Real challenge facing modern business is not data, but decisions

For years, organisations were told that data would become their most valuable asset. The promise was compelling: Collect enough information, invest in the right platforms, build sophisticated dashboards and smarter decisions would naturally follow. Across industries, companies poured millions into analytics tools, automation systems and reporting infrastructure. Yet many leaders now find themselves facing an uncomfortable reality. They have more data than ever before, but not necessarily better decisions.

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The problem is not a shortage of information. In fact, most organisations are exceptionally good at gathering it. Every customer click, operational movement, transaction, delay, interaction and trend can now be measured in extraordinary detail. Businesses can track performance in real time, forecast behaviour and monitor risk at a level unimaginable only a decade ago. The challenge is that abundance does not automatically create clarity. When information is disconnected from the decision it is meant to support, it quickly becomes noise.

This is one of the defining management issues of the modern era. Many businesses have built systems around collection rather than purpose. They know how to capture data, but not always how to translate it into action. Executives are often presented with endless charts, metrics and alerts, yet still struggle to answer the simplest strategic questions. Which market should we enter next? Which customers need attention now? Where is the greatest risk? What deserves investment today rather than next quarter? The answers are rarely found in another dashboard.

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{{^usCountry}} The most effective organisations are beginning to reverse the process. Instead of starting with available data, they begin with the decision itself. What needs to be decided? Who is responsible for making that call? What are the consequences of getting it wrong? Once those questions are clear, the relevant information becomes easier to identify. Only the data that genuinely improves judgement should be prioritised. Everything else may be interesting, but not necessarily useful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most effective organisations are beginning to reverse the process. Instead of starting with available data, they begin with the decision itself. What needs to be decided? Who is responsible for making that call? What are the consequences of getting it wrong? Once those questions are clear, the relevant information becomes easier to identify. Only the data that genuinely improves judgement should be prioritised. Everything else may be interesting, but not necessarily useful. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This shift sounds simple, yet it requires a significant cultural change. Many companies still reward volume over value. More reports, more indicators and more monitoring are often mistaken for progress. In reality, too much information can paralyse decision-makers. When leaders are overwhelmed by competing signals, hesitation increases and accountability weakens. Decisions are delayed, passed between departments or made on instinct rather than evidence. The organisation appears data-rich while operating with strategic uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This shift sounds simple, yet it requires a significant cultural change. Many companies still reward volume over value. More reports, more indicators and more monitoring are often mistaken for progress. In reality, too much information can paralyse decision-makers. When leaders are overwhelmed by competing signals, hesitation increases and accountability weakens. Decisions are delayed, passed between departments or made on instinct rather than evidence. The organisation appears data-rich while operating with strategic uncertainty. {{/usCountry}}

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Timing also matters as much as accuracy. Insight delivered too late is often worthless. A perfect analysis presented after the opportunity has passed has little practical value. Businesses increasingly need systems that place the right information in front of the right person at the moment action is still possible. This could mean flagging operational disruption before it escalates, identifying changing customer behaviour before churn rises, or highlighting financial risk before losses grow. Speed, relevance and usability are now central to competitive advantage.

As Artificial Intelligence becomes embedded in daily operations, the debate grows even more important. Automation can process vast datasets, detect patterns and generate recommendations faster than any human team. But faster analysis does not remove the need for sound judgement. In many cases, it increases it. Algorithms can optimise for the wrong objective, reinforce flawed assumptions or miss context that sits outside the data. Human oversight remains essential, particularly where decisions affect livelihoods, health, safety or access to opportunity.

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The strongest organisations understand that keeping people involved is not a sign of resistance to innovation. It is a mark of maturity. Human judgement should not be reduced to a final rubber stamp after machines have done the real work. Instead, experienced professionals must remain accountable for outcomes, challenging outputs where necessary and applying context that automated systems cannot fully grasp. This human checkpoint is becoming more important not only ethically, but legally, as regulators demand greater transparency and accountability in automated decision-making.

The labour market is changing accordingly. Technical skills remain valuable, but they are no longer enough on their own. Employers increasingly need people who can interpret ambiguity, weigh imperfect evidence, communicate trade-offs and make responsible calls under pressure. The future belongs not simply to those who can build models, but to those who can use them wisely.

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There is also growing demand for professionals who can bridge two worlds that often struggle to understand one another: technical teams and executive leadership. Data specialists may understand systems in detail, while boards understand commercial priorities and risk. What is often missing is translation between the two. Organisations need people who can turn complex analysis into clear choices and strategic intent into workable systems.

The lesson for modern business is clear. The age of data abundance has changed the nature of advantage. Success no longer comes from collecting the most information, but from designing better decisions. Companies that continue to chase dashboards for their own sake may remain busy, but not effective. Those that organise technology, talent and governance around the choices that truly matter will be the ones that lead. In the end, the smartest organisation is not the one that knows the most. It is the one that decides best.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sandeep Kaur, guest lecturer, American University of Kurdistan, Iraq.

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