India's expanding FTA web

Somewhere in the last 18 months, India quietly rewired its trade map. The European Union (EU) deal was concluded in January, described by the European Commission's own president as the "mother of all deals." The UK's Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement entered into force on July 15. The EFTA partnership with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein has already been running for close to a year. Talks are moving with Israel, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Canada and the US. This is the most consequential stretch of Indian trade policy in a long time.

FILE PHOTO: A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Februrary 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

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The scale is worth sitting with. The EU agreement alone stitches together roughly two billion people and close to a quarter of global GDP into what is now the world's largest free trade zone. India secures preferential access across 97% of EU tariff lines, and more than 70% of tariff lines, covering over 90% of India's exports, get immediate duty elimination. That is not a marginal win for a handful of exporters. It is textiles, leather and footwear, tea, coffee and spices, gems and jewellery, and marine products all moving to zero duty on day one. The reciprocal side of that bargain is worth noting too: India is opening its own market to European carmakers, stepping its auto tariffs down from 110% to 10% under a rising quota, which tells its own story about how carefully both sides calibrated their sensitive sectors rather than simply trading wins.

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{{^usCountry}} The UK deal follows a similar logic, but moves faster. Nearly 99% of India's exports to Britain become duty-free, covering close to the entire trade value. The concession runs the other way too: India is opening up on 90% of its own tariff lines, including a cut on Scotch whisky imports, where India's duty drops from 150% to 75% immediately and glides down to 40% over a decade. A companion agreement, the Double Contribution Convention, spares Indian professionals working in the UK temporarily from paying social security twice. Bilateral trade, already at £48 billion, is expected to climb toward £25.5 billion in additional annual trade over the long run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UK deal follows a similar logic, but moves faster. Nearly 99% of India's exports to Britain become duty-free, covering close to the entire trade value. The concession runs the other way too: India is opening up on 90% of its own tariff lines, including a cut on Scotch whisky imports, where India's duty drops from 150% to 75% immediately and glides down to 40% over a decade. A companion agreement, the Double Contribution Convention, spares Indian professionals working in the UK temporarily from paying social security twice. Bilateral trade, already at £48 billion, is expected to climb toward £25.5 billion in additional annual trade over the long run. {{/usCountry}}

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None of that arrives automatically, though. A tariff line moving to zero is a door opening, not a sale closing. Exporters now have a narrow, competitive window to get their rules-of-origin documentation, self-certification processes and quality compliance in order before slower-moving competitors do the same. The agreements are generous on paper. Capturing them requires the unglamorous work of paperwork, testing certification and packaging standards done right the first time.

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A signed agreement is a start, not a finish line. Leaders in India's auto components industry have made a point worth borrowing: A trade pact does more than open a new market, it builds confidence between partners, and that confidence takes time to compound because supplier qualification cycles in manufacturing simply do not move at the speed of a press release. Europe became the fastest-growing export market for Indian auto components in the last financial year, but that happened because relationships and audits were already years in motion before the ink on any agreement dried. The same will hold true across sectors. Tariff access without on-the-ground relationships, market intelligence and physical infrastructure is a coupon nobody has redeemed yet.

The EFTA agreement points to a different, and in some ways more interesting, model. It is the first Indian trade pact to carry binding investment and job commitments rather than tariff schedules alone: US $50 billion in foreign direct investment within a decade, another US $50 billion over the following five years, and an expectation of a million direct jobs. A dedicated India-EFTA desk has been operating since early 2025 as a single-window platform steering that capital toward renewable energy, life sciences, engineering and digital manufacturing. That is a template worth watching. Agreements that tie market access to actual factory floors and supply chains do more for long-term resilience than tariff elimination on its own ever could.

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This is precisely the gap the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) network exists to close. Across more than 300 locations in nearly 100 countries and territories, our network was built for exactly the unglamorous middle distance between a signed treaty and a shipped container: matchmaking between businesses, trade missions, real estate and business clubs that put unfamiliar partners in the same room, and increasingly, tools like the Geopolitical Annual Trade Risk Index (GATRI), which was created in collaboration with the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies (HCSS) to help businesses read geopolitical shifts as something more than headlines. Most of the companies moving through this network are small- and mid-sized enterprises, precisely the businesses least equipped to absorb the cost of navigating a new agreement alone.

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There's a wider story here too. UNCTAD ranks India third among developing economies for how diverse its trade partnerships are, ahead of every major western economy on that measure. Together, these emerging markets make up roughly 85% of the world's population and nearly 40% of global GDP, and are on track to drive 44% of world exports within the decade. India's growing ties with Africa, Latin America and the Gulf aren't a footnote to its deals with Europe and the UK. They're becoming the other half of the same strategy, one built on investment between developing economies rather than access flowing only one way.

Looking ahead to 2027, the corridors worth watching are the ones still being negotiated rather than signed. The first round of talks with Israel wrapped up in February 2026, aimed at cooperation in fintech, agri-tech and defence. Negotiations with the GCC formally launched the same month. A review of the ASEAN goods agreement is underway, and talks with Canada are targeting $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. Trade economists have already flagged the India-Europe corridor as one of the more resilient bets in an increasingly fragmented global trading system, precisely because so much of that trade relationship remains underbuilt relative to India's growth trajectory.

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The agreements are, in the end, an invitation. What happens next depends on how quickly Indian businesses, and the institutions built to support them, turn access into presence.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Scott Wang, vice president, Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association.