Women-led MSMEs are key to India’s inclusive economic growth

Women entrepreneurs are increasingly emerging as powerful drivers of India’s economic transformation, particularly within the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. In this growth story, they are not merely beneficiaries or participants, but powerful multipliers of economic and social impact. As India advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047, this catalytic role is most visible in the MSME economy. MSME

India’s MSME sector contributes 30% to the country’s GDP and over 45% of exports, while employing 110 million-plus people. Within this vast ecosystem, women entrepreneurs are playing an increasingly important role. Government data indicates that around 39% of enterprises registered on the Udyam and Udyam Assist platforms are owned by women, representing nearly 18.4 million enterprises.

These enterprises span sectors ranging from handicrafts and textiles to food processing, agri-value chains, and digital services. Their impact extends far beyond individual income generation. Women-led businesses often create employment within their communities, while also preserving traditional skills and crafts that form an important part of India’s cultural heritage. When women succeed as entrepreneurs, the benefits ripple across households and local economies, strengthening community well-being.

To help more women-led MSMEs scale, the Government of India in the recent financial budget has continued to strengthen policy support for the sector through expanded credit access, stronger credit guarantee mechanisms, and digital platforms for enterprise formalisation. Initiatives such as the Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund aim to mobilise equity capital for MSMEs and unlock growth financing for promising small enterprises. Ensuring that women-led enterprises are actively included in these financing ecosystems will be critical to building a more inclusive and resilient MSME sector.

Equally important is the strengthening of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), a digital platform that allows MSMEs to discount invoices raised on large buyers and receive payments earlier. Wider adoption can improve liquidity for MSMEs, particularly smaller enterprises, by enabling faster realisation of dues from larger buyers.

Women-owned MSMEs get only 7.09% of formal MSME credit, underscoring the headroom to expand growth capital for women-led enterprises. Widening access to formal credit through cashflow-based lending and stronger guarantee support can accelerate scale, especially where women may have limited collateral or shorter credit histories. Awareness and uptake of government schemes such as Udyam Registration, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) can be further strengthened, particularly in rural areas.

At the same time, rising digital access creates a major opportunity. With 75% of rural women in India now having a smartphone, the next step is enabling stronger digital capability through training in financial management tools, online compliance systems, and digital commerce platforms. Greater support from families, communities, and local institutions can also expand women’s mobility, market participation, and decision-making, helping enterprises strengthen market linkages and pricing power. Focused interventions on branding, intellectual property awareness, packaging, and product presentation can further help women-led products move into higher-value markets.

Technology offers powerful pathways to address many of these constraints. Digital tools are increasingly enabling women entrepreneurs to formalise and scale their enterprises. Online registration through the Udyam portal allows small businesses to enter the formal economy and gain access to government schemes, financial services, and institutional markets.

Digital bookkeeping platforms and fintech-enabled lending solutions are improving credit access by allowing financial institutions to assess businesses based on transaction histories rather than traditional collateral. Digital payments also create transparent transaction trails that strengthen financial credibility for small enterprises.

Digital commerce is expanding market access. Platforms such as ONDC aim to democratise e-commerce by enabling small businesses to reach customers beyond their local markets. For rural women entrepreneurs producing handicrafts, textiles, or locally sourced goods, such platforms can open access to more buyers.

Social commerce platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram are also enabling women entrepreneurs to build direct customer relationships, showcase products, and develop brand identities through digital storytelling. Improved cataloguing, packaging, and branding can further help position traditional crafts in premium markets, strengthening livelihoods while preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.

Market linkages remain a critical lever for scaling women-led MSMEs. Integrating rural entrepreneurs into digital commerce ecosystems, connecting them with institutional buyers and B2B networks, and strengthening their participation in formal supply chains can significantly enhance enterprise sustainability.

Achieving this transformation calls for sustained ecosystem support. An integrated approach that includes digital literacy, financial literacy, access to credit, mentorship, and stronger market linkages will build strong foundations. Grassroots enterprise facilitators and trained paraprofessionals – known as Biz Sakhis or Shakti Ammas – can play an important role in enabling financial awareness, compliance, and technology adoption. Multi-year corporate social responsibility initiatives that invest in digital capability building, entrepreneurship development, and market access can significantly accelerate the growth of women-led MSMEs, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

Empowering women-led MSMEs in India is a strategic economic imperative. As India advances toward a more inclusive and resilient growth model, women-led enterprises will continue to serve as powerful engines of rural prosperity and national development.

This article is authored by Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.