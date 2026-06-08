Reimagining water security through a gender-inclusive lens

In many Indian homes, a bucket and mug and still do what long showers cannot – make every litre count. Behind this small everyday act of restraint is an efficiency that demonstrates a larger truth about water in Indian households. Those who manage it more closely, value it more deeply. And more often than not, that means women. Gender Equality. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In many parts of the world, water scarcity is a gendered reality. Across large parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, women and girls continue to bear primary responsibility for securing water. But just as critically, they are also responsible for managing its use within the household. They decide how much water is allocated to cooking, cleaning, hygiene, and care. In periods of acute stress, they are often the ones absorbing the trade-offs.

The act of collecting water is visible. The act of rationing is less so.

Time spent walking long distances to water sources is time removed from classrooms, workplaces, and civic life. As water sources grow more distant or unreliable under climate stress, that burden only intensifies. Research suggests that by 2050, the time women spend collecting water could increase by as much as 30% globally as climate variability reshapes water availability.

Yet the paradox remains striking. While women frequently manage water within households and communities, they remain underrepresented in the institutions that govern water systems.

Water governance structures around the world remain overwhelmingly technical and institutional. Engineers design systems. Governments regulate supply. Utilities manage distribution. These functions, while essential, often overlook the lived knowledge that exists within communities themselves.

In many rural regions, women possess an intimate understanding of local water systems. They know which wells begin to fail first in the summer months, which ponds retain water during weak monsoons, and how households adapt when supply becomes uncertain.

This knowledge rarely appears in planning documents or engineering drawings. Yet it represents a form of climate intelligence that modern water management increasingly needs.

Policy reviews suggest that fewer than 50 countries explicitly recognise women’s participation in water governance frameworks. Encouragingly, there is growing policy attention in India and other emerging economies toward community-led water management and women’s participation, though the journey is still underway.

When those most affected by water systems remain absent from decision-making, opportunities for stronger and more resilient solutions are lost.

Where women participate meaningfully in water governance, the results are often measurable.

India’s Jal Sahiyas, under the government’s Jal Jeevan mission, have shown success in pockets by promoting safe sanitation, ensuring toilet usage and testing the quality of water. Studies across rural water systems show that water committees with higher female participation tend to manage infrastructure more sustainably, maintain systems more consistently, and respond more quickly to local challenges. Research published by the World Bank has shown that women’s participation in community water projects can significantly improve the longevity and effectiveness of local water infrastructure.

Examples from different regions illustrate this dynamic. Women-led water user associations in parts of East Africa have strengthened accountability in rural water systems. In Latin America, community water committees with strong female representation have helped communities manage supply during drought cycles. Closer to home, examples such as pani samitis in Gujarat, women-led watershed development programmes in Maharashtra, and Village Water and Sanitation Committees under national rural water initiatives have demonstrated similar gains in sustainability and ownership when women are actively involved.

When women help shape water decisions, systems tend to become more responsive to community realities and more resilient under stress.

Climate resilience is often discussed in the language of large infrastructure: reservoirs, desalination plants, irrigation networks, and digital monitoring systems. These tools are vital. But resilience does not come from infrastructure alone.

A gender-inclusive approach to water security reflects this philosophy. It recognises women not simply as users of water systems, but as managers, innovators, and decision-makers within them. And development frameworks must recognise the economic value created when reliable water access frees women to pursue education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

The naturalist John Muir once observed that when we try to isolate any element of nature, we discover it is connected to everything else.

Water reveals that interconnectedness clearly. A well is never simply a well. It shapes health outcomes, school attendance, agricultural productivity, and economic opportunity.

Placing women at the centre of water solutions acknowledges this reality. It expands the definition of resilience beyond infrastructure and into the social systems that sustain communities. Like the small tributaries that feed a river, resilience often begins at the local level. But when those currents gather strength, they have the capacity to carry entire societies forward.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amit Bhasin, chief legal officer, group general counsel and secretary, CSR committee, Marico Limited.