India's public digital infrastructure’s next phase

India’s digital transformation story has long been defined by scale. The country has become a global case study in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) with the world’s largest biometric identity scheme, billions of real-time digital payments every month and the fast digitalisation of public services. But digitalisation alone would not be enough to power the next wave of digital growth in India. It depends on how well these systems interact, adapt and respond to the evolving requirements of citizens. Artificial Intelligence

India’s e-governance journey started with the digitisation of public services. Over the last two decades, efforts such as National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), Digital India, Aadhaar, DigiLocker and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have altered the manner in which individuals interact with the state. Government departments that traditionally relied on fragmented, paper-intensive processes have increasingly adopted digital platforms to boost accessibility, transparency and efficiency.

The numbers show the scale of this shift. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure currently works for more than a billion citizens, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). UPI processed over 18 billion transactions worth more than ₹24 lakh crore in May 2025 alone. DigiLocker has over 500 million registered users. These platforms have shown that digital solutions can work well at a population scale, while improving convenience, inclusion and efficiency.

But digitisation is just the foundation.

The next stage of transformation is to create intelligent, linked public systems that can anticipate demand, optimise the use of resources and enable smarter decisions. Key enablers of this change are becoming Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, cloud computing and interoperable platforms.

Take urban governance as an example of the transition. Cities produce large volumes of data from property tax systems, utility networks, citizen complaints portals, transit infrastructure and environmental monitoring systems. Historically, most of this information was in isolated silos, and could not be leveraged by governments to provide useful insights. Today, AI-enabled analytics may allow public bodies to uncover income leakages, predict demand for services, maximise utilisation of assets and enhance citizen involvement.

This transformation is a sign of a larger shift in the perception of technology by governments, not only as a tool to automate processes, but also as a driver of greater governance results.

This idea is further reinforced by India’s increasing emphasis on interoperability. The success of the country’s DPI may be attributed primarily to its open and interoperable frameworks. Aadhaar provided a verified digital identity, UPI revolutionised digital payments using open protocols and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) intends to democratise e-commerce by eliminating platform concentration. Similar ideas are increasingly being investigated in healthcare, education and urban management.

However, the success of digital transformation is less about the technology itself and more on good execution.

There are special challenges to big public tech undertakings. Projects often succeed or fail based on the legacy infrastructure, the varied levels of digital maturity among government agencies, cybersecurity issues, data governance complexities and the need to keep stakeholders engaged.

And so, creating trust becomes as crucial as building technology.

Citizens need to trust that their data is safe, systems are trustworthy and that digital services really do improve their experience. Governments, in the meantime, need technology partners who understand operational realities and are able to design scalable systems that can evolve with changing needs.

Based on experience from large scale civic IT efforts digital transformation is rarely a one-time implementation effort. This is not a one-off but a process of adjustment, optimisation and capacity enhancement. Sustainable outcomes are a function not only of technological capacity, but also of good execution and institutional preparation.

With India’s growing adoption of AI, officials are also increasingly acknowledging the need for responsible deployment frameworks. The IndiaAI Mission, which was approved with an outlay of more than ₹10,000 crore, would focus on strengthening AI computer infrastructure, promoting local innovation and supporting the development of ethical AI applications. The aim is not simply to embrace AI but to make sure it is implemented with inclusivity, openness and responsibility.

There’s a lot of opportunity.

AI-driven citizen service platforms can considerably cut the time required to resolve grievances. Predictive analytics can help communities get ahead of infrastructure problems before they become a problem. Intelligent document processing can help to streamline administrative processes, and health care systems can use data insights to improve public health initiatives. In the field of education, AI-powered systems have the ability to tailor learning experiences on a large scale.

At the same time concerns such as algorithmic bias, data privacy, digital literacy and workforce preparedness will have to be given careful consideration. Public digital infrastructure will not thrive by technology innovation alone but must be underpinned by robust governance frameworks, regulatory safeguards and institutional preparation.

The Indian experience is a unique model for the world. While digital transformation in many nations has happened through siloed projects, India's strategy is increasingly focused on interoperable public platforms that are geared for scalability and inclusion. This presents a unique opportunity to integrate intelligence into government systems in a way that enhances efficiency and citizen confidence.

The next phase of India’s digital development will not be about replacing human decision-making with technology. It will rather focus on institutional capacity augmentation using data driven insights to enable governments to be more responsive, proactive and people oriented.

India is at the cusp of a major inflection moment in its journey from e-governance to AI-enabled public infrastructure. The country’s digital success story has already shown what can be done when technology is applied with ambition and at scale. The issue is to ensure the next generation of public digital services remain inclusive, trustworthy and focused on providing meaningful benefits for every person.

The question is not whether governments will use technology, but how well they will use technology to deliver enduring public value.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Prashant Ugemuge, managing director, Vidarbha Infotech Private Limited (VIPL).