US foreign student policies: Blessing or curse?

In Donald Trump second, non-consecutive term as President of the US, his administration’s stance on foreign students is once again in the spotlight. With sweeping changes to visa regulations and targeted actions against elite academic institutions, the global higher education landscape may be entering a new era. The question remains: are Trump’s policies a blessing in disguise—or a curse with far-reaching consequences?

Since taking office in January 2025, President Trump has made it clear that immigration—including the entry of international students—will be governed by stricter rules. One of the most controversial measures has been the requirement for all foreign student visa applicants (F, M, and J categories) to disclose their social media handles for vetting. Criticism of U.S. foreign policy, particularly around sensitive topics like the Israel–Palestine conflict, has reportedly led to visa denials.

This level of scrutiny is creating a climate of anxiety. According to immigration reports, nearly 4,700 international students—mainly from India, China, Nepal, Bangladesh, and South Korea—have had their SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records revoked since January. Many of these cases involve minor infractions, from unpaid traffic fines to peaceful protest participation. Universities have voiced concern that this punitive approach risks undermining the values of academic freedom and open discourse.

Trump’s policies have not spared even the most prestigious institutions. Harvard University, long considered a beacon of academic excellence, has been at the centre of a legal and political storm. The administration threatened to strip it of SEVP certification (necessary for enrolling international students), revoke its tax-exempt status, and freeze federal funds worth more than $2.3 billion. Though a federal judge has since blocked these actions, the signal is unmistakable: Elite universities are not immune from political pressure.

These moves appear to be part of a broader ideological shift—one that seeks to reshape the culture and influence of American higher education, particularly when it comes to internationalism, liberal values, and global research collaborations.

Amid these harsh realities, the Trump administration has also sent out mixed signals. During his 2024 campaign and in more recent statements, Trump expressed support for allowing international graduates—particularly from China and India—to stay in the US and launch start-ups. He called this approach “smart economics”, arguing that retaining top talent benefits American innovation and competitiveness.

One of the more ambitious promises was a proposal to offer automatic green cards to foreign graduates upon completion of their studies. However, this remains a promise with no legislative backing, and thus far, no clear pathway to implementation. The contradiction between rhetoric and policy continues to baffle university administrators and international applicants alike.

While Trump’s America grows more insular, other nations are seizing the moment. Canada, the UK, Australia, and various European countries have all seen a marked increase in foreign student interest. With clearer visa pathways, supportive post-study work opportunities, and a generally more stable policy environment, these countries are poised to benefit from the US's self-inflicted brain drain.

The economic implications are substantial. In 2023–24, international students contributed an estimated $43–50 billion to the US economy. As students and scholars increasingly look elsewhere, a share of that economic activity will flow to competing countries. Universities abroad not only gain tuition income, but also enrich their academic environments with diverse perspectives and global talent.

Moreover, countries that promote academic freedom and protect the rights of foreign students are earning reputational dividends. In an era where political unpredictability can disrupt lives and careers, stability has become a highly prized asset.

The turbulence in US academia raises a profound question: Could the dominance of the American Ivy League be coming to an end? While names like Harvard, MIT, and Yale remain iconic, their appeal may wane if international students begin to favour more welcoming destinations.

Already, clusters of excellence are emerging elsewhere. Canada’s U15 universities, Australia’s Group of Eight, the UK’s red brick institutions, and top European universities like ETH Zurich and Sciences Po are building global reputations. These institutions are investing in international partnerships, offering robust research opportunities, and—crucially—ensuring predictability in student visas and academic governance.

If the Ivy League has long been defined by exclusivity, endowments, and American soft power, the next generation of elite universities may instead be defined by values: openness, inclusivity, and global collaboration.

Trump’s foreign student policies are proving to be both disruptive and defining. While some of his rhetoric gestures toward opportunity and innovation, the dominant tone of his administration has been enforcement, surveillance, and exclusion. For thousands of international students, the experience of studying in the US is becoming less about academic growth and more about navigating risk.

Yet in this geopolitical shift lies an opening for others. Countries that double down on inclusion, freedom, and support for global talent stand to become the world’s new academic superpowers. In doing so, they may not just replace the Ivy League—but redefine what it means altogether.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti, scholar, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.