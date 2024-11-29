Women world over and in every religion have historically been subject to being symbols of adulation, whilst there has not been a transference of this adulation and respect in practice. Often likened to queens, princesses, and the like, though there are women who have historically held such positions of power, they have rarely had full autonomy outside of their prescribed roles, and minute autonomy within their roles. That is not to say that there has not been progress in the 21st century to provide women with autonomy. Women empowerment (Voices of Youth)

This article discusses the acknowledgement of women's autonomy in India, focusing on various aspects such as ration schemes, female financial inclusion, marginalisation of already marginalised communities, women in education, gender and class dynamics, workplace safety schemes for women, toxic masculinity, and current data.

Women have benefited from schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), which provides monetary benefits to compensate wage loss during and after pregnancy. This scheme aims to improve sex ratio at birth and prevent female infanticide by eliminating the mindset of the female child being a burden. The National Food Security Act (NFSA) has also been a blessing for women, providing them with nutritious meals free of cost through a widespread network of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres and schools under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) supplies free food grains to migrants and the poor, giving five kg of food grains for the poor. In 2022, India recorded 4,45,256 cases of "crime against women," with nearly 1,220 daily cases. This gendered violence affects daily life, including workplace harassment, trafficking, sexual abuse, domestic violence, and sexism in art and language. Women often hesitate to report crimes, marginalising their voices.

Workable solutions that could aid in the promotion and increase in women's autonomy include implementing ration schemes, ensuring female financial inclusion, and addressing the issue of gendered violence. Crime Against Women (CAW) is a significant issue in India, characterised by physical or mental cruelty against women, resulting in physical, sexual, or psychological harm.

In 2022, there was a significant rise in crimes against women, with 4,45,256 cases registered, a significant increase from 2021 and 2020. Most crimes were cruelty by husband or relatives (31.4%), followed by kidnapping and abduction (19.2%), assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (18.7%), and rape (7.1%). Uttar Pradesh contributed nearly 15% of such cases, with Delhi leading the list at 144.4.

Over the past decade, there have been positive developments for women in India, such as education, legal rights, political representation, social norms, technology, and access to information. However, employment, rising household wealth, and the growing concern of crimes against women remain significant issues. The Indian Human Development Survey (IHDS) II found distinct decision-making abilities for women without spouses compared to married women, and an inverse relationship between family size and female-headed households in India and female autonomy.

The relationship between wealth and women's empowerment is complex, with purdah, or veiling, as a cultural aspect, moderating the relationship. Increased wealth leads to decreased women's autonomy within the same households over time, driven by communities where veiling is less prevalent.

Financial inclusion is crucial for women's economic empowerment and is a target under the fifth Sustainable Development Goal on gender equality. In India, one in five women lacks access to a bank account, and despite programmes promoting financial inclusion, wide gaps remain in account use, savings, and credit access. The government has created a scheme for widows and single women under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, guaranteeing them 1.000 days of guaranteed employment.

Muslim women in India suffer through various forms of injustices, fear of being raped, and marginalisation in education. To improve the educational condition of Muslim girls, the government should fill the gap in educational facilities, develop culturally sensitive development schemes, and take proactive action in Muslim-dominated areas of Delhi.

Dalits and other minorities have also been affected by male toxicity in the form of patriarchy. There is hope for women's autonomy through positive role models, increased empathy, redefining masculinity, developing relationships based on equality, educating men and boys about healthy power dynamics, strengthening institutional mechanisms, changing societal mindsets,and empowering women economically and socially.

In conclusion, the progress made in enabling women's autonomy with good intention can be achieved through bridging the gender gap and securing a brighter future for all.

This article is authored by Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre For Social Research, New Delhi.