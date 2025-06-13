After NEET 2025: Is MBBS the only way to serve in health care?

In May 2025, over 20.8 lakh students across India appeared for the NEET UG exam — all chasing a familiar dream: to wear the white coat, to become a doctor. But what happens when over 19 lakh don’t get in? According to data from the National Medical Commission, India currently has around 1,17,881 MBBS seats across 776 medical colleges. That means less than 6% of NEET aspirants will secure a seat this year.



For the vast majority of students — and their families — this leads to a period of confusion, disappointment, and in many cases, rushed decisions. The most common fallback is a generic BSc degree, chosen not out of interest, but out of a lack of options. And unfortunately, a general degree alone no longer guarantees employment, unless followed by years of further study. But even for those who make it into MBBS, a new question is beginning to surface: Is it worth the cost? Examination

Pursuing an MBBS degree in a private college can cost anywhere between ₹50 lakh to ₹1.2 crore, depending on the institution. Even in government colleges, where fees are subsidised, the cost of entrance coaching, accommodation, books, and eventual postgraduate study adds up quickly. And what do students face after completing their MBBS?



A health care system that is already saturated. India’s current doctor-to-population ratio stands at 1:811, better than the WHO’s recommended 1:1000. Due to the intense competition and restricted number of postgraduate slots, many recent graduates either remain underemployed or spend years preparing for NEET PG. Is an MBBS degree truly necessary to start and finish a career in health care if the objective is to work in the field and make a significant contribution?



In order to raise awareness of career options, Docthub started the #SpecialtyFocus campaign, a nationwide student awareness campaign that targets young students where it counts most: on campus. It also offers access to more than 8000 specialty courses, many of which are available for students in the 12th class, including those in commerce and arts streams. These are not just backup plans — they are industry-aligned career paths in: Nursing, hospital management, clinical research, public health and epidemiology, mental health counselling, medical coding and billing, health informatics & data analytics, radiology, operation theatre (OT) tech, dialysis, and other paramedical roles



With the growing demand for qualified non-clinical and allied professionals, many of these sectors provide quicker employment entrance, lesser investment, and better work-life balance — without requiring ten years of studying.



It’s important to remember: Doctors are essential, but they’re not the only ones who make health care work. Behind every treatment plan are nurses, lab technicians, counsellors, administrators, data analysts and emergency staff. As health care becomes more digital and decentralised, the sector urgently needs trained talent across functions. For students who didn’t clear NEET or for families reconsidering the steep investment of MBBS — this isn’t failure. It’s a chance to reframe the question: Do I want to help people, or do I only want the title? Health care is a calling, yes — but it is also an industry. And like any industry, it values skill, passion, and purpose. There are hundreds of ways to build a fulfilling, stable career in it. MBBS is just one of them. The dream of contributing to health care is still alive.

This article is authored by Dr Sandip Patel, founder & CEO, Docthub, Ahmedabad.