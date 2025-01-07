BPSC exam row: Impact on mental health of aspirants

The recent Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination controversy has reignited debates surrounding the credibility, fairness, and transparency of competitive examinations in India. The issue, which surfaced due to alleged irregularities and instances of malpractices, has not only raised questions about the integrity of the examination system but has also profoundly impacted the aspirants preparing for these exams. For millions of young individuals, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds, these exams represent a pathway to social mobility and career stability. When controversies like these arise, they disrupt not just the trust in the system but also the mental and emotional well-being of the students involved. Mental health (Shutterstock)

Competitive examinations in India are often seen as life-altering events, and the BPSC exams are no exception. For many students, these exams symbolise the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication. Families pin their hopes on the success of their children, and societal expectations often compound the pressure to perform well. In such an environment, the slightest hint of irregularities can be devastating. Reports of question paper leaks, corruption, and favouritism create an atmosphere of uncertainty and disillusionment. Students who have devoted years of their lives to rigorous preparation are left questioning the fairness of the process and whether their efforts have been in vain.

The immediate impact of such controversies is a sense of betrayal. Aspirants, especially those who have invested significant time and resources in preparation, feel disheartened when the sanctity of the examination is compromised. This sense of betrayal can lead to a loss of motivation, as students begin to doubt whether their hard work will ever be rewarded. For many, these exams are not just tests of knowledge but also of character and resilience. When the system itself is perceived as flawed, the psychological toll can be immense. Aspirants may find themselves grappling with feelings of helplessness, frustration, and anger.

The mental health implications of such controversies cannot be overstated. The stress of preparing for competitive exams is already immense, with students often facing long hours of study, limited social interaction, and the constant pressure to outperform their peers. The added uncertainty caused by examination irregularities exacerbates these stressors, leading to anxiety, depression, and even burnout. The stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues further complicates the situation, leaving many students to struggle in silence. The fear of judgement and the perception that they must appear strong and resilient can prevent them from reaching out for support.

The fallout of the BPSC exam row also extends to younger aspirants who are in the early stages of their preparation. The controversy sends a message that merit and effort alone may not be sufficient to succeed, which can be deeply demoralising. It erodes trust in the system and creates a sense of cynicism among students. This loss of faith in the examination process can deter talented individuals from pursuing these opportunities, thereby depriving the system of capable and deserving candidates.

The impact on families is another dimension of this issue that often goes unnoticed. Parents, who have often made significant sacrifices to support their children’s education, experience their own share of disappointment and anxiety. The financial burden of coaching classes, study materials, and other resources can weigh heavily on families, especially when the outcomes are jeopardised by systemic failures. The emotional strain on families can lead to fractured relationships, as students and their parents struggle to cope with the aftermath of such controversies.

In addressing the mental health challenges faced by students, it is crucial to foster an environment that prioritises emotional well-being alongside academic achievement. Educational institutions, coaching centres, and policymakers must recognise the importance of mental health support and take proactive measures to provide resources and assistance. Counselling services, peer support groups, and workshops on stress management can help students navigate the challenges of competitive exam preparation. Normalising conversations around mental health and encouraging students to seek help without fear of stigma are essential steps in this direction.

At the systemic level, restoring trust in the examination process is imperative. Authorities must take swift and transparent action to investigate allegations of malpractices and hold those responsible accountable. Reforms in the examination system, such as the use of technology to enhance security and reduce human intervention, can help minimise the risk of irregularities. Regular audits and reviews of examination protocols can ensure that the process remains fair and reliable. Communication with students and stakeholders should be clear and consistent, providing reassurance that their concerns are being addressed.

For students themselves, cultivating resilience and adaptability is key to navigating the uncertainties of competitive exams. Building a strong support network of friends, family, and mentors can provide emotional stability and encouragement. Developing healthy study habits, maintaining a balanced lifestyle, and setting realistic goals can help students manage stress and prevent burnout. Engaging in activities that promote physical and mental well-being, such as exercise, meditation, and hobbies, can serve as effective coping mechanisms.

It is also important for society as a whole to shift its perspective on success and failure. The hyper-competitive culture that equates success with exam results places undue pressure on students and perpetuates a narrow definition of achievement. Recognising and celebrating diverse talents and career paths can help alleviate some of this pressure and encourage students to explore their interests and strengths without fear of judgement.

In the wake of the BPSC exam row, the need for systemic reform and a more compassionate approach to education has never been more urgent. The aspirations and well-being of millions of young individuals depend on a system that is fair, transparent, and supportive. Addressing the root causes of these controversies and prioritising the mental health of students are essential steps toward creating an environment where every aspirant can thrive and achieve their potential. By fostering a culture of integrity, empathy, and resilience, we can ensure that the dreams of our youth are not derailed by systemic failures and that they have the opportunity to build a brighter future for themselves and for society as a whole.

This article is authored by Aparajitha Nair.