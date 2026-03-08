The gender gap in venture investing

At the entry gate of venture capital, the doors appear open. Young analysts arrive with strong credentials, sharp instincts, and ambition. Many women step into the industry at this level, building portfolios, sourcing deals, and proving their mettle. For a while, the path upward seems clear. But as the ladder narrows toward the corner office, the ascent slows. The rooms where capital is allocated and strategies are set grow smaller. The barrier is rarely explicit. It is, rather, transparent, like a ceiling that allows visibility, yet restricts control. Gender equality (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Across major venture markets, including the US and Europe, women remain significantly under-represented in senior investment roles. They account for roughly 15% of VC cheque-writers globally, indicating that capital allocation remains concentrated within predominantly male decision networks.

India reflects a similar pattern. Even as women are increasingly present in analyst and associate positions within venture firms and startup ecosystems, their representation declines sharply at general partner and investment committee levels. These senior positions control capital deployment and shape investment theses.

Part of the imbalance stems from how venture capital networks operate. Deal flow and leadership appointments often circulate through closed referral loops built around legacy founder relationships and prior success patterns. Such pattern-matching practices frequently replicate existing founder archetypes, which historically skew male.

Venture capital continues to operate within a capital architecture where gender disparities are deeply embedded in investment behaviour and outcomes. Research shows that investor questioning patterns themselves reflect bias. Male founders are typically asked promotion-oriented questions focused on growth and upside, while female founders are more frequently asked prevention-oriented questions centred on risk and downside. A Harvard Business School study demonstrated that investors consistently preferred pitches presented by male entrepreneurs, even when the underlying business content was identical to the pitches by women entrepreneurs.

These behavioural biases translate directly into capital allocation. Globally, women-founded startups receive roughly 2% of total venture capital funding. Regional data reflects a similar pattern. Startups founded solely by women raised 1.6% of venture funding in Europe, 2.1% in the US, and about 1.5% in Africa. In fact, female entrepreneurs are also found to be less successful in raising funds for invention-oriented and novel ventures than for social ventures.

Structural barriers compound the issue. According to the World Bank, women face legal restrictions on entrepreneurship in 115 countries, reinforcing a global financing gap estimated at $1.7 trillion for women-led businesses.

Women venture capitalists often face distinct perception biases within the investment ecosystem. Research shows that gender stereotypes influence how investors’ behaviour is interpreted. Women are frequently labelled as more risk-averse or conservative. Assertiveness, which is often viewed as confidence in male investors, may be interpreted as aggression or excessive caution when demonstrated by women.

This bias affects how analytical decision-making is framed. When women investors rigorously question governance structures, unit economics, or risk exposure, the scrutiny may be labelled as hesitation rather than disciplined investment practice.

Viral internet trends such as “girl math,” often appear harmless but can reinforce longstanding stereotypes and broader cultural belief that women are less competent in financial reasoning. Incidentally, about 65% of financial content aimed at women portrayed them as excessive “splurgers” needing to control their spending. The idea that women are “bad at math” or financially impulsive has created stereotype threat, undermining women’s confidence and performance in financial contexts and shaping how others evaluate their competence. In capital-intensive sectors like venture capital, where credibility and authority strongly influence investment decisions, such social trivialisation can translate into structural bias.

An increase in women entering venture capital at junior and mid-level roles has not yet translated into proportional influence over capital allocation. The authority to determine investment strategy, cheque size, and portfolio construction largely rests with general partners and investment committees, where female representation remains limited.

While the number of women-led funds is gradually rising, many operate with comparatively smaller assets under management than established funds. In venture ecosystems, assets under management (AUM) ultimately determines market influence, deal access, and the ability to shape funding narratives. As a result, meaningful change requires women to participate not only within emerging or niche funds, but within the core channels through which large-scale capital is deployed and venture markets are shaped.

Indicators do suggest that the venture ecosystem is beginning to gradually shift. Women investors are increasingly launching micro-VC funds, angel collectives, and syndicates. The cohort of women entrepreneurs receiving capital from angel networks is also on the rise.

Institutional dynamics are also evolving. Large limited partners are placing greater emphasis on governance, transparency, and diversity metrics during fund allocation decisions, integrating these factors into due diligence frameworks. There’s, simultaneously, a push for capital reform, reinforcing the economic case for diversity in investment decision-making. Although women still hold under 20% of senior venture roles, the steady rise in female investors and capital networks signals a structural shift in the architecture of venture capital.

Increasing the number of women, particularly as general partners and investment committee members, is critical. Institutional investors also play a pivotal role. Limited partners increasingly integrate governance and diversity indicators into fund-selection frameworks, reflecting growing recognition that diverse investment teams can broaden market insight and opportunity identification.

Expanding deal pipelines through open sourcing channels, operator networks, and sector-specific ecosystems can help address pattern-matching biases. Regular disclosure of funding distribution and representation across investment teams can further improve accountability.

The venture capital ecosystem has undergone a structural reset following the exuberant funding cycle of 2020–2021. Within this recalibrated landscape, diversity is emerging as a strategic lever for strengthening innovation and investment outcomes. Companies with a high level of gender diversity are 25% more likely to be profitable than average.

Beyond firm-level performance, the macroeconomic implications are equally significant. Estimates also indicate that global GDP could rise upto 6%, boosting the global economy by up to $5 trillion annually if women entrepreneurs received the same investment as male entrepreneurs.

As capital becomes more selective, widening participation in the innovation economy is not only an inclusion imperative but a driver of sustainable growth and systemic resilience.

This article is authored by Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner, Rukam Capital.