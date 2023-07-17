Why G20s should lead for inclusive AI governance for the Global South

Artificial intelligence (AI) creates unique challenges for the Global South. While AI presents opportunities for ‘leapfrogging’, it can also result in considerable adverse externalities if it is developed and deployed irresponsibly.

Despite being more susceptible to the negative impacts of AI, current global AI governance initiatives do not reflect Global South realities. Multilateral reform for global AI governance is urgently needed to facilitate a transversal, mission-oriented approach that incorporates multiple stakeholders and ensures the legitimacy of international cooperation. This will help guarantee that systemic consolidation of power and control is addressed, digital dividends are distributed more equitably, and existential AI risks are mitigated to suit the various socioeconomic realities of both the Global South and Global North. This policy brief recommends that the G20 lead efforts to reflect our interdependent, culturally diverse, and modern society by amplifying participation of the Global South in the development of global AI governance.

The disruptive impact of AI cannot only be viewed from a techno-deterministic lens. As much as technology influences society, society also impacts technological innovations via governance, principles, technical standards, diffusion, adaptation, and integration. On the one hand, robust national systems of innovation (NSI) require effective domestic governance of science technology and innovation (STI) and coordination between the triple helix actors.

On the other hand, our multidimensional transnational interdependencies highlight that international cooperation for responsible AI governance is necessary if the majority of the Global South are to catch up and compete with technologically advanced high-income countries in the Global North. This will ultimately enable the Global South to navigate the multidimensional challenges and existential risks that AI potentially presents to our interdependent global system.

This article is authored by Shamira Ahmed and others from ORF.