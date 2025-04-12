Nuclear icebreaker fleets in the Arctic: Prospects and opportunities

Over the last few decades, the global role of the Arctic has increased dramatically. Vast deposits of various minerals, oil, and gas have been discovered both on the Arctic shelf and in coastal regions. The Arctic also holds abundant rare earth elements, many of which are critical for the transition to renewable energy. For example, lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite are essential for energy storage systems; silicon metal is vital for microchips; and rare earth metals are crucial for electric vehicles and wind turbines. Arctic (AFP)

‘To Live in the North’ - that’s the theme of the 6th ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum which took place in Murmansk last month and brought together more than 1,300 participants from 21 countries. At the Forum’s plenary session, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin announced a number of key decisions for the socio-economic development of the Arctic. He stressed that the projects being implemented in the Arctic, “must be planned for decades ahead, perhaps even centuries” to ensure the comprehensive development of this region for future generations. The development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) into a global transport artery is one such project, as maritime logistics play a crucial role in the growth of international trade and the global economy.

Today, effective navigation in the Arctic waters of the NSR is unimaginable without icebreaker assistance. In the 20th century, icebreakers became the primary type of nuclear-powered civilian vessels due to the clear advantages of nuclear energy — high power, endurance, and ecological neutrality. Unlike conventional ships, nuclear icebreakers operate with virtually no carbon dioxide emissions.

Also, these vessels are capable of breaking through ice up to three meters thick. The main advantages of nuclear icebreakers also include autonomy — nuclear-powered vessels can operate for up to seven years without refueling.

Russia possesses a unique fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. The year 2024 was rich in events related to the development of the nuclear icebreaker fleet. In December, it celebrated its 65th anniversary. Notably, the first Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker was also the world’s first civilian nuclear-powered ship. Today, this fleet comprises eight nuclear-powered icebreakers, four of which (Project 22220) are the most powerful in the world. Also, in December, the Russian national flag was hoisted on the Yakutia nuclear icebreaker. Like all the icebreakers of Project 22220, its capacity is 60 MW at the shafts. Earlier in November the new icebreaker Chukotka was launched. In March 2025 Rosatom’s mechanical engineers started assembling the vessel of the reactor for the nuclear icebreaker Leningrad. Another advanced nuclear icebreaker, with a shaft power of 120 MW and the capability to break through ice over four metres thick, is currently under construction.

This rapidly expanding nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet is a key element of the NSR’s infrastructure. Nuclear icebreakers help to develop year-round navigation for merchant ships, as well as for large oil and LNG tankers, not only in high seas but also in the estuaries of Siberian rivers. In recent years, the potential of the NSR to serve as an additional logistical link to traditional shipping routes between Europe, the Far East, Southeast Asia, and India without the risks of piracy or blockages has become increasingly evident. Furthermore, using the NSR aligns with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonisation goals. The NSR is significantly shorter (by 30-40%) than the Suez Canal route, and even more so compared to the long journey around Africa. This translates into reduced shipping time, lower fuel consumption, and a smaller carbon footprint. As a result, businesses could see lower greenhouse gas emissions payments under the European Emissions Trading Scheme. Additionally, the reduced distance and lack of congestion at entry points help optimise transportation costs and enhance the efficiency of global logistics.

The growing popularity of the NSR among foreign shipping companies is evident from the sharp increase in cargo traffic. A decade ago, in 2014, the cargo volume on the NSR was 3.98 million tons. By 2023, this had surged to 36.25 million tonnes—a ninefold increase. In 2024, another record was set, with cargo traffic reaching nearly 37.9 million tons. Transit cargo also hit a new high, having increased by 44 % with a total of 3.09 million tonnes, with a record 92 transit shipments completed.

Recently, Russia and India strengthened their cooperation in multiple areas, making the search for optimal transport routes between the two countries a pressing topic. In July 2024, during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow, both nations agreed to continue efforts to reduce the time and cost of cargo transportation between Russia and India via the NSR. As part of this, they committed to establishing a joint working group within the framework of the intergovernmental commission on NSR cooperation.

In October 2024, Rosatom representatives participated in the first meeting of the Russian-Indian working group on NSR cooperation. Held in New Delhi, the discussions covered training Indian sailors in polar navigation and developing joint projects in Arctic shipbuilding.

In addition, experts in the field of environmental protection and biodiversity conservation from India (scientists from BITS Pilani KK Birla Goa Campus, National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries, CUSAT and others) have been collaborating as part of an international group to develop the NSR environmental monitoring program and continue to work jointly on the project.

The NSR holds immense significance for India's growing economy. The reliable and safe transport artery plays a crucial role in supplying record volumes of energy resources to India. Moreover, the NSR presents India with an opportunity to contribute to the development of a secure, cost-effective, and sustainable global shipping route. Additionally, India is eager to enhance the sustainability of its maritime sector. Strengthening cooperation on sustainable development, particularly in the context of how Arctic environmental changes affect India's ecosystem, is a priority for Indian leadership, businesses, and society at large.

This article is authored by Alexander Nakhabov, associate professor and deputy head, Nuclear Physics and Engineering department, Obninsk Institute for Nuclear Power Engineering, National Research Nuclear University МЕРhI.