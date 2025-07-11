Unlocking the power of AI: Advancing innovation, safeguarding ethics

Discussing the ethics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is about as foolhardy as it is necessary. Globally, the rise of AI – or should I say, takeover – in every aspect of our lives has sparked both the excitement of the unknown and apprehension about its potential. Popular culture, literary and scientific debates have explored myriad doomsday scenarios if this takeover becomes complete. In many cases, it is not even an ‘if’ but ‘when’ such a situation could come to pass. A study of AI’s potential to disrupt and present a case for sound ethics would not be complete without first deliberating on a few aspects of the technology’s impact. AI(Unsplash)

From redefining human experiences to sparking groundbreaking innovations, AI is transforming the way industries and people function, unlocking limitless possibilities. It is enabling industries to dig deep and solve problems that until just about a decade ago, seemed impossible. For instance, AI-powered tools have improved early cancer detection rates by over 40%. Precision farming techniques powered by AI have increased crop yields by up to 30% while reducing water usage by 20-50% in rural regions. In financial institutions, AI is being used to detect fraudulent transactions with 90% accuracy, and in the online gaming industry, AI is revolutionising Responsible Gameplay (RGP) models, fostering safer and healthier ecosystems for users.

Beyond sector-specific innovations, AI's real-time decision-making capabilities are transforming user interactions and experiences across industries. AI-driven systems have become more prescriptive, and in some cases, are actively suggesting decisions in real-time that would otherwise have taken months, if not years. While productivity tools have been a major focus of AI adoption, the future lies in leveraging AI to enhance human experiences and capabilities. In our case, we utilise AI to analyse millions of user data to create hyper-personalised unique experiences for users, even before users knew they needed the experience. At the same time, operating within a responsible gaming framework to create secure environments, where users feel safe in the thought that their data is always protected. This scientific approach towards AI is what lays the foundation of ethical AI.

As AI adoption accelerates, governments and organisations are having to consider this very ethical aspect of this transformative marvel. How much AI is too much AI? On a more focused scale, is everything really about robust AI adoption and implementation? The US and the EU have come up with their own set of guidelines, trying to pre-empt the essential guardrails of the wide adoption of AI in workplaces and society. Broadly, concerns are focused on areas that are seen to be most impacted by the use of AI – justice, labour disruption, freedom and autonomy, explainability and existential threats.

The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights in America and the EU AI Act seek to address some of these concerns, but the truth is AI is a global concern that calls for much greater synergies between nations and societies. Having different sets of rules and standards will only muddy the waters when it comes to deciding on issues like personal data, trade, wars, famines, etc. A different set of regulations for using AI to ensure distribution of vaccines in different countries will throw up different data sets, which could lead to wrong conclusions about a pandemic-like situation.

By embedding fairness and transparency into AI systems, industries can unlock transformative innovation while enhancing human creativity and productivity. As AI continues to redefine human experiences, it is essential to ensure that its growth is guided by ethical standards that foster trust, equity, and inclusivity. AI systems must be able to explain the ‘why’ behind decision-making processes while maintaining a high degree of accuracy. Such evaluation frameworks not only mitigate risks but also foster trust, allowing industries to innovate responsibly and sustainably.

This article is authored by Tridib Mukherjee, chief data science and AI officer, Games24x7.