Transforming state public service commissions

"Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done." These words of Lord Hewart, former Chief Justice of England, carry profound significance in the realm of governance. The fairness and credibility of recruitment systems form the foundation of public trust. Yet, as one reflects on the functioning of state public service commissions (SPSCs), it becomes alarmingly evident that visible fairness is still lacking in many of these institutions.

SPSCs, established under our Constitution, are critical gatekeepers of governance at the state level, responsible for selecting individuals who shape policies and deliver public services. With over 11 lakh aspirants participating annually in state PCS examinations, these institutions carry the hopes and dreams of millions. However, systemic inefficiencies and controversies have eroded public confidence. In the past five years alone, more than 40 major paper leaks across various SPSCs have affected over 50 lakh candidates. Such incidents not only shatter the aspirations of individuals but also challenge the very fabric of India’s constitutional framework.

Take the Telangana SPSC, for instance, where a question paper leak led to exam cancellations, arrests, and widespread disillusionment among aspirants. In Chhattisgarh, allegations of favoritism led the high court (HC) to halt appointments of 18 candidates. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, recruitment frauds placed officials under legal scrutiny, with the Madras HC denying them immunity. These incidents are symptomatic of deeper institutional rot, marked by delays, inefficiencies, and a lack of accountability. In some states, recruitment cycles stretch to two years, and results take 12-18 months to be declared—delays that demoralise aspirants and hamper governance.

This crisis is not unique to India. Globally, public recruitment systems have faced similar challenges. In South Africa, bribery scandals in civil service hiring triggered public outrage and reforms. In Brazil, question paper leaks and score manipulation exposed systemic flaws. In the Philippines, advanced cheating techniques during exams highlighted how modern tools can threaten fairness. These examples underscore a universal truth: without robust oversight and transparent processes, public trust in recruitment systems remains fragile.

Despite sharing a similar constitutional framework, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has consistently maintained its credibility through professional leadership and operational independence. In contrast, many SPSCs have succumbed to political interference and governance failures. One of our states in the PSC, for instance, has a membership count of 21, raising questions about efficiency and effectiveness. During the Constituent Assembly debates, luminaries like HV Kamath and Shibban Lal Saksena warned of such pitfalls if SPSCs were not insulated from external influence. Their predictions, unfortunately, ring true today.

The time has come for bold reforms. Drawing inspiration from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) selection model, a similar process can be adopted for appointing members and chairpersons of SPSCs. At the state level, a panel comprising the chief minister, leader of the Opposition, and chief justice of the respective HC (or their nominee) could oversee appointments. This model, proven to balance authority and minimize undue influence, would send a strong message that only the most competent and impartial leaders will helm these critical institutions.

Moreover, reforms must prioritize aspirants through the implementation of an Aspirant's Charter, anchored on five key directives:

Examination calendars and timely processes: All SPSCs should maintain synchronised exam calendars that avoid overlapping with UPSC schedules and ensure timely recruitment cycles, building on CGPSC’s initiative of issuing notifications on Constitution Day.

Subject-specific expert committees: Question paper development should follow UPSC’s model of expert committees to minimize controversies, as recently demonstrated by UPPSC.

Multi-layered evaluation systems: Adopt CGPSC’s model of multiple evaluators per answer sheet to reduce bias and enhance fairness in assessments.

Dedicated grievance tribunals: Establish independent tribunals for SPSCs to provide time-bound redressal mechanisms, reducing litigation and fostering trust.

Joint committee for best practices: Create a collaborative body between UPSC and SPSCs to ensure uniform implementation of best practices and ongoing reform momentum.

These reforms would not only restore faith among aspirants but also position India as a global benchmark for governance excellence. PSCs must transform into institutions that uphold and project meritocracy visibly.

This article is authored by Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder PhysicsWallah and Praveen Prakash, former principal secretary, School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.