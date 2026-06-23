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US-Iran agreement: What next?

This article is authored by Yogendra Kumar, former ambassador and author, New Delhi.

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 03:35 pm IST
By Yogendra Kumar
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Taking the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of June 17 as a bookmark, the power equilibrium in West Asia has significantly shifted even if another one is yet to take hold. The declared military objectives of neither the US nor Israel have been realised; instead, Iran is able to demand more as this MOU illustrates. It finds itself in a position to drive a hard bargain with a new potent lever of control over the Strait of Hormuz whilst the US eagerness to conclude a deal is amply evident; the unconventional manner of signing the MOU leaving blank the date and the place in the text indicates that.

US Iran deal LIVE updates: In this screengrab from a video posted on June 18, 2026, US President Donald Trump signs the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at the Palace of Versailles, in France. (@WhiteHouse)

The MOU commits the two signatories to certain results while other belligerents, like Israel and Hezbollah, are not its signatories. Much like the unimplemented US-negotiated Gaza Peace Plan (October 9, 2025), it extends an existing - albeit fragile - ceasefire (April 1, 2026) by another 60 days for sorting out the gut issues. Moreover, the earlier declared US demands, namely, prohibition of nuclear enrichment and evacuation of the highly enriched uranium, the missile programme, and Iranian support for regional proxies have been dropped or ambiguously worded. Focus is on Iran’s consent for reopening the Strait of Hormuz (contradictory US and Iranian claims about the position presently) along with its demands for release of frozen assets and for lifting of financial sanctions, including on oil sales. Also, there is provision for funding for the reconstruction of its infrastructure amounting to $ 300 billion (Qatar’s role is important here) and discussion between Iran, Oman and other Gulf countries for a new arrangement for commercial shipping through the Strait.

As the strategic trends are becoming fuzzy, their effect on commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is worsening global geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainty. The European powers, led by UK and France, are poised to deploy their forces for its “de-mining” once the fighting stops. India’s major concern would be the MOU’s para 5 about the future “administration and maritime services” for the Strait being determined by a small group of littoral countries in violation of the UN Law of the Sea and the customary international law governing the use of “global commons” by all countries.

There is a cruel historical irony in the current West Asia geopolitical scenario, the MOU, the tenor of negotiations. Caught in a pincer due to the US military presence both in Iraq and Afghanistan, Iran’s reach out to the US was rebuffed by the latter in 2003 when it offered discussions for all of the latter’s concerns – as were expressed in the US military objectives before the February 28 operations - about its regional role, including hostility towards Israel, in exchange for regime security and lifting of sanctions. This reversal of the geopolitical circumstances is a testimony to the US failure to effect its envisaged regime change considering that these circumstances have been brought about largely by the collapse of US projects in Iraq and Afghanistan – and, the resulting turmoil of the following decades.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Yogendra Kumar, former ambassador and author, New Delhi.

 
strait of hormuz
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