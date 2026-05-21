Thirteen after Delhi gangrape, women’s safety is still a huge issue

On the night of May 11, 2026, a 30-year-old factory worker in Delhi asked a stranger at a bus stop what time it was. That small, ordinary act -- a woman, tired after her shift, trying to find her way home -- was enough for two men to drag her into a sleeper bus, rape her repeatedly as the vehicle moved through the streets of Rani Bagh, and leave her shattered.

Crime against women (HT Photo)

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After her medical examination, the survivor -- a married mother of three -- reportedly refused extended hospitalisation. She wanted to go home. Her children needed her.

Read that again. She had just been gang-raped. Her injuries were documented as serious. And her first instinct was not collapse, not grief, not rage. It was: My children need to be fed.

This is not a story about her strength, though she is clearly extraordinary. This is a story about what we have done to women like her -- quietly, across generations -- long before any bus driver ever looked at her. We have so thoroughly trained women of her class to be self-erasing that even her trauma must wait in line behind her obligations. The factory shift was for the world. The cooking was for the family. Her body, apparently, was for everyone but herself.

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{{^usCountry}} The driver and conductor have been arrested. We are once again reminded of the Delhi gangrape of 2012. We need to stop. Not because the comparison is wrong -- it is painfully, precisely right. Over 13 years after the 2012 gang rape that triggered sweeping reforms in India’s sexual assault laws, another alleged rape inside a moving bus in Delhi has renewed questions over women’s safety in the national Capital. Same city. Same modality. Same predators -- men entrusted to transport women safely. The only difference is that this woman survived. And she is a factory worker, not a student, which means she will perhaps receive a fraction of the outrage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver and conductor have been arrested. We are once again reminded of the Delhi gangrape of 2012. We need to stop. Not because the comparison is wrong -- it is painfully, precisely right. Over 13 years after the 2012 gang rape that triggered sweeping reforms in India’s sexual assault laws, another alleged rape inside a moving bus in Delhi has renewed questions over women’s safety in the national Capital. Same city. Same modality. Same predators -- men entrusted to transport women safely. The only difference is that this woman survived. And she is a factory worker, not a student, which means she will perhaps receive a fraction of the outrage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That asymmetry is itself a story worth telling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That asymmetry is itself a story worth telling. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India recorded 29,536 cases of rape in 2024 alone. According to the NCRB 2021 report, 31,677 rape cases were registered -- an average of 86 every single day. The situation peaked in 2016 with nearly 39,000 cases. In 2018, NCRB data recorded 33,356 rape cases -- one every 16 minutes. And nearly 89% of all rapes are committed by persons known to the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India recorded 29,536 cases of rape in 2024 alone. According to the NCRB 2021 report, 31,677 rape cases were registered -- an average of 86 every single day. The situation peaked in 2016 with nearly 39,000 cases. In 2018, NCRB data recorded 33,356 rape cases -- one every 16 minutes. And nearly 89% of all rapes are committed by persons known to the victim. {{/usCountry}}

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These are only the reported cases. Most are not reported -- because of shame, family pressure, distrust of police, and in cases involving known perpetrators, the social cost of speaking out.

The conviction rate has hovered at 27-28% between 2018 and 2022. Britain’s, for comparison, stands at over 60%, per Crown Prosecution Service data. Of the nearly 2.76 lakh cases requiring trial between 2017 and 2022, trial was completed in only one-third. And if you are a Dalit woman, the conviction rate falls to under 2%, per a 2022 civil society submission to the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review.

After 2012, India did things. The Justice Verma Committee produced landmark recommendations. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013 was passed. Minimum sentences were raised. Fast-track courts were announced. The Nirbhaya Fund was created. As of March 2025, 802 One Stop Centres are operational across India.

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These matter at the margins. But they have not moved the needle on impunity--because we legislated punishment while neglecting the infrastructure of justice. Harsher sentences may actually be producing an adverse effect: Judges grow reluctant to convict where police investigations are shoddy and the evidentiary bar is not met. We raised the stakes without improving the game. The Nirbhaya Fund continues to be criticised for underutilisation, with only a fraction of allocated resources reaching the intended beneficiaries.

We mistake legislation for transformation. They are not the same thing.

Here is the question we refuse to ask honestly: between each headline-generating case, what consistent action have any of us taken?

After December 2012 protested. We changed laws. We named a fund. Then we went back to our lives. Between then and today, India has consistently recorded over 30,000 reported rape cases annually for over a decade. Eighty-six a day. That is not news. That is not outrage. That is background noise.

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What has been mainstreamed into school curriculums about consent and bodily autonomy? What has changed in how police stations receive survivors? What has shifted in the stories we tell boys about what it means to be men? Have we spent all our time 'empowering' girls without teaching boys how to coexist with empowered girls and women? In our homes, classrooms, and workplaces -- what have we actually, consistently done?

The honest answer, for most of us, is nothing. Or very little. We attended a candle march. We changed a profile picture. We signed a petition. The outrage is real. The commitment is not.

We are a nation that wakes up to rape when it makes the front page, then returns to sleep.

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Before we discuss these two men, we must hold one fact steady: nearly 89% of rapes in India are committed by persons known to the victim. Husbands. Relatives. Neighbours. Colleagues. Men with homes, incomes, and social standing. Men who are not anonymous, not unemployed, not adrift in a city far from home. The dominant rape in India is not the stranger on the dark street -- it is the person at the dinner table.

That matters because any theory of causation that centres poverty or migration as the primary driver is not only empirically wrong, it is dangerous. It lets the majority of perpetrators off the hook. It implies that prosperity and rootedness would solve the problem. They would not.

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So, what does explain it -- across all categories, all classes, all contexts?

The belief that women exist to be controlled. That female autonomy is a provocation. That a woman alone, a woman who refuses, a woman who earns, a woman who steps outside the boundaries drawn for her, is a woman asking for something. This ideology is not the property of the poor or the migrant or the uneducated. It is distributed across our entire society -- reproduced in homes, films, classrooms, and temples, in the way we raise boys to expect service and girls to provide it.

In this specific case, the structural context does add something. The bus was Bihar-registered. The accused are a driver and conductor -- informal economy workers, far from home, in one of the most anonymous cities in the world. Urban youth unemployment in India stood at 13.6% in 2025, per the government’s own Periodic Labour Force Survey -- a figure that masks millions more in low-dignity, purposeless work with no stability or social accountability.

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These men left their villages for the city in hope of something better. The city gave them a bus to drive in the dark and no one watching.

The city didn't teach them entitlement. But it handed them something arguably more dangerous: Complete unaccountability. No family watching. No community that knows her name or his. A moving bus with the curtains drawn is as close to a consequence-free space as our society produces. They acted because they believed -- correctly, as it turned out -- that no one was watching and nothing would stop them.

This is why the solution cannot begin and end with policing. It must begin in the homes and classrooms where boys learn -- or do not learn -- that women are full human beings, not resources to be managed and, when resisted, punished.

Three things, specifically, that require sustained commitment rather than periodic urgency.

First, time-bound trial completion with public accountability. The Supreme Court must establish a tracked, publicly reported dashboard of fast-track court performance in sexual assault cases. No more cases rotting for a decade. Justice delayed in rape cases is not just denied -- it is itself a form of ongoing violence.

Second, mandatory police reform tied to state funding. States must demonstrate specific, measurable improvements in rape investigation quality--forensic standards, survivor-sensitive protocols, first-response training--as a precondition for central funds under women’s safety schemes. The current arrangement lets states receive money while systemic failures continue unchallenged.

Third, we must put an end to the episodic conscience. Gender-based violence is a public health and education crisis, not only a law-and-order problem. That means consistent, unglamorous work: equitable distribution of domestic labour in our own homes; compulsory, age-appropriate consent education in every school; bystander intervention as a social norm rather than an act of exceptional courage.

The woman in Rani Bagh was pulled into a bus in a residential area. Someone may have seen. We walk past harassment every day. The selective attention, the selective grief, the decision to only show up when the story is big enough -- that too is a form of complicity.

The survivor of May 11 did not give a press conference. She went home.

That act -- that return to duty in the immediate aftermath of devastation -- is both a testament to extraordinary resilience and an indictment of us as a society. She expected no space to fall apart. No system that would hold her. No community that would say: You do not have to cook tonight. Tonight, we will carry this for you.

We have built a society in which women must earn the right to be victims in the correct, visible, sympathetic way--and even then, the support is temporary, the justice is unlikely, and the expectation of return to duty is immediate.

A working mother in Delhi was gang-raped in a moving bus. When it was over, she thought of her children.

We should all be thinking of her.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Urvashi Prasad, senior fellow, Pahle India Foundation and former director, NITI Aayog, New Delhi.

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