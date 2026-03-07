Advancing women’s mental health as a global public health priority

Every year, International Women’s Day encourages the world to reflect on the progress made toward gender equality. Yet behind many conversations on empowerment lies a reality that remains insufficiently addressed: women’s mental health. What is often treated as a private struggle must now be recognised as a public health priority that demands systemic attention. Mental health (Image by Freepik)

Across societies, women continue to balance multiple responsibilities. They anchor families, participate in the workforce and sustain communities. While these roles highlight their strength, they also expose women to persistent emotional pressures that frequently remain unacknowledged. Addressing women’s mental wellbeing is, therefore, not only about individual care but about strengthening the foundations of healthier societies.

One of the greatest challenges in addressing women’s mental health is the silence that surrounds it. Cultural expectations often encourage women to endure emotional strain quietly while continuing to fulfil their responsibilities.

The scale of this challenge is evident in national data. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, women aged 15–34 account for nearly 63% of female suicides in India. At the same time, findings from the National Mental Health Survey conducted by NIMHANS show that 70–92% of individuals experiencing mental health conditions in India do not receive professional treatment.

These numbers underline the urgent need to move mental health beyond stigma and place it firmly within the country’s public health priorities.

Women’s mental health becomes particularly critical during motherhood. In hospitals around the world, the health of newborns receives immediate medical attention. Yet the emotional wellbeing of mothers often remains under-examined.

Research indicates that one in five mothers experiences a perinatal mental health disorder, according to global maternal health studies referenced by the World Health Organization (WHO). Further research published in The Lancet Psychiatry has highlighted that suicide is linked to a significant proportion of maternal deaths in certain regions.

Maternal mental health has implications that extend far beyond the individual. A mother’s emotional wellbeing directly influences early childhood development, family relationships and long-term social outcomes. Strengthening mental health support for mothers must, therefore, become a central element of public health systems.

Public health responses must also prioritise prevention. Schools provide one of the most effective platforms for building emotional awareness among young people.

Evidence from structured emotional wellbeing programmes reaching 50,000+ students has demonstrated measurable impact, including 56% reductions in bullying and an 82% improvement in student confidence. Teaching children how to recognise stress, express emotions and seek help equips them with skills that support long-term resilience.

Integrating emotional wellbeing into education systems should, therefore, be viewed as a preventive public health strategy that strengthens future generations.

The impact of mental health extends beyond healthcare systems and into the economic fabric of nations. According to the WHO, poor mental health costs the global economy nearly $1 trillion annually through lost productivity and health care expenditure.

Conversely, studies show that every $1 invested in treatment for depression and anxiety generates a $4 return in improved productivity and health outcomes. For India, strengthening workforce wellbeing has the potential to unlock an estimated $350 billion economic opportunity, particularly by addressing burnout among working women.

Investing in mental health is, therefore, not only a healthcare priority but also a critical economic strategy.

Addressing women’s mental health at scale requires coordinated action across sectors. Greater public investment in mental health services is essential to ensure that care reaches communities across both urban and rural India.

Integrating mental health into primary health care systems can enable early identification and timely support, particularly for women who may hesitate to seek specialised treatment. Governments must also prioritise gender-sensitive data collection to better understand how mental health challenges affect women across different stages of life.

Equally important is stronger collaboration between public institutions and private organisations to build accessible mental health infrastructure.

Advancing women’s mental health is not a challenge that governments alone can address. It requires a collective effort that includes health care systems, educational institutions, workplaces and communities.

When societies invest in women’s emotional wellbeing, the benefits ripple across generations. Families grow stronger, communities become more resilient and nations are better positioned to harness their human potential.

Recognising women’s mental health as a public health priority is therefore not only about improving wellbeing today. It is about safeguarding the future strength of our society.

This article is authored by Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust and Mpower.