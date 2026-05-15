Preserving India-Nepal ties requires restraint and patience

A long-standing border dispute between Nepal and India has resurfaced after India and China announced plans to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass. The route, suspended after the Coronavirus pandemic, is set to reopen from June to August. Nepal has formally objected to the route, arguing that the pass falls within territory claimed by Kathmandu. The Himalayan nation sent a diplomatic protest to both India and China over the proposed pilgrimage route. India, in turn, has rejected Nepal’s assertion, dismissing Kathmandu's territorial claims over the region as a "unilateral artificial enlargement". China so far has maintained silence.

Nabhidhang, the base of Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand (FILE PHOTO/Gopal Karki)

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India, however, left room for dialogue and diplomacy. Randhir Jaiswal, India's external affairs ministry spokesperson stated that New Delhi remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving border issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Instead of allowing competing claims to harden into diplomatic friction, all sides should prioritise sustained dialogue and institutional diplomacy. India, Nepal and China should engage constructively and seek solutions grounded in historical treaties, maps, established practices and mutual sensitivity.

Kathmandu maintains that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani — territories east of the Mahakali River — belong to Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty. It has also urged India to refrain from activities such as road expansion, border trade infrastructure and pilgrimage-related construction in the disputed area until the matter is resolved.

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{{^usCountry}} India has pushed back against these claims. The ministry of external affairs has reiterated that Lipulekh has served as an established route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for decades and that the present arrangement does not represent a new development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has pushed back against these claims. The ministry of external affairs has reiterated that Lipulekh has served as an established route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for decades and that the present arrangement does not represent a new development. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The disagreement is not new. In 2020, Nepal unveiled a revised political map incorporating Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh within its borders. India rejected the move, describing it as a unilateral attempt to alter territorial claims. The same year, Kathmandu also objected to the inauguration of an 80-km road linking Dharchula to the Lipulekh Pass, while New Delhi maintained that the road lay entirely within Indian territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disagreement is not new. In 2020, Nepal unveiled a revised political map incorporating Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh within its borders. India rejected the move, describing it as a unilateral attempt to alter territorial claims. The same year, Kathmandu also objected to the inauguration of an 80-km road linking Dharchula to the Lipulekh Pass, while New Delhi maintained that the road lay entirely within Indian territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue resurfaced after India announced an understanding with China to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh following its suspension during the Covid-19 pandemic. The pilgrimage carries deep religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains across the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue resurfaced after India announced an understanding with China to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Lipulekh following its suspension during the Covid-19 pandemic. The pilgrimage carries deep religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains across the region. {{/usCountry}}

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As the two largest powers in the neighbourhood, India and China should remain attentive to the concerns raised by smaller neighbours. Regional stability depends not only on economic or strategic cooperation, but also on sensitivity to the political anxieties of countries situated between major powers. Ignoring such concerns risks deepening mistrust in an already fragile geopolitical environment.

At the same time, Nepal’s leadership must pursue the issue through calibrated diplomacy. Public sentiment around sovereignty is understandable, but durable outcomes are achieved through sustained negotiations, institutional engagement and political restraint.

New Delhi has repeatedly maintained that it is willing to discuss outstanding boundary issues on the basis of facts, historical understanding and mutual respect. That commitment to dialogue should continue.

Both sides would also benefit from creating stronger mechanisms for border management that separate civilian and religious activities from political disputes. Modern surveying methods, alongside historical records and treaty obligations, could also contribute to a clearer understanding of the tri-junction area.

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Nepal’s concerns over consultation deserve recognition. No country is comfortable with major activities in disputed territory without prior engagement. Yet equally, a long-standing pilgrimage route should not become hostage to recurring political tensions when diplomatic channels remain available.

The Lipulekh issue is ultimately a test of political maturity in the region. Shared civilisational and religious traditions should encourage cooperation rather than deepen mistrust. India and Nepal share a uniquely close relationship shaped by geography, culture and open borders. Preserving that relationship will require patience, restraint and statesmanship from all sides.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Brabim Karki, author and columnist, Kathmandu.

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