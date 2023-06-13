India and the South Pacific in climate cooperation

The official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Papua New Guinea (PNG) in May 2023 assumes noteworthy importance due to the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, being convened after a seven-year hiatus. The primary impetus behind this visit lies in the pursuit of fortifying bilateral relations and promoting collaboration across disaster management, climate change, and technological advancements with Small Island Nations in the Pacific region. This visit provides a distinct and unparalleled occasion to delve into novel pathways of cooperation; placing sustainability and climate change at the forefront, and strengthening India’s place with nations in the Indo-Pacific region through soft power diplomacy.

Climate cooperation(Pexels)

As the imperative to address climate change grows evident, the South Pacific region assumes a progressively vulnerable stance in the face of climate-related challenges. Rising sea levels, natural disasters, and climate-related hazards pose significant challenges to the livelihoods, security, and well-being of the Pacific Island Countries (PICs). Recognising the gravity of the situation, the 48th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Communiqué emphasised the need for urgent action from the global community to address the challenges posed by climate change, looking beyond the conventional military and security challenges global powers in the region tend to often prioritise.

India's historical and present-day relationship with the South Pacific region has laid the foundation for its growing interest and involvement in bilateral climate change efforts. Former President Pranab Mukherjee's visit to PNG in 2016, along with the establishment of the FIPIC, demonstrated India's commitment to forging strong ties. Furthermore, India's modus operandi in aid and disaster management with fellow developing nations revolves around the core tenets of South-South cooperation and sustainable debt infrastructure. The country's approach to extending demand-driven assistance prioritises upholding state sovereignty while sharing capabilities and experiences without entailing political, reciprocal, or strategic conditions. This sets India apart from western humanitarian intervention, criticised for its partiality and absence of neutrality.

India has actively extended its support to PICs in climate crisis mitigation and adaptation, highlighting its commitment to international cooperation. In 2020, India pledged $50 million to the Commonwealth Small States Trade Finance Facility, providing vital financial backing to small island states for their climate change adaptation and resilience-building initiatives. India's leadership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has further enhanced its credibility in disaster management capacities, facilitating knowledge sharing and capacity building in the region. Moreover, India's dedication to supporting resilient infrastructure development is exemplified by its significant contribution of $1 million to the CDRI fund, enabling PICs to engage in coral reef and coastline monitoring via satellites. Notably, India has successfully implemented solar electrification solutions in remote areas of Tuvalu, where a 1.22 MW solar power plant was installed, providing electricity to 20% of the population. Additionally, India provided a substantial grant of $1.1 million to Kiribati in 2017 for solar lighting, benefiting households in the South Tarawa district that were previously reliant on fossil fuels.

To further enhance climate collaboration with the South Pacific, joint efforts in exploring income-generating prospects within the renewable energy sector must be pursued. For instance, India's successful programmes such as Atal Jyoti Yojana' can offer valuable insights and best practices for PICs, especially in building homegrown industries to supply electricity. India can also extend its support to the South Pacific by assisting in skill-building initiatives for the youth of PICs, offering technological expertise, and providing raw materials to promote solar lighting and electrification programmes. These efforts may encompass the distribution of solar lanterns and establishing test facilities for solar photovoltaic panels, solar-powered street lights, and solar home systems. PICs can also benefit from India's experience developing and managing solar parks, utility-scale grids and sophisticated storage systems, including Rajasthan's Bhadla Solar Park and Tamil Nadu's Kamuthi Solar Power Project1 but customised to PIC’s requirement and capability.

Furthermore, India can contribute to disaster mitigation and management in the South Pacific, by supporting the development of early warning systems and sharing its expertise. The operationalisation of India's Tsunami Early Warning System (ITEWS) dates back to 2007 can provide invaluable guidance to PICs in establishing local early warning systems. Additionally, there is an opportunity to seek out strategies for constructing disaster-resilient infrastructure in collaboration with CDRI. Consequently, India can provide capacity-building programmes and technical training through institutions like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM). India's expertise in building resilient infrastructure, exemplified by cyclone-resistant buildings in Odisha, can provide lessons for the PICs in enhancing their infrastructure resilience. Moreover, India's experiences in effectively managing disasters such as the Kerala Floods of 2018, and the Tauktae cyclone of 2021 showcase its knowledge in minimising casualties through evacuation and response measures, the same can be critical for how PICs tackle climate emergencies.

India's crucial role in supporting South Pacific countries in their climate crisis efforts necessitates the effective execution of announced projects, making them pivotal. With a commitment to climate cooperation, renewable energy, and sustainable development, India offers hope for a resilient and sustainable future. Hence, multifaceted collaboration, knowledge sharing, and investment are vital for addressing climate challenges and promoting shared prosperity. India can serve as a paradigm for all major global powers to emulate by placing greater emphasis on the bolstering of regional development, resilience, and mitigation of climate crisis impacts, rather than exclusively focusing on fortifying military systems to assert dominance over neighbouring waters.

This article is authored by Aishwarya Sebastian, research intern, CPPR.