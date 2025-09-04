SCO summit: A new multipolar reality

Tianjin hosted the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit at a time when the world watches a shifting geopolitical landscape with bated breath. Rather than a routine diplomatic meeting, this summit emerged as a rare spectacle of multipolar choreography, uniquely blending the rigor of statecraft with unmistakable human undertones. Against the backdrop of growing tensions, from persistent border disputes to escalating trade wars, the leaders of India, China, Russia, and other member states gathered to sketch the blueprint of a new global order, seeking not just mutual benefit but collective resilience. The SCO summit provided Modi an opportunity to meet the leaders of China and Russia to take stock of bilateral ties. (ANI)

The summit began with a tone of urgency as India highlighted the recent Pahalgam terror attack, pressing the bloc to unite against terrorism more effectively. Rejecting double standards applied in global terror accountability, PM Modi called for coordinated actions to dismantle terror financing and radicalisation networks. This commitment was enshrined in the Tianjin Declaration, cementing a collective vow to fight extremism, separatism, and mercenary violence, issues that have long haunted the region.

Connectivity, a theme fundamental to the SCO’s vision, was discussed with both ambition and caution. India’s emphasis on projects like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor reflected concerns beyond trade; it was about safeguarding sovereignty while enhancing regional integration. These initiatives symbolise a delicate balancing act where economic development intersects with geopolitical sensitivities, more relevant than ever amid China-India border complexities.

Economic cooperation discussions acknowledged an urgent need to “reform” and build resilience against external shocks, notably the ongoing US-China trade war and post-pandemic instabilities. China’s significant pledges for cooperation in artificial intelligence and vocational training illustrated a desire to leapfrog western technological dominance, highlighting a shared aspiration for technological sovereignty. Meanwhile, India invited partners to join its journey of innovation and youth empowerment, signaling a new chapter of economic pragmatism blended with reformist zeal.

On the global stage, the SCO summit voiced a collective demand for reforming multilateral institutions such as the United Nations to better represent the interests of the Global South. Calls for enhanced cooperation in combating organised crime, drug trafficking, and cyber threats underscored the organisation’s ambitions beyond regional confines. This summit transcended transactional diplomacy, proposing a Civilizational Dialogue Forum, championed by India, aimed at fostering cultural connections that strengthen long-term cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's appeals for embracing Artificial Intelligence and rejecting the “Cold War mentality” concisely framed the summit's vision: a progressive, interconnected future with SCO members acting as architects rather than reactors to global change. The dynamic between leaders, particularly the subtle synergy between Modi, Xi, and Putin, added an unexpectedly human element, revealing their roles not just as national representatives but as stakeholders in a fragile, multipolar order.

The shadows of regional crises lingered palpably, with Russia’s acknowledgments of China and India’s diplomatic efforts around Ukraine reminding attendees of SCO’s expanding role in conflict mediation and security cooperation. This summit, it became clear, is less a diplomatic formality and more a prototype for parallel governance, a counterbalance to established western-led institutions, and a rehearsal ground for alternative world order structures.

Ultimately, the 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin was much more than a gathering of leaders signing declarations. It was a compelling narrative of resilience, collaboration, and reinvented diplomacy amid global uncertainties. The summit’s true legacy lies in its nuanced blend of strategic boldness and palpable emotional undercurrents, crafting a dance of diplomacy for a world where the future is no longer written by a single hand, but performed as a collective ballet.

This moment in Tianjin is a proclamation that the world’s “quiet superclub” is stepping into the spotlight, ready to shape tomorrow’s geopolitics with complexity, empathy, and unyielding resolve. In their intertwined destinies, the SCO members discussed not just policies but possibilities, signalling a new rhythm in global affairs worthy of close attention.

This article is authored by Kamakshi Wason, global COO and executive director, Tillotoma Foundation, Kolkata.