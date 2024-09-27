Gender inequality in sports: Challenges and the path to equality

Gender inequality in sports is a pervasive issue that affects athletes across the globe. While women’s participation in sports has increased over the years, they continue to face significant challenges, including unequal pay, limited access to resources, and entrenched sexism. This disparity exists at all levels, from grassroots to elite competitions, and persists despite efforts to address it. Although some progress has been made, particularly in countries that have implemented legislative changes, the gap between men and women in sports remains wide. Gender equality.(Representative photo)

One of the most visible aspects of this inequality is the pay gap between male and female athletes. Across the world, women athletes consistently earn less than their male counterparts, even when they outperform them. For example, the prize pool for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was $110 million, while the men’s World Cup in 2022 offered $440 million, a stark fourfold difference. In the United States (US), the Women’s Soccer Team won a historic legal battle for equal pay in 2022, despite their far superior performance compared to the men’s team. In India, women’s cricket is slowly gaining ground with the launch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), but the disparity in pay between male and female cricketers remains vast.

Access to resources is another significant issue. Female athletes often have fewer training facilities, inadequate coaching, and subpar medical support compared to male athletes. This global issue was highlighted during the 2021 NCAA basketball tournament in the US, where a viral video revealed the stark difference between the men’s and women’s training facilities. In India, women athletes, particularly in rural areas, face similar challenges. Programmes like Khelo India are beginning to address these issues, but there is still a long way to go in providing equal access to resources for women athletes.

Media representation and sponsorships also reveal a deep gender divide. Women’s sports receive only about 4% of global sports media coverage, limiting their visibility and the potential to attract sponsorships. While some athletes, such as India’s PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, have gained major sponsorships, the overall focus in India remains skewed toward men’s cricket. This imbalance not only affects female athletes financially but also limits their ability to become role models for younger generations.

Sexism and stereotypes further compound the challenges faced by female athletes. Around the world, women in sports are often judged for their appearance rather than their athletic achievements, and their commitment to sports is frequently questioned in the context of family responsibilities. Serena Williams, despite being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has faced sexist and racist remarks throughout her career. In India, societal pressures often push women to prioritize domestic roles over sports, although athletes like Dutee Chand and Hima Das have successfully challenged these norms and excelled internationally.

Leadership roles in sports organisations are predominantly male, further contributing to the systemic inequality. Globally, only 13% of head coaches in major sporting organizations are women. This underrepresentation limits the influence women have in shaping the future of sports. In India, sports bodies like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) are male-dominated, though there are recent efforts to bring more women into leadership roles.

Participation and opportunity gaps persist globally, with women facing more barriers to sports at both the grassroots and professional levels. While women represent about 40% of global sports participants, they receive only a fraction of the funding and opportunities available to men. In India, rural girls in particular face challenges in accessing sports opportunities, though initiatives like Mission Olympic Cell are helping to close this gap.

Despite these challenges, progress is being made. Governments and sports organisations worldwide are implementing policies aimed at reducing gender inequality. In the US, Title IX, enacted in 1972, has played a key role in increasing women’s participation in high school and college sports. In India, initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Khelo India are promoting sports participation among girls. However, achieving full gender parity in sports will require more than just policy changes—it will require sustained commitment from all sectors.

The fight for equal pay in sports is also gaining momentum. The US Women’s Soccer Team’s victory in securing equal pay has set a global precedent, inspiring similar movements in other sports like rugby, basketball, and cricket. In India, the Women’s Premier League has improved the visibility of female cricketers, though the pay gap remains significant. This global movement for fair compensation is an important step toward achieving gender equality in sports.

Increased media coverage and sponsorships are also helping to close the gap. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup saw record-breaking viewership, demonstrating the growing global interest in women’s sports. In India, athletes like PV Sindhu have attracted major sponsorships, and the Women’s Premier League has generated corporate interest in women’s cricket. However, media coverage remains overwhelmingly focused on men’s sports, particularly cricket, and more balanced coverage is needed to ensure sustained progress for women’s sports.

Gender inequality in sports is a global issue rooted in pay disparities, unequal opportunities, and deeply ingrained sexism. While countries like the U.S. have made significant strides through legislation and activism, countries like India are beginning to see improvements with initiatives like the Women’s Premier League. However, achieving true gender equality in sports will require concerted efforts from governments, media, and sports organisations to create equitable opportunities and challenge long-standing stereotypes. As more countries take steps toward inclusivity, the vision of a level playing field for all athletes, regardless of gender, becomes more attainable.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar of international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.