistants and driverless cars to medical breakthroughs. But behind every AI innovation, there is a lot of hardware quietly doing the heavy lifting. Building that hardware is a massive job that involves smart planning, detailed testing, and working at a scale that’s hard to imagine. AI (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Everything starts with a chip specifically, a graphics processing unit (GPU) designed to handle the heavy computing that AI needs. These chips are placed on circuit boards along with memory, connectors, and power controls. It’s not just about putting parts together engineers need to make sure the connections are fast and reliable, and the board stays cool and doesn’t overheat.

After the board is built, many small parts are added thousands of them including tiny memory chips, sensors, voltage controllers, and resistors. Each part must go in exactly the right place. Once this is done, the board is tested using machines that check for mistakes and confirm that everything works correctly.

Engineers also run special software to check how fast data can move through the board and how well it handles power. This testing is important because even a small flaw can cause big problems later. If a board passes all the tests, it’s then attached to a bigger baseboard, which helps connect it to other parts of a computer.

Several of these boards are then installed into full computer systems racks filled with multiple GPUs, processors, and memory. These racks are powerful enough to run the biggest AI programmes in the world. They are built to stay cool using water or advanced cooling systems, because the heat they generate is huge.

Before they go into actual data centres, these racks are tested again. They’re stressed, burned in, and monitored for any warning signs. Once they pass, they’re sent to large data centres where they start handling real AI tasks. Even after they’re up and running, engineers keep a close eye on them. If anything overheats or goes wrong, the system sends an alert, and fixes are made quickly.

One key part of this entire process is the ability to build not just one or two systems, but thousands of them - all working the same way. That kind of scale is what separates a good AI hardware company from a great one. Making sure every system is reliable and trackable takes great teamwork between engineers, manufacturers, and operations teams.

AI breakthroughs often make headlines, but what we don’t always see is the physical effort behind them - circuit boards, screws, cables, and people working together. Every smart response from a chatbot or life-saving discovery from an AI tool is powered by hardware that has been built with care, tested for performance, and scaled for the future.

This article is authored by Ajit Daundkar, senior product engineer, NVIDIA.