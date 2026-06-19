Peace dividend beyond the US-Iran war

At the Palace of Versailles, where history has witnessed some of the world's defining peace settlements, US President Donald Trump has signed the hard copy of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding. Hours later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the same document in Tehran. More than 110 days after the conflict began on February 28, 2026, with coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the two adversaries have formally committed themselves to diplomacy over continued war.

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo)

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Immediate headlines have focused on sanctions relief, nuclear commitments and regional security. But the larger story lies elsewhere. If implemented, the agreement could generate a substantial peace dividend by restoring energy security, easing inflationary pressures and giving the global economy a much-needed boost.

The numbers explain why.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), nearly 15 million barrels of crude oil per day transited the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, representing about 34% of global seaborne crude trade. The waterway also carried about one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, predominantly from Qatar, with nearly 83% destined for Asia. Around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade passes through the strait, with China and India among its largest importers, making Asia the biggest stakeholder in its uninterrupted operation. During the conflict, traffic through Hormuz was severely disrupted, inventories tightened and global energy markets experienced one of their sharpest shocks in recent decades.

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{{^usCountry}} The consequences quickly spread beyond the Gulf. Oil prices surged, shipping insurance premiums climbed and supply chains came under fresh strain as many economies battled persistent inflation and sluggish industrial growth. The IEA has repeatedly identified restoring normal shipping through Hormuz as critical to stabilising global energy markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consequences quickly spread beyond the Gulf. Oil prices surged, shipping insurance premiums climbed and supply chains came under fresh strain as many economies battled persistent inflation and sluggish industrial growth. The IEA has repeatedly identified restoring normal shipping through Hormuz as critical to stabilising global energy markets. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That helps explain why financial markets welcomed the agreement. Oil prices fell sharply after the signing as traders anticipated the return of Iranian crude and safer maritime traffic. The agreement's sanctions waivers, allowing Iran to resume oil exports while broader negotiations continue, have reinforced expectations of improved global supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That helps explain why financial markets welcomed the agreement. Oil prices fell sharply after the signing as traders anticipated the return of Iranian crude and safer maritime traffic. The agreement's sanctions waivers, allowing Iran to resume oil exports while broader negotiations continue, have reinforced expectations of improved global supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For India, the implications are especially significant. As one of the world's largest crude importers, lower oil prices improve India's trade balance, reduce imported inflation and ease fiscal pressure. Cheaper energy lowers costs across transport, manufacturing, aviation and agriculture while supporting domestic consumption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For India, the implications are especially significant. As one of the world's largest crude importers, lower oil prices improve India's trade balance, reduce imported inflation and ease fiscal pressure. Cheaper energy lowers costs across transport, manufacturing, aviation and agriculture while supporting domestic consumption. {{/usCountry}}

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The gains extend well beyond India. Europe's struggling industrial sector could benefit from lower energy costs. China, Japan and South Korea also stand to gain from more stable Gulf supplies, while global trade would benefit from fewer shipping disruptions and lower freight costs.

This naturally raises the question of who benefits most from peace.

There is no public evidence that specific corporations pushed the White House towards this agreement. But the broader economic incentives are clear. Global commodity traders, energy companies, shipping firms, sovereign wealth funds and investors all had strong reasons to favour de-escalation. A prolonged conflict threatened not only oil producers but also insurers, refiners, airlines, manufacturers and consumers worldwide.

Wall Street had similar concerns. Another prolonged energy shock risked reviving inflation just as central banks were seeking room to ease interest rates. Markets typically reward geopolitical stability because it reduces business uncertainty, strengthens investor confidence and encourages capital flows.

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This economic calculus also helps explain why Trump's approach increasingly diverged from that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's stated objectives went beyond reopening shipping lanes to permanently weaken Iran's military capabilities and regional influence. Washington, however, appears to be prioritising restoring energy flows, containing inflation and preventing wider economic disruption, while leaving broader strategic questions for future negotiations.

Critics argue that Iran emerges from the agreement in a stronger position. They point to sanctions waivers, access to future reconstruction funding and the prospect of recovering frozen assets. Those concerns are legitimate. The agreement undoubtedly provides Tehran with significant economic relief, while important questions about its long-term nuclear programme remain unresolved.

Yet the alternative carried substantial costs. A prolonged conflict around the Strait of Hormuz threatened one of the world's most critical trade arteries, risking higher energy prices, renewed inflation and weaker growth across advanced and emerging economies alike.

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Peace agreements are seldom perfect. They are negotiated compromises rather than complete victories for either side. This memorandum is no exception, and its success will depend on the difficult negotiations ahead. But if it restores stable energy flows, reduces geopolitical risk and prevents another global inflation shock, its economic dividend could extend far beyond Washington, Tehran or Jerusalem.

The signatures at Versailles may mark the end of one conflict. The true measure of success will be whether the world can translate that fragile peace into lasting economic stability.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Hriday Sarma, senior fellow, South Asia Democratic Forum, Brussels.

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